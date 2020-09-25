Rick's Six: Hart, Miller-Meeks debate, 1 charged in Park View shooting, and vigil remembers Black lives lost

A good Friday to all. Our mild stretch of fall weather continues today with temps reaching the mid-80s on Saturday. Enjoy it while you can because this time next week, we're looking at highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s. Ouch!
1. Sunny and breezy
Today will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 63 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 86 degrees winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy band breezy with a low around 63 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Sunday there's a 40% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 52 degrees.
2. Hart, Miller-Meeks debate health care, pandemic response
Iowa's 2nd District congressional candidates discussed the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic and took jabs at each other's voting records and stances on health care Thursday night in a televised debate.
Former Iowa Sate Sen. Rita Hart, D-Wheatland, and Iowa State Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Ottumwa, met for the first of at least three televised debates before the Nov. 3 election. Thursday's debate was broadcast from the Maytag Auditorium at Iowa PBS studios in Johnston.
Hart and Miller-Meeks are running to replace retiring 14-year incumbent Congressman Dave Loebsack in one of the most competitive U.S. House races in Iowa this fall. Read more.
3. 1 person shot, 1 arrested, in Park View
A Clinton man is in the Scott County jail on three charges related to a Thursday morning shooting in Park View.
One person was transported to a hospital Thursday after what was described as a domestic incident escalated into a shooting in Park View.
Scott County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Shawn Roth said the sheriff’s department responded to a report of gunfire on Manor Drive in Park View around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Roth said the person who allegedly fired a gun inside an apartment fled the scene in a vehicle.
Another person inside the apartment was shot. Roth said that person was transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. Read update.
Related reading
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Augustana vigil remembers Black lives lost
More than 240 Augustana students gathered Thursday night to remember and talk about continuing to improve upon race relations on campus and in the community.
The “Vigil for Lost Lives” included the reading of several names by speakers, followed by the crowd repeating the name, while the lights of Lindberg Stadium were turned off and candlelight lit the area.
The names included Philando Castile, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, among others.
Thursday's event was announced last week but came into more focus after the decision Wednesday by a Kentucky grand jury to bring no charges against Louisville police for Taylor's death. Read more.
Related reading
6. New coffee houses open in Moline, LeClaire
It isn’t often that the stars align and things fall into place. But fortunately for a few new coffee shop owners and the folks who live and work near their Moline and LeClaire locations, that’s exactly what happened this year, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In May, Kick Serve Coffee opened at 1901 7th St., Moline. Across the river, around the same time, Cody Road Coffee opened at 114 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Read more.
Today's top video: President of Davenport NAACP
Today's photo galleries
West vs. Central football
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-002
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-007
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-004
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-003
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-005
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-001
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-006
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-008
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-009
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-010
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-011
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-012
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-013
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-014
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-015
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-016
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-017
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-018
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-019
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-020
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-021
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-022
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-023
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-025
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-026
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-027
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-028
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-029
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-030
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-031
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-033
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-032
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.