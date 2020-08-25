Rick's Six: Heat advisory, I-74 bridge span on target for 2020 opening, and more talk on police reform

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
A good Tuesday to all. Many schools are returning to the classroom this week bringing with it some of the hottest weather of the season, or so it seems. We'll be under a National Weather Service heat advisory this afternoon so be safe out there today.
The heat advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Heat-index values of 100 to near 103 are expected for several hours for portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest, west central Illinois and includes the Quad-Cities.
The hot temperatures combined with high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
The weather service suggests drinking plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
1. A high today in the mid-90s
Today will be sunny, hot and dry with a high near 96 degrees and a low around 73 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 100 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny and hot with a high near 96 degrees with heat-index values as high as 101. The overnight low will be around 72 degrees.
Beating The Heat: Tips From Genesis
Each year in the United States, more than 600 deaths are attributed to excessive natural heat. Many of the deaths are preventable.
Genesis Medical Center emergency physician David Dierks, D.O., offers these tips to avoid being a victim of the heat:
• Stay out of the heat when possible. The young and old are particularly vulnerable. People with other chronic conditions, for example, heart disease, mental health conditions, asthma and high blood pressure are at higher risk for heat illnesses.
• Make certain you don’t leave small children or pets in a vehicle. Temperatures can rise quickly to fatal ranges. One tip is to put something vital to your day in the back seat with a child, including a phone, a shoe or work materials.
• Eat smaller meals, but eat more frequently.
• Check on elderly and sick friends, neighbors and relatives several times a day during a hot spell.
• Drink plenty of water, particularly when exercising or working outdoors. One guideline is 8 ounces of water for every 20 minutes of outdoor activity.
• When possible, complete outdoor work either early in the day or late in the day.
• If you go out to walk, jog or bike, take a phone. If get into trouble, call someone for help.
• Avoid alcohol and caffeine drinks. Both act as diuretics and speed up the loss of fluid.
• Make sure children take breaks from outdoor activity. Take a break from outside activity during the hottest part of the day to play games, or watch a movie together inside.
• Take care of your skin if you are outdoors. Use a sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher and wear a wide-brimmed hat. Reapply sunscreen frequently, especially if you are swimming.
• Seek shade or air conditioning if you begin to feel dizzy or nauseous.
• Seek medical treatment immediately if you are disoriented, have a high body temperature, are vomiting, or have stopped perspiring.
What to watch for
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include cool, moist, pale, or flushed skin; heavy sweating; headache; nausea or vomiting; dizziness; and exhaustion. Body temperature may be normal, or is likely to be rising.
Symptoms of heat stroke include hot, red skin; changes in consciousness; rapid, weak pulse; and rapid, shallow breathing. Body temperature can be 105 degrees F or higher. If the ill person was sweating from heavy work or exercise, skin may be wet; otherwise, it will feel dry.
2. Iowa-bound span of I-74 bridge still slated to open by year's end
Just a few months remain for the Interstate 74 bridge contractor to meet the goal of opening the Iowa-bound span by year's end.
State Department of Transportation officials overseeing the $1.2 billion project that includes replacement of the twin spans are sticking with their timeline, which currently is about a year behind its original schedule.
Though much work remains before the westbound span opens to traffic, considerable progress is being made, especially in the past month. A new, seemingly limited outbreak of the coronavirus among bridge workers does not appear to pose a threat.
"Today (Monday) we are pouring the last section of the approach deck on the south side of the arch," said Danielle Alvarez, project manager for the Iowa Department of Transportation. "Crews are continuing to tie rebar for the deck under the arch as well as the barriers walls." Read more.
3. One dead, 33 more test positive for COVID-19 in Rock Island
The Rock Island County Health Department reported another COVID-19-related death Monday.
Officials said a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized died Monday. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Rock Island County increased to 53. Read more.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
4. Davenport Civil Rights Commission takes no action on police reform proposals
Davenport's Civil Rights Commission held another meeting Monday to discuss its eight-point outline for police reform.
The 2-hour, 20-minute remote meeting ended without the seven-member commission voting on the exact recommendations to make to the Davenport City Council. It is not known when the committee will meet to make its final report to the city council.
The second of two meetings this month revealed a complicated relationship between issues of police funding, the availability of housing, police officers in public schools and issues like drug addiction and sex work leading to criminalization. Read more.
Related reading
5. Davenport school board pays tribute to Mayfield, welcomes Snyder
The Davenport Community School District board honored Clyde Mayfield Monday night during its regular meeting before welcoming the new director who will finish his term.
Mayfield, 68, of Davenport, was a veteran of the school board whose most recent service began Feb. 23, 2016. He died Aug. 5
“Clyde left fingerprints,” Bruce Potts, board president, said. “He left positive fingerprints with whatever he touched.”
Mayfield was always looking out for the students that not everybody remembers, board member Allison Beck said.
The meeting was recorded, and the full comments of the board and Mayfield’s family can be seen in the video on the district’s YouTube page.
Jamie Snyder also took the oath of office at Monday’s meeting.
Snyder, an alumnus of Davenport schools, served on the board from 2013 to 2017, according to a district news release. He was selected from 11 candidates interviewed by the board as it sought a replacement for Mayfield. Read more.
Related reading
6. Trending headlines
Police locate 11-year-old girl who went missing Monday
PHOTOS: The first day of school at Pleasant View Elementary School
Former Clinton Schools para-educator facing sex abuse charges
Woman declared dead is found alive at Detroit funeral home
Davenport school board pays tribute to Mayfield, welcomes Snyder
Today's top videos
• 13th and Ripley person hit by vehicle
• First day of school at Pleasant View
Today's photo gallery: North football practice
082420-qc-spt-north football-010
082420-qc-spt-north football-037
082420-qc-spt-north football-082
082420-qc-spt-north football-059
082420-qc-spt-north football-043
082420-qc-spt-north football-094
082420-qc-spt-north football-099
082420-qc-spt-north football-096
082420-qc-spt-north football-092
082420-qc-spt-north football-024
082420-qc-spt-north football-041
082420-qc-spt-north football-067
082420-qc-spt-north football-072
082420-qc-spt-north football-085
082420-qc-spt-north football-057
082420-qc-spt-north football-079
082420-qc-spt-north football-050
082420-qc-spt-north football-046
082420-qc-spt-north football-054
082420-qc-spt-north football-139
082420-qc-spt-north football-105
082420-qc-spt-north football-107
082420-qc-spt-north football-145
082420-qc-spt-north football-124
082420-qc-spt-north football-062
082420-qc-spt-north football-069
Tags
- Coronavirus
- Local-weather
- Traffic
- Surfacing
- Road
- Highway
- Work
- Photography
- Valley
- Repair
- Asphalt
- Drive
- Lane
- Iowa
- Traffic Pattern
- Illinois
- Contractor
- Bettendorf
- Driver
- Detour
- Transports
- Motor Vehicle
- Extra Time
- Colona
- Delay
- Idot District
- Dr
- Water Main
- Iowa American Water Company
- Rick
- Photo
- Headline
- Davenport
- Citibus
- Fare
- Transit
- Collection
- Covering
- Greenbrier
- Reconstruction
- Davenport Citibus
- Software
- Bus
- Today
- Video
- Trend
- Department
- Through Traffic
- Milan
- Medical Treatment
- Body Temperature
- High Blood Pressure
- Medicine
- Physiology
- Asthma
- Condition
- Symptom
- Skin
- School Board
- Clyde Mayfield
- Jamie Snyder
- Heat Stroke
- Commission
- Illness
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.