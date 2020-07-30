You are the owner of this article.
Rick's Six: Gunshots erupt in neighborhood, PV adopts hybrid model for classes, and Weinermobile visits Q-C
Rick's Six: Gunshots erupt in neighborhood, PV adopts hybrid model for classes, and Weinermobile visits Q-C

7/30/20

A good Thursday to all. We're looking at a day where temps barely top 80 degrees — a far cry from the heat and humidity of recent days. Here's how today's weather is shaping up according to the National Weather Service.

1. Showers likely this morning

NWS: Summary

Showers are likely before 9 a.m. today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 62 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.

2. Traffic alert: Division Street closure

traffic cones

• Division Street is completely closed between 4th and 12th streets until Friday because of on-going construction and work on a water main in southbound lanes.  Find an alternate route or follow signed detours.

• Westbound River Drive in Davenport between 4th and 3rd streets will remain closed through Monday while repairs are made to the water main at that location. In addition, all lanes of East 3rd Street are closed at River Drive.

3. Gunshots erupt in Davenport neighborhood

Shots fired along Brown Street

Police investigated a call of shots fire Wednesday afternoon along Brown Street between the 700 block of West 13th and the 800 block of West 14th streets.

Three children had just finished setting up a lemonade stand Wednesday afternoon on the corner of Gaines Street and the 700 block of West 13th Street in Davenport when gunfire erupted just over a block away.

The children selling pink lemonade for 50 cents and bags of chips for another two quarters said they didn’t hear the shots, which were reported to the Davenport Police Department sometime around 2:30 p.m. A 9-year-old boy on bike said he did.

“It was loud shots, across the street,” the boy said while pointing to the neighborhood to the east of Gaines Street. “It sounded like they were in cars. But I wasn’t surprised to hear it.” Read more.

4. Pleasant Valley adopts hybrid model for August classes

The Pleasant Valley Community School District board voted Wednesday to adopt a mixed online/traditional model for instruction for at least the first few weeks of school. 

During recent weeks, Iowa school districts were developing different options for their students’ return to school based on the need to deal with COVID-19: online-only learning, a mix of online and in-person learning, and a completely in-person model.

On July 17, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced districts would be required to adopt either a fully in-person model or a mixed model with at least 50% of instruction in the classroom. The governor’s plan allows families to opt out of in-person teaching in favor of online classes.

Wednesday's unanimous vote was to adopt the 50% mixed model through the 2021 school year’s first quarter. 

“We will continue to assess this through Monday, October 26, which is the end of the first quarter,” Brian Strusz, superintendent for Pleasant Valley, said.

If pandemic conditions have improved sufficiently by then, the district plans to switch to the fully in-person model, he said. Read more.

5. More on the coronavirus in he Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• COVID-19 pushes Illinois high school fall sports to spring

• Attorney says he'll drop 'dozen or so' lawsuits against state if Legislature meets

• MARX: IHSA did the best it could with what it had in front of it

• Grassley calls latest relief package ‘reasonable’ response to COVID-19 hardship

• Scott County ranks second in recent COVID-19 cases

• COVID-19 doesn't stop Down By the Creek from helping abused, abandoned animals

• Iowa remains in the red in White House coronavirus report

• Davenport, Bettendorf buses resume fare collection

6. Trending headlines

Photos: The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visits the Freight House Farmers Market

