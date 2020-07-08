Rick's Six: Heat advisory, mask mandate moot, and lawsuit filed in 'hideous' bus assault

They were there to protest Scott County Board Supervisor Ken Croken’s motion to make masks mandatory for everyone who ventures out into the public. The Board of Supervisors held its regular committee of the whole meeting to discuss his proposal, as well as his motion to ask that any visitor inside county buildings wear a mask.

While emotions ran high in the debate over the possibility of requiring people to wear masks in public, it may be moot by the time the five members of the Board of Supervisors reconvene.

The debate over requiring masks in public was silenced later Tuesday after the Iowa Attorney General’s office issued an opinion saying Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson did not have the authority to issue a proclamation requiring citizens to wear face coverings under penalty of law. Read more.