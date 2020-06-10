Rick's Six: Grain bin rescue ends well, unanswered questions in fatal shooting, protests planned in Bettendorf, Sherrard, and longtime broadcaster Don Rhyne dies

A good Wednesday to all. As if we haven't had enough rain, more is called for in today's forecast. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Gusty winds and more showers possible today
There's a chance of showers before 1 p.m., then rain likely between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 70 degrees. A south wind between 10 to 20 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of rain before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 56 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 59 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
• A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice. Early today the river was at 10.3 feet and falling. Flood stage is 11 feet. The Wapsi is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to 12 feet Saturday morning. At 12.5 feet, water affects old U.S. 61 near the river.
• A Flood Warning has been issued a for the Cedar River near Conesville. Earlier today the Cedar was at 11.7 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday night and continue rising to 14.3 feet Monday. At 14.2 feet water affects Lindle Avenue and Keokuk Avenue near Saulsbury Park.
• A flood watch is in effect for the Iowa River at Wapello. Early today the river was at 18.2 feet. Flood stage is 21 feet. Minor flooding is possible. The Iowa is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday and continue rising to 21.3 feet Thursday. This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination with forecasted rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence in the river reaching flood stage.
2. Grain bin incident at Erie ends well
A grain bin accident Tuesday afternoon at Weber Beef in rural Erie, Ill., had a happy ending when two men were successfully removed.
Erie Fire Chief Douglas Rutledge said at 2:23 p.m. his department got the call that possibly three or four men were trapped in a grain bin.
On arrival, the firefighters found two men trapped — one to his waist and the other to his chest. They put a tube around them and augured grain out, trying to relieve pressure. He said some of the rescuers stood in place for two hours shoveling grain.
Rescuers got the first man who had been trapped to his waist out at 4:17 p.m. He was able to climb the ladder and get out, and they had a man behind him in case he would have fallen.
The second man, trapped to his chest, was extracted at 4:52 p.m. Workers had cut three holes in the side of the grain bin to relieve the corn, and the man came out through one of them. Rutledge said they took out as much corn as they dared to for fear of collapsing the bin. Read more.
3. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
4. Davenport Police can't say whether they shot the man who died in Myrtle Street shooting
A 23-year-old Rock Island man was killed during rioting in Davenport about 10 days ago, and police still are not saying whether they may have fired the shots.
Davenport Police said three officers were "ambushed" while driving into an alley near 1400 Myrtle Street at about 3 a.m. Monday, June 1. The officers were in an unmarked truck, police said.
One officer was struck in the leg and narrowly missed being hit in the head when more than a dozen shots were fired.
Another police officer returned fire, police said, and the suspect vehicle fled. When it crashed a short time later, police recovered seven firearms and ammunition, they said.
When they returned to the scene of the shootings, they found Marquis Tousant, who died from gunshot wounds.
Police have not said whether they think the officer shot and killed Tousant. The clearest indication it may have been an officer-involved shooting is confirmation by law enforcement that ballistics testing is being performed both on the weapons seized from the vehicle that fired upon police and on the firearm belonging to the officer who fired at the suspects. Read more.
5. Longtime anchor at WOC, Don Rhyne, dies at 84
Thom Cornelis had no trouble recalling the many years he spent with Don Rhyne, the longtime WOC television news anchor. Rhyne, 84, died Monday. He had been in failing health for some time, Cornelis said.
The two, who originally met on the news trail as competitors, quickly became friends over the years. Especially after Cornelis moved to what is now KWQC in 1984. Cornelis regularly visited Rhyne at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Davenport until COVID-19 precautions recently prevented such visits. Read more.
6. Black Lives Matter protests planned for Bettendorf, Sherrard
Bri Williams’ decision to take to public spaces throughout the Quad-Cities was spurred on by the lasting image of a Minneapolis police officer’s knee on the neck of an unarmed black man.
“Black voices are not being heard,” Williams said “Black people have been speaking out against oppression for hundreds of years and yet here we are — still begging to even have the right to breathe.”
Williams won’t be the only one raising her voice. Protests and rallies throughout the Quad-Cities area sparked by the police killing of George Floyd will continue this week — in Sherrard and Bettendorf.
The first event will start at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Sherrard City Park at 5th Avenue and 3rd Street. The “Call Them Out Rally” will start at 6 p.m. Friday in Bettendorf’s Crow Creek Park, 4701 Devils Glen Road. That city’s Veteran’s Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St.. will be the site of Saturday’s Black Lives Matter March, which is slated to start between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Figge Museum reopens
