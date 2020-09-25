 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Hart, Miller-Meeks debate, 1 charged in Park View shooting, and vigil remembers Black lives lost
alert featured

Rick's Six: Hart, Miller-Meeks debate, 1 charged in Park View shooting, and vigil remembers Black lives lost

{{featured_button_text}}

A good Friday to all. Our mild stretch of fall weather continues today with temps reaching the mid-80s on Saturday. Enjoy it while you can because this time next week, we're looking at highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s. Ouch!

1. Sunny and breezy

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 63 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 86 degrees winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy band breezy with a low around 63 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday there's a 40% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 52 degrees.

NWS:Outlook

2. Hart, Miller-Meeks debate health care, pandemic response

Miller Meeks & Hart

Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, left, faces Democrat Rita Hart in the November general election.

Iowa's 2nd District congressional candidates discussed the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic and took jabs at each other's voting records and stances on health care Thursday night in a televised debate.

Former Iowa Sate Sen. Rita Hart, D-Wheatland, and Iowa State Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Ottumwa, met for the first of at least three televised debates before the Nov. 3 election. Thursday's debate was broadcast from the Maytag Auditorium at Iowa PBS studios in Johnston.

Hart and Miller-Meeks are running to replace retiring 14-year incumbent Congressman Dave Loebsack in one of the most competitive U.S. House races in Iowa this fall. Read more.

3. 1 person shot, 1 arrested, in Park View

Shooting in Park View, Davenport

Scott County Sheriff's Department said its deputies responded to a report of gunfire on Manor Drive in Park View around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Woman found with gunshot wound.

A Clinton man is in the Scott County jail on three charges related to a Thursday morning shooting in Park View.

One person was transported to a hospital Thursday after what was described as a domestic incident escalated into a shooting in Park View.

Scott County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Shawn Roth said the sheriff’s department responded to a report of gunfire on Manor Drive in Park View around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Roth said the person who allegedly fired a gun inside an apartment fled the scene in a vehicle.

Another person inside the apartment was shot. Roth said that person was transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. Read update.

Related reading

• Everyday People: Was Andrew Greene hiding out in Edgington?

• Fitness exam ordered in Colona murder case

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Sherrard schools superintendent tests positive for

• Western Illinois University plans to end spring semester earlyCOVID-19

• COVID-19 hospitalizations at highest level since June

• Pediatricians urge flu shots as area battles the spread of COVID-19

• Iowa fines beef plant $957 after huge coronavirus outbreak

• How can I tell the difference between the flu and COVID-19?

5. Augustana vigil remembers Black lives lost

Augustana students gather for Thursday night's "Vigil for Lost Lives"

Augustana students Jaidan Berry, left, a junior from Rockford, Illinois, stands with her friends Jameshia Walls, a junior from Rock Island, and Lilliana Andujar, a junior from St. Charles, Illinois, during Thursday night's "Vigil for Lost Lives" at Lindberg Stadium.

More than 240 Augustana students gathered Thursday night to remember and talk about continuing to improve upon race relations on campus and in the community.

The “Vigil for Lost Lives” included the reading of several names by speakers, followed by the crowd repeating the name, while the lights of Lindberg Stadium were turned off and candlelight lit the area.

The names included Philando Castile, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, among others.

Thursday's event was announced last week but came into more focus after the decision Wednesday by a Kentucky grand jury to bring no charges against Louisville police for Taylor's death. Read more.

Related reading

• Civil rights organization to hold two rallies Saturday

6. New coffee houses open in Moline, LeClaire

092520-qc-nws-newcoffee-03.JPG

Kylie White, lead barista at Kick Serve Coffee hands a customer their drink order at the drive-thru in Moline, September 17, 2020.

It isn’t often that the stars align and things fall into place. But fortunately for a few new coffee shop owners and the folks who live and work near their Moline and LeClaire locations, that’s exactly what happened this year, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May, Kick Serve Coffee opened at 1901 7th St., Moline. Across the river, around the same time, Cody Road Coffee opened at 114 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Read more.

Trending stories

Today's top video: President of Davenport NAACP

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Blood Drive at the MLK Interpretive Center

+9 
+9 
092520-qc-nws-sickle-001
+9 
+9 
NAACP hosts blood drives during Sickle Cell awareness month
+9 
+9 
092520-qc-nws-sickle-003
+9 
+9 
092520-qc-nws-sickle-004
+9 
+9 
092520-qc-nws-sickle-005

West vs. Central football

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: President of the Davenport NAACP Larry Roberson and coordinator Glenda Guster explain the importance of today’s blood drive that was facilitated through the NAACP’s Health Committee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News