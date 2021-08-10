Rick's Six: Heat advisory, derecho remembered, and 1 hurt in Davenport shooting

A good Tuesday to all. On this date a year ago, a powerful storm called a derecho tore through Iowa leaving behind millions of dollars in destruction. Today's forecast is much less violatile, but still packs a punch in the form of heat and humidity.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
The Quad-City region is under a heat advisory from noon until 7 p.m., tonight. According to the advisory:
"Heat-index values of 100 to 106 degrees can be expected over portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north central and northwest Illinois. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur."
The weather service advises you drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Also, when possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
1. Late afternoon storms possible
There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees with heat-index values as high as 106 degrees.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely after 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees.
2. Derecho 2020: Here's what happened on Aug. 10, 2020
Something relatively rare — and destructive — blew through the Quad-Cities on Aug. 10, 2020.
It wasn't a tornado. It was not, as some tried to say, an inland hurricane. In the storm's wake, while thousands of Quad-Cities resident dealt with damage and no power, people learned a new weather term.
"What happened that day was a derecho," said Rich Kinney, the warning coordinator meteorologist for the National Weather Service Quad-Cities.
"We all know that name now, and, in general, these kind of storm are uncommon throughout the Midwest. What made the derecho of Aug. 10, 2020 really rare was the intensity of the storm." Read more.
