Rick's Six: Hawkeye injured in attack, Scott County Board set to appoint auditor, and man arrested in west-end robbery

A good Tuesday to all. Wet weather returns to the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Showers likely this evening

Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 5 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday brings a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Otherwise will it be sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.

2. Scott County supervisors to tap former Davenport alderwoman to fill county auditor vacancy

Republican Scott County supervisors today will recommend former Davenport City Alderwoman Kerri Tompkins be appointed the next Scott County Auditor.