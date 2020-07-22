Rick's Six: Great back-to-school debate, railroad reconstructing crossings along riverfront, and images from prep softball

You are the owner of this article.
A good Wednesday to all.  We're starting off with a little patchy fog then mostly sunny skies with temps in the lower 80s. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Mostly sunny today

NWS: Summary

Patchy fog is possible before 8 a.m. Otherwise, the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.

NWS: Heat

2. Criswell Street closes in Bettendorf

Road Closed, Detour Signs

From the city of Bettendorf: Beginning today and continuing for two weeks, Criswell Street between Valley Drive and Colonial Avenue /180th Street in Bettendorf will be closed to all traffic for base repairs and asphalt resurfacing.

During this time, traffic will be detoured to Middle Road via Hopewell Avenue or Valley Drive and Crow Creek Road.

The schedule for this work is weather dependent.

3. Katz 'pessimistic' about August return of face-to-face learning

070820-qc-nws-scott-002

Dr. Louis Katz, infectious disease expert and Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center chief medical officer, talks earlier this month about the increased number of COVID-19 cases since the re-opening of bars and restaurants in the Quad-Cities. 

Late last week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said school districts in the state must conduct at least half of all instruction in person as schools throughout the state prepare to open.

Dr. Louis Katz described himself as “very pessimistic” about any return to face-to-face learning during Tuesday’s QC COVID-19 Coalition briefing.

An infectious disease specialist and the Scott County Health Department’s medical director, Katz said without “aggressive interventions” the number of cases in the county are likely to increase.

“We are not there yet, and I’m not sure when we will be,” Katz said. “If the trends continue, it will be hard to justify face-to-face education. I’m very pessimistic about opening schools in late August.”

Katz presented the estimated number of “linked cases” in Scott County — a count that combines confirmed cases and presumed cases because of exposure to a confirmed case. He pointed out that before Iowa opened all retail stores, restaurants and bars at the end of June there were roughly 589 linked cases. As of July 18 there are 1,524 linked cases. Read more.

4. Two arrested in Wapello on sex abuse-related charges

Larry Ward

Larry Ward
Dalen Prier

Dalen Prier

One person has been arrested in Wapello on sex abuse charges, while a second subject is in custody for violations of the sex offender registry, according to a press release from the Wapello Police Department.

Larry Ward, 64, of Wapello, was charged with one count of Class B felony sexual abuse in the second degree on July 17. If convicted, Ward could face up to 25 years in prison. He is accused of sexual abuse of a child.

Ward is being held in the Louisa County Jail on a $25,000 cash only bond. Related crimes are under investigation, police said. 

On June 27, Wapello Police began investigating reports of a sex offender hanging around city parks and playground areas, and other complaints of this person around children. On June 30, the department took Dalen Prier, 27, of Ottumwa, into custody and charged him with felony parole violations. The police had worked with the Iowa Department of Corrections on the violations.

Prier remains in the Louisa County Jail under $100,000 bond.

5. Canadian Pacific Railway is reconstructing the Davenport crossings to the Mississippi riverfront

072220-qc-nws-railroad-001

Crews work to build a permanent railroad crossing at Davenport's Ripley Street.

The Canadian Pacific Railway is making good on its agreement to reconstruct the eight railroad crossings along downtown Davenport's riverfront that it blocked by abruptly raising the height of its tracks during the flood of 2019.

As the Mississippi River rose swiftly in March 2019, the railroad raised the tracks so that trains could keep moving through floodwater up to 21 feet, effectively cutting the riverfront off from the rest of the downtown because the tracks created a wall.

The work took city officials — and residents — by surprise because even though the railroad is not required to get city approval before modifying its rights-of-way, officials expected a courtesy notification. The tracks were raised from a half-foot to as much as three feet.

Canadian Pacific put up temporary, asphalt crossings last summer as it was obligated to do, but it now is installing permanent roadways. It is paying the full cost of the work, representative Andy Cummings said. He declined to disclose the amount.

The railroad also is paying to raise the Mississippi River bike trail from the LeClaire Park bandshell to Pershing Avenue. Read more.

Prep softball

