Rick's Six: Groundhog Day, I-74 bridge ramp closures, and Davenport shooting victim dies

2. Will Phil see his shadow?

From the National Weather Service: Groundhog Day has its origins in an ancient celebration of a point mid-way between the Winter Solstice and the Spring Equinox. Superstition has it that fair weather was seen as forbearance of a stormy and cold second half to winter. The early Christians in Europe established the custom of Candlemas Day, when the clergy would bless candles and people would light them in each window of their homes to ward off the darkness of mid-winter.

Here's something to ponder while the world waits for Punxsutawney Phil.

At the National Weather Service offices in Moline, the normal high on Groundhog Day is 32 degrees with a low of 15 degrees. The record high temp for the day is 58 degrees set in 1987 with the coldest Groundhog Day of -22 degrees recorded in 1995.

3. Ramp closures later this week on old I-74 bridge