Rick's Six: Groundhog Day, I-74 bridge ramp closures, and Davenport shooting victim dies
A good Groundhog Day Tuesday to all. We're looking at patchy dense fog across the region this morning. Visibilties could be reduced to a quarter mile or less. With cold temperatures at the surface, some freezing fog may lead to some slick conditions, especially on roads and bridges. Drive with caution when traveling this morning, especially for the morning commute.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Fog will give way to some sun

Summary

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 28 degrees and a low around 14 degrees. 

Cold

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 33 degrees.

Wednesday night will bring a slight chance of snow after 1 a.m., mixing with rain after 5 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 29 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Weekend

2. Will Phil see his shadow? 

Groundhog Day

FILE: Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa.

From the National Weather Service: Groundhog Day has its origins in an ancient celebration of a point mid-way between the Winter Solstice and the Spring Equinox. Superstition has it that fair weather was seen as forbearance of a stormy and cold second half to winter. The early Christians in Europe established the custom of Candlemas Day, when the clergy would bless candles and people would light them in each window of their homes to ward off the darkness of mid-winter.

Here's something to ponder while the world waits for Punxsutawney Phil.

At the National Weather Service offices in Moline, the normal high on Groundhog Day is 32 degrees with a low of 15 degrees. The record high temp for the day is 58 degrees set in 1987 with the coldest Groundhog Day of  -22 degrees recorded in 1995.

3. Ramp closures later this week on old I-74 bridge

Detour

Drivers using the old I-74 bridge to River Drive in Moline should expect potential closured Wednesday through Friday. The closures of the off-ramp to River Drive will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The work is weather dependent. Drivers should exit at 7th Avenue and take either 19th Street or 23rd Street to River Drive.

4. 'Nobody seems to give a good damn about older folks': The struggle to get access to COVID-19 vaccine

020221-qc-nws-joe-01.JPG

Joe Diehl, 99, of Bettendorf, poses for a portrait in his home.

Joseph R. Diehl has seen combat as a U.S. Marine in places like Saipan and Okinawa. He rose through the ranks at International Harvester after spending his youth working the ferries that crossed the Mississippi River.

Diehl is 99 years old, will turn 100 in June, and lives alone in his Bettendorf home. He asks to be called Joe and warned he is not "some weak sister."

"But I do need some help," Diehl said Monday. "I don't have a computer. Or a one of those smartphones. And I want to get that COVID shot. I'm ready. I'm willing. But I don't know where to go to get help getting it."

Diehl is far from alone in his predicament. Read more.

5. Man shot during Davenport domestic disturbance has died of injuries

crime scene tape

A man shot Saturday in Davenport during an apparent domestic disturbance has died as a result of his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Nicholas A. Brown, 33, Davenport, according to the Davenport Police Department. Brown died Monday.

According to a release from the Davenport Police, officers were called around 11:49 a.m., Jan. 30 for a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Fillmore Street. When they arrived they found one gunshot victim.

He was sent to Genesis Health Systems eastern campus in Davenport with injuries considered life threatening.

Further details were not being released Monday. The police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking for anyone with information to call the department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

