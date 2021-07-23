Rick's Six: Hazy and muggy, Rocky wins Sprint title, and DeWitt man faces arson charge

Work will later shift to the southbound side of the bridge on Monday, Aug. 2, and the outer lane will be closed through Friday, Aug. 6. The lane closures will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic.

The use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

3. Rocky boys win Brady Street Sprints title

Rock Island’s Jayden Bomelyn was not so sure, looking up at the daunting Brady Street Hill.

Bomelyn and his Rock Island High School teammates Darius Tongo, Samson Shukuru and Darrell Woodson were preparing to participate in the 20th annual Genesis Sports Medicine Brady Street Sprints on Thursday night as part of the high school boys sprint relay event.