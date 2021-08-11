Rick's Six: Heat advisory, a 'test for law enforcement', reshaping downtown Moline, and its Tugfest time

A good — and blistering hot — Wednesday to all. The Quad-City region is again under another heat advisory today along with the threat of thunderstorms.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
That National Weather Service heat advisory will be in effect from noon until 7 p.m. for eastern Iowa and western Illinois.
Heat-index values up to 105 degrees are expected. These hot temperatures and high humidity could cause heat illnesses to occur.
So drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
1. A chance of rain later today
There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees with heat-index values as high as 102 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.
Thursday there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be sunny with a high near 91 degrees with heat-index values as high as 100 degrees.
Thursday night there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees.
2. Police: Bettendorf businessman set off restaurant alarm on purpose to 'test law enforcement'
A Bettendorf restaurant owner who has been arrested multiple times for drunken-driving allegedly set off the security alarms in his restaurant on purpose because he wanted to "test law-enforcement."
According to an affidavit for a warrant, Brian John Rashid, owner of Treehouse Pub & Eatery in Bettendorf, was intoxicated and uncooperative when police responded to the burglary alarms. He reportedly told them he wanted to test law enforcement and locked himself in the restaurant.
The incident occurred on April 11, and Rashid, 60, was arrested on a warrant on May 22 and charged with one count of false report to a public entity. He has a non-jury trial scheduled for 9 a.m. November 12.
3. Introducing all-area softball teams
Check out those named to the All-Eastern Iowa and All-Western Illinois softball teams from around the Quad-Cities.
4. Illinois, Iowa gear up for Tugfest this weekend
LeClaire and Port Byron are gearing up for the annual tug of war across the Mississippi this weekend after a year off.
Tug teams pull 2,700 feet and 680 pounds of rope spanning the river. Whichever side wins the most tug matches (there are 11 pairings this year) takes home a traveling statue of a bald eagle in flight, plus bragging rights, of course.
The annual event hit pause in 2020 during the pandemic. But in 2021, organizers expect tens of thousands of people will line the banks of the longest river in the country. The festivities begin Thursday and the tug-of-war matches will be on Saturday. Read more.
5. Youth Assessment Program a reality, John Deere Foundation joins funding efforts
Elected and law enforcement officials from Davenport, Bettendorf, Scott County were joined Tuesday by representatives from the United Way-Quad Cities, Family Services and the John Deere Foundation to formally announce a new public-private funding agreement for a youth assessment program in Scott County.
What is being simply called the "Youth Assessment Program" was in place as an agreement between Davenport, Bettendorf, and Scott County in late July. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson announced Tuesday the program received private funding in the form of a $500,000 boost from the John Deere Foundation.
The program is designed to provide what has been called a coordinated, single-entry site that will assist youth and their families in Scott County with early identification, intervention and comprehensive assessment to appropriate services that will ultimately lead to the reduction of crime.
The Youth Assessment Program is fully funded for five years. Read more.
6. Final report urges Moline to 'go bold' in reshaping its post-I-74 riverfront landscape
The tearing down of the I-74 bridge could pave the way for new riverfront connecting elements in Moline, including a zip line and 510 new housing units, according to a finalized report released Tuesday.
Urban Land Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that advises on land development, put together a 44-page report of recommendations for the city of Moline and its partners to develop land once darkened by the I-74 bridge. An eight-member virtual panel led by ULI met with city officials and other plan sponsors: Renew Moline, John Deere, and MetroLINK. Read more.
