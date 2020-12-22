Rick's Six: Hawkeyes pause bowl practice, man wanted in fatal Rock Island shooting, and here comes the cold

A good Tuesday to all. While we may be humming "Here Comes Santa Claus" in anticipation of Christmas later this week, what also is coming to town is our coldest weather of the season, thus far.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Here comes the cold

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. West winds will becoming southeast in the afternoon with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will become mostly cloudy with a temperature rising to around 42 degrees by 5 a.m. It will be breezy with southeast winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday there's a 40% chance of rain after 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a temperature rising to near 48 degrees by 11 a.m. then falling to around 38 degrees during the remainder of the day. It will be breezy with a south wind around 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday night there is a 40% chance of snow before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 12 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 35 mph.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high only near 17 degrees and a low around 6 degrees.