Rick's Six: Hawkeye injured in attack, Scott County Board set to appoint auditor, and man arrested in west-end robbery

A good Tuesday to all. Wet weather returns to the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Showers likely this evening
Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 5 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday brings a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Otherwise will it be sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.
2. Scott County supervisors to tap former Davenport alderwoman to fill county auditor vacancy
Republican Scott County supervisors today will recommend former Davenport City Alderwoman Kerri Tompkins be appointed the next Scott County Auditor.
The position, among other duties, oversees and runs elections within the county, and comes with a taxpayer-funded salary set at $90,949 for the current fiscal year.
An email sent to supervisors Monday night by Assistant County Administrator Mary Thee, just hours ahead of their specially scheduled 8 a.m. Tuesday meeting, states Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Beck will recommend Tompkins be appointed to fill the vacancy left by former Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz. Read more.
3. Bohannon suffers head injury in early-morning attack
University of Iowa basketball player Jordan Bohannon was involved in an early-morning altercation in Iowa City on Sunday and sustained a serious head injury.
The university issued a news release Monday confirming that Bohannon was injured, but it provided few details.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery indicated in a statement that he thought Bohannon was doing OK. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Davenport man wanted for violating probation charged with first-degree robbery
A Davenport man who was supposed to turn himself in to the Scott County Jail on Oct. 22 after violating his probation on a third-degree burglary conviction is now facing armed robbery charge after police say he used a BB gun to rob a person of a cell phone Monday.
Shallum Delane Davenport Jr., 30, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years, 70%, or 17 ½ years, of which must be served before parole can be granted.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Dustin Mooty, at 4:25 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Lincoln Avenue, the victim told police he had arranged to sell an iPhone X for $375 over social media. Read more.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
