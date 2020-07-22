Rick's Six: Great back-to-school debate, railroad reconstructing crossings along riverfront, and images from prep softball

4. Two arrested in Wapello on sex abuse-related charges

One person has been arrested in Wapello on sex abuse charges, while a second subject is in custody for violations of the sex offender registry, according to a press release from the Wapello Police Department.

Larry Ward, 64, of Wapello, was charged with one count of Class B felony sexual abuse in the second degree on July 17. If convicted, Ward could face up to 25 years in prison. He is accused of sexual abuse of a child.

Ward is being held in the Louisa County Jail on a $25,000 cash only bond. Related crimes are under investigation, police said.