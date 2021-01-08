Rick's Six: Hawks win in Maryland, apartment fire in East Moline, and 2 Q-C men face heroin charges

4. East Moline firefighters quickly knock down apartment fire

East Moline firefighters quickly knocked down a fire Thursday night at a three-story apartment building, giving residents hope they could return home when smoke was cleared from the building.

East Moline Police Chief Robert DeFrance said firefighters were sent to 1025 15th Ave. at 9:18 p.m. for a structure fire.

Police had arrived first and noticed flames, and there was a report that possibly someone was trapped on the third floor as the stairwell was cut off with flame and smoke.

The first East Moline engine from the downtown station was able to quickly get water on the stairway and put the fire out.

Crews searched the third floor where there was a lot of smoke and open all the apartments on the second and third floors.

DeFrance said the investigation would center on the fire in the stairwell and how it got started.