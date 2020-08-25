Rick's Six: Heat advisory, I-74 bridge span on target for 2020 opening, and more talk on police reform

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

8/25/20

A good Tuesday to all. Many schools are returning to the classroom this week bringing with it some of the hottest weather of the season, or so it seems. We'll be under a National Weather Service heat advisory this afternoon so be safe out there today.

The heat advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Heat-index values of 100 to near 103 are expected for several hours for portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest, west central Illinois and includes the Quad-Cities.

The hot temperatures combined with high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

The weather service suggests drinking plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.