Rick's Six: Gusty winds, rising heating costs, and speed humps in Davenport

A good pre-Thanksgiving Wednesday to all. Many of us will be taking to the roads today to visit friends and family. A passing cold front will switch winds to the northwest and produce gusting winds of up to 35 mph. So keep your hands of the wheel, your eyes on the road, and put your cell phone away.
Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly cloudy and breezy
Today will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 56 degrees. South winds between 10 to 20 mph will produce gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees. Northwest winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thanksgiving Day will be partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a temperature falling to around 30 degrees by 10 a.m. Northwest winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low around 19 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.
2. Moline neighborhoods active, inactive and somewhere in the middle
It is both a neighborhood sign and a sign of the times.
Moline has a long a history of active neighborhood associations. From Uptown to Olde Towne to Floriciente, groups of neighbors have come together over the years to improve upon their surroundings.
But times, people, developments and priorities have changed. For a variety of reasons, some neighborhood associations are thriving while others languish.
The Overlook Historic Neighborhood Association is somewhere in the middle.
Its boundaries are 7th to 19th streets and 8th to 12th avenues. Monthly meetings once drew about 40 people. Today, about 20 neighbors are active. Read more.
3. Davenport installs speed humps to slow speeding drivers
Work recently began on a new pilot project in Davenport aimed at slowing speeding drivers on residential streets.
The city blocked off 31st Street and Belle Avenue so workers could install speed humps.
The project is intended to reduce vehicle speeds and cut through traffic on 31st and 32nd Streets from Eastern Avenue to Belle Avenue.
Davenport's Public Works Department will monitor the traffic and compare it with data taken previously, City Engineer Brian Schadt said. Read more.
4. 2 found dead in car parked at East Moline park
Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a car left running in the parking lot at Jacobs Northeast Park in East Moline Tuesday morning.
East Moline police found the car at 4:26 a.m. Tuesday. An ambulance responded to the scene and the first responders confirmed the women were dead, according to a news release from the East Moline Police Department.
Police determined the car had been parked and running at the park for several hours. There were no immediate signs of visible injures to the two women and the cause of death is undetermined at this time.
East Moline detectives are working with the Rock Island County Coroner's Office to investigate the incident, which is being considered a suspicious death. The names of the deceased have not been released yet pending notification of family.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the Crime Stopper P3 App.
Related reading
• Rock Island man arrested in Mercer County for drug charge after posting bond in Rock Island County jail for arson charge
5. Gas prices double in the Quad-Cities
It barely was noticeable on recent Quad-City gas and light bills, because October was a mild month. But natural gas prices already have doubled.
Natural gas market prices have more than doubled since this time last year, according to a news release from Des Moines-based MidAmerican Energy, because of global demand coupled with limited production and inventory.
But an unseasonably warm autumn across the Midwest and Northeast means less natural gas is being used, according to a weekly report from the Environmental Information Agency between the week of Oct. 13 and 20. That means there’s more natural gas in storage, leading to prices trending downward. Read more.
6. Trending stories
Moline, Rock Island police investigate robberies
Rock Island Alderman Dave Geenen resigns from city council after allegations of embezzlement
Gas prices have doubled in the Quad-Cities
Young Wildcats push 10th-ranked Warriors to brink in opener
Let there be light: Bettendorf will control lights on I-74 bridge arches
Today's photo galleries
Tags
- Weather
- Public-safety
- Vehicle
- Meteorology
- Sport
- Police
- Social Services
- Garden
- Ambulance
- Responder
- Rock Island
- East Moline Police Department
- Alleman High School
- Davenport
- Highway
- Software
- Transports
- Work
- Speed Hump
- Neighbor
- City
- Department
- Moline
- Neighborhood
- Motor Vehicle
- Car
- Driver
- Natural Gas
- Economics
- Market Price
- Price
- Northwest Wind
- Criminal Law
- Gust
- Wind
- Cold Front
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.