Rick's Six: Gunshots erupt in neighborhood, PV adopts hybrid model for classes, and Weinermobile visits Q-C

The children selling pink lemonade for 50 cents and bags of chips for another two quarters said they didn’t hear the shots, which were reported to the Davenport Police Department sometime around 2:30 p.m. A 9-year-old boy on bike said he did.

“It was loud shots, across the street,” the boy said while pointing to the neighborhood to the east of Gaines Street. “It sounded like they were in cars. But I wasn’t surprised to hear it.” Read more.