Rick's Six: Hawkeyes pause bowl practice, man wanted in fatal Rock Island shooting, and here comes the cold
Rick's Six: Hawkeyes pause bowl practice, man wanted in fatal Rock Island shooting, and here comes the cold

A good Tuesday to all.  While we may be humming "Here Comes Santa Claus" in anticipation of Christmas later this week, what also is coming to town is our coldest weather of the season, thus far.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Here comes the cold 

NWS: Changing weather

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. West winds will becoming southeast in the afternoon with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will become mostly cloudy with a temperature rising to around 42 degrees by 5 a.m. It will be breezy with southeast winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday there's a 40% chance of rain after 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a temperature rising to near 48 degrees by 11 a.m. then falling to around 38 degrees during the remainder of the day. It will be breezy with a south wind around 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

NWS: Cold

Wednesday night there is a 40% chance of snow before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 12 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 35 mph.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high only near 17 degrees and a low around 6 degrees.

Christmas Day will be sunny with a high near 25 degrees and a low around 19 degrees.

2. Rock Island Police look for man on murder charge

Darvion Lard

Rock Island Police are searching for a 21-year-old Darvion Jawar Lard on a charge of first-degree murder.

Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen said Monday that at 6:52 p.m. Dec. 15, Rock Island patrol officers were sent to the 600 block of 42nd Avenue to investigate a report of a two-vehicle crash.

The driver of one of those vehicles, Dylan McCalester, 16, had been wounded by gunfire just prior to the crash.

McCalester was taken to UnityPoint Trinity, Rock Island, where he died.

3. Moline-Coal Valley schools to resume hybrid model in January

Moline school district logo

The Moline-Coal Valley School District plans to return to a hybrid learning model on Jan. 19.

The hybrid model, one of the instructions models adopted by school districts to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus, involves a mix of online and in-person learning.

The district has been using fully remote learning since mid-November. It switched to all-virtual classes because of the severity of the pandemic.

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• 13th Iowa prison inmate dies of virus-related complications

• COVID-19 claims 8 more lives in Rock Island County, new-case count low Monday

• Davenport schools urging families to take advantage of its meal pickup program

• Hinson calls congressional COVID-19 relief package a ‘good start’

• Small group holiday gatherings pushed to avoid virus surge

• Second wave of COVID-19 shows signs of abating

• Restaurant asks Illinois Supreme Court to throw out indoor dining ban

5. With increase in COVID cases, Hawkeyes pause workouts

ferentz barta

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz and director of athletics Gary Barta talk on the field at Kinnick Stadium prior to a Hawkeye home game. Iowa has paused its football workouts for several days because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Kirk Ferentz isn’t the only person within the Iowa football program who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. 

After others within the program tested positive last week and additional positive tests were recorded Monday, Iowa officials have halted practices for at least the next five days. 

"Based on additional positive tests and contact tracing, our medical team has made the decision to pause in-person activities for a minimum of five days,'' Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said in a statement.

 

