Rick's Six: Hawks win in Maryland, apartment fire in East Moline, and 2 Q-C men face heroin charges

A good Friday to all. Clouds will be a weekend guest, with cloudy skies today and mostly cloudy skies this weekend. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
1. A chance of flurries today
Today there is a slight chance of flurries before 7 a.m. Otherwise the day will be cloudy with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 20 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 28 degrees and a low around 19 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 27 degrees and a low around 16 degrees.
2. Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Maryland
Check out to see what Quad-City Times sports columnist Don Doxsie is thinking about following Iowa's 's 89-67 victory over Maryland. Read more.
3. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
4. East Moline firefighters quickly knock down apartment fire
East Moline firefighters quickly knocked down a fire Thursday night at a three-story apartment building, giving residents hope they could return home when smoke was cleared from the building.
East Moline Police Chief Robert DeFrance said firefighters were sent to 1025 15th Ave. at 9:18 p.m. for a structure fire.
Police had arrived first and noticed flames, and there was a report that possibly someone was trapped on the third floor as the stairwell was cut off with flame and smoke.
The first East Moline engine from the downtown station was able to quickly get water on the stairway and put the fire out.
Crews searched the third floor where there was a lot of smoke and open all the apartments on the second and third floors.
DeFrance said the investigation would center on the fire in the stairwell and how it got started.
“We think we’re going to get the residents back in there this evening as soon as we get the smoke out of the building,” he said, adding that no one had been trapped.
“The fire was contained to the stairwell and then a hallway leading to another egress in the back is my understanding," DeFrance said.
No injuries were reported.
5. Two men arrested in Q-C heroin trafficking conspiracy
A drug trafficking investigation underway since September involving the Moline Police Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency has led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of drugs and weapons.
Jamal A. Lang, 29, of Davenport, and Lester Lee Booker, 33, of Moline, were taken into custody Wednesday.
Lang is charged in Scott County District Court with three counts of possession with the intent to deliver less than 100 grams of heroin. Each charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Lang also is charged with conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Booker is charged in Rock Island County Circuit Court with one count of calculated criminal drug conspiracy, a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years. He also is charged with manufacture and delivery of drugs, a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years. Read more.
