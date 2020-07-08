Rick's Six: Heat advisory, mask mandate moot, and lawsuit filed in 'hideous' bus assault

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
A good Wednesday to all. It's going to be another hot and sticky day with heat-index levels reaching, dangerous levels. You just might want to hold off on mowing the grass — and instead — sit back and soak up the air conditioning.
Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. today until 7 p.m. tonight.
WHAT: Heat-index values up to 103 expected.
WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.
WHEN: From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., today.
IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 9-1-1.
1. Hot and humid III
Look for isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 94 degrees with heat-index values as high as 101 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 74 degrees.
Thursday there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Showers are likely Thursday night with possibly a thunderstorm. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
2. Bridge washing forces lane closures
A pair of bridges spanning the Mississippi River north of the Quad-Cities are scheduled for one-day washings, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
• Today, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., workers will be washing the U.S. 30 bridge between Clinton,Iowa and Whiteside County, Ill. One lane of the bridge will be closed with flaggers.
• On Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., the U.S. 52/Illinois 64 between Savanna, Ill., and Sabula, Iowa, gets a washing. One lane of that bridge will be closed. Flaggers will be positioned for a safe flow of traffic.
Drivers should expect delays and should allow extra time or take an alternate route.
3. Scott County mask mandate talk likely moot
Four people gathered in front of the Scott County Administration Building just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Fifteen minutes later, there was a crowd of close to 20 men and women of all ages. None of them wore masks. They huddled in tight clusters and even posed for a group photo.
A number of those who gathered said they “were not worried” about spreading COVID-19 — despite the fact the county has over 800 confirmed cases, including 274 cases in the past 11 days.
They were there to protest Scott County Board Supervisor Ken Croken’s motion to make masks mandatory for everyone who ventures out into the public. The Board of Supervisors held its regular committee of the whole meeting to discuss his proposal, as well as his motion to ask that any visitor inside county buildings wear a mask.
While emotions ran high in the debate over the possibility of requiring people to wear masks in public, it may be moot by the time the five members of the Board of Supervisors reconvene.
The debate over requiring masks in public was silenced later Tuesday after the Iowa Attorney General’s office issued an opinion saying Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson did not have the authority to issue a proclamation requiring citizens to wear face coverings under penalty of law. Read more.
Related: Muscatine mayor doesn't have authority to issue mask mandate, state rules
The Iowa Attorney General’s office issued an opinion saying Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson did not have the authority to issue a proclamation requiring citizens to wear face coverings under penalty of law.
The opinion cited a June 23 decision, in response to a request from Sen. Zach Wahls of Coralville, where Assistant Iowa Attorney General Michael Bennett reported that while Statewide Disaster Emergency proclamations were in place, the governor retains the power to delegate, sub-delegate or retain the administrative authority to issue directives of this nature. The code also empowers the Iowa Department of Public Health, in conjunction with the governor, to take reasonable measures as necessary to prevent the transmission of infectious disease.
The state Department of Health does not require the use of face coverings.
“Any local action or regulation would need to be consistent and compliant with the governor’s proclamations and the Iowa Department of Public Health directives in scope and remedies while the governor’s emergency proclamations are in place,” the ruling said.
The ruling also said local regulations of this nature, if not preempted under the current emergency disaster proclamations, would likely be under the jurisdiction of local boards of health. While Muscatine County Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams was at the news conference where Broderson was issuing the proclamation, she did not make the order.
In another ruling issued in March, Assistant Attorney General Heather Adams wrote, “While cities and counties have police powers to protect the health and safety of their citizens, the state has the authority to declare and coordinate the response to a public health disaster.”
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
4. Bettendorf school district, staff sued over assault on high school bus
A former Bettendorf teacher and baseball coach is suing the Bettendorf School District, a principal, the former athletic director and the current baseball coach in connection with a "hideous assault" that occurred on a district-hired bus last year.
Brandon Nau has filed an eight-count complaint that includes allegations of failure to report abuse, bullying, assault and battery, negligence, and denial of due process.
The case is related to the assault last year by a baseball teammate against Nau's son during a return trip to Bettendorf from a Burlington game. The incident was described by a member of the school board as "an absolutely hideous assault" for its sexually disturbing nature. Read more.
Related reading
5. Whitey's closes 53rd Street store after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Whitey's Ice Cream has closed its 53rd Street, Davenport, location for a few days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The company posted on Facebook:
"We were just informed that an employee at our 53rd Street location has tested positive for COVID-19. Throughout this whole process we have made every effort to ensure the health and safety of not only our employees, but our customers as well. Given this news, we are going to close down our 53rd Street location for a few days in order to deep clean the store again and give our employees time to get tested. Although, the Scott County Health Department is not requiring us to close this location due to this positive test, we feel it is the right thing to do in order to best serve the Quad-Cities. All other locations will remain open at this time and please continue to check here for more information on our 53rd Street store. Please understand that we are doing our very best to navigate these strange times and we greatly appreciate your understanding and support."
6. Trending headlines
Bettendorf school district, staff sued over assault on high school bus
Davenport and Pleasant Valley cancel high school graduation ceremonies
Scott County Board hears debate about requiring face coverings in public
A messy situation may be on the verge of getting messier
Quad-City COVID-19 cases increase for third straight week