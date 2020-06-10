Rick's Six: Grain bin rescue ends well, unanswered questions in fatal shooting, protests planned in Bettendorf, Sherrard, and longtime broadcaster Don Rhyne dies

• A flood watch is in effect for the Iowa River at Wapello. Early today the river was at 18.2 feet. Flood stage is 21 feet. Minor flooding is possible. The Iowa is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday and continue rising to 21.3 feet Thursday. This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination with forecasted rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence in the river reaching flood stage.

2. Grain bin incident at Erie ends well

A grain bin accident Tuesday afternoon at Weber Beef in rural Erie, Ill., had a happy ending when two men were successfully removed.

Erie Fire Chief Douglas Rutledge said at 2:23 p.m. his department got the call that possibly three or four men were trapped in a grain bin.

On arrival, the firefighters found two men trapped — one to his waist and the other to his chest. They put a tube around them and augured grain out, trying to relieve pressure. He said some of the rescuers stood in place for two hours shoveling grain.

Rescuers got the first man who had been trapped to his waist out at 4:17 p.m. He was able to climb the ladder and get out, and they had a man behind him in case he would have fallen.