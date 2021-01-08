 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Hawks win in Maryland, apartment fire in East Moline, and 2 Q-C men face heroin charges
alert featured

Rick's Six: Hawks win in Maryland, apartment fire in East Moline, and 2 Q-C men face heroin charges

{{featured_button_text}}

A good Friday to all. Clouds will be a weekend guest, with cloudy skies today and mostly cloudy skies this weekend. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

1. A chance of flurries today

NWS: Summary

Today there  is a slight chance of flurries before 7 a.m. Otherwise the day will be cloudy with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 20 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 28 degrees and a low around 19 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 27 degrees and a low around 16 degrees.

2. Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Maryland

Iowa Maryland Basketball

Iowa's Connor McCaffery (30) keeps the ball away from Maryland guard Aquan Smart (23) during the Hawkeyes' 89-67 victory.

Check out to see what Quad-City Times sports columnist Don Doxsie is thinking about following Iowa's 's 89-67 victory over Maryland. Read more.

 Related reading

• Hawkeyes recover from sluggish start to rout Maryland

• Illini eliminate halftime deficit, romp past Wildcats

3. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Illinois COVID-19 cases top 1 million, with 17,272 deaths

• Illinois Department of Employment Support responds to GOP criticisms

• Illinois reaches millionth case of COVID-19 as vaccine rollout plans continue

• Bettendorf men making study desks for COVID-displaced students

• Bettendorf City Hall to open to the public Monday

4. East Moline firefighters quickly knock down apartment fire

010721-qc-nws-emol-fire_017

East Moline fire crews work a fire Thursday night at a downtown apartment building located at 1025 15th Ave. The fire was reported at 9:18 p.m. No one was injured. 

East Moline firefighters quickly knocked down a fire Thursday night at a three-story apartment building, giving residents hope they could return home when smoke was cleared from the building.

East Moline Police Chief Robert DeFrance said firefighters were sent to 1025 15th Ave. at 9:18 p.m. for a structure fire.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police had arrived first and noticed flames, and there was a report that possibly someone was trapped on the third floor as the stairwell was cut off with flame and smoke.

The first East Moline engine from the downtown station was able to quickly get water on the stairway and put the fire out.

Crews searched the third floor where there was a lot of smoke and open all the apartments on the second and third floors.

DeFrance said the investigation would center on the fire in the stairwell and how it got started.

“We think we’re going to get the residents back in there this evening as soon as we get the smoke out of the building,” he said, adding that no one had been trapped.

“The fire was contained to the stairwell and then a hallway leading to another egress in the back is my understanding," DeFrance said.

No injuries were reported.

5. Two men arrested in Q-C heroin trafficking conspiracy

Lester Booker

Lester Booker
Jamal Lang

Jamal Lang

A drug trafficking investigation underway since September involving the Moline Police Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency has led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of drugs and weapons.

Jamal A. Lang, 29, of Davenport, and Lester Lee Booker, 33, of Moline, were taken into custody Wednesday.

Lang is charged in Scott County District Court with three counts of possession with the intent to deliver less than 100 grams of heroin. Each charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Lang also is charged with conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Booker is charged in Rock Island County Circuit Court with one count of calculated criminal drug conspiracy, a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years. He also is charged with manufacture and delivery of drugs, a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years. Read more.

Scott County Jail

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

6. Trending stories

Today's top videos

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Bettendorf at North Scott wrestling meet

+9 
+9 
010721-qc-spt-bett-ns-wrestle-041
+9 
+9 
010721-qc-spt-bett-ns-wrestle-068
+9 
+9 
010721-qc-spt-bett-ns-wrestle-071
+9 
+9 
010721-qc-spt-bett-ns-wrestle-046
+9 
+9 
010721-qc-spt-bett-ns-wrestle-043

Photos: Pleasant Valley hosting Bettendorf boys swimming

+7 
+7 
010721-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-055
+7 
+7 
010721-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-065
+7 
+7 
010721-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-073
+7 
+7 
010721-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-045
+7 
+7 
010721-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-066

Photos: Figge’s exhibit “2020 Vision: You Are Here, You Are Not Alone”

+6 
+6 
010721-qc-nws-figge-001
+6 
+6 
010721-qc-nws-figge-002
+6 
+6 
010721-qc-nws-figge-003
+6 
+6 
010721-qc-nws-figge-004
+6 
+6 
010721-qc-nws-figge-005

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News