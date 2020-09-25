Rick's Six: Hart, Miller-Meeks debate, 1 charged in Park View shooting, and vigil remembers Black lives lost

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A good Friday to all. Our mild stretch of fall weather continues today with temps reaching the mid-80s on Saturday. Enjoy it while you can because this time next week, we're looking at highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s. Ouch!

1. Sunny and breezy

Today will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 63 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 86 degrees winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy band breezy with a low around 63 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday there's a 40% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 52 degrees.

2. Hart, Miller-Meeks debate health care, pandemic response

Iowa's 2nd District congressional candidates discussed the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic and took jabs at each other's voting records and stances on health care Thursday night in a televised debate.