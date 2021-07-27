Rick's Six: Heat advisory, renters confront Davenport officials, and pitch to buy Rock Island water system draws protests

A good Tuesday to all. It's one of those days when we will hear this popular refrain all too often — "Hot enough for you?"
I'm not sure about you but it's plenty hot enough for me. Apparently the National Weather Service agrees as they have issued a heat advisory for the region.
Here are the details of that advisory
The heat advisory will be in effect from noon to 10 p.m., Wednesday, as heat-index values of up to 105 degrees are expected.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. We are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, the advisory states.
Also, take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny, hot and muggy
Today will be sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 72 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 95 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 105 degrees.
Wednesday night will bring a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 78 degrees.
2. 'This is a forgotten land': Davenport renters forced to vacate substandard housing confront city officials
For nearly two years, Davenport renters have lived in apartment buildings infested with mold, mildew and bed bugs, with leaking roofs and plumbing, missing or inoperable smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, exposed wiring and "questionable" gas-fired furnaces.
City officials say they've performed numerous inspections, ordered repairs and issued fines to no avail.
Now, conditions have deteriorated to the point approximately 70 low- to moderate-income households — many of whom live paycheck to paycheck, are elderly or have a disability and rely on government assistance and benefits — face having to find a new roof over their head, possibly within two weeks, amid an affordable-housing crisis.
"This is a forgotten land," 37-year-old Lashina Bea said while standing outside her apartment in the Crestwood Apartment complex, next to a building with a large, visible section of roof missing. Read more.
3. Illinois American Water makes pitch to buy city's water system while protesters march outside City Hall
As top executives with Illinois American Water filed into Rock Island City Hall Monday night to make their pitch to buy the city's water service and water treatment facilities, more than 50 of the city's public works employees, AFSCME Local 988 employees and residents marched outside in protest, demanding that the city retain ownership of their public utility. Read more.
4. New Moline mayor, new approach to Western Illinois University's riverfront campus
New city and university leadership are creating a different "tone" and a "reboot" of relations between Moline and Western Illinois University.
Just before the municipal election in the spring, former Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri sharply criticized WIU's leadership and revealed she hoped to attract a different university to the city's riverfront.
In early February — just seven weeks after Guiyou Huang took over as president of Western — Acri said languishing enrollment and passed-up development opportunities by WIU were disappointing.
Records obtained by the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus subsequently revealed that Acri and others had been pursuing the possibility of bringing a University of Illinois school of engineering to riverfront land that will become available as the old I-74 bridge is demolished.
Since then, Western has been trying new approaches, including waivers for application fees, more marketing efforts and, most recently, a full-time recruitment specialist.
"We are really focused upon the future of the Quad-Cities campus," Huang last week.
While enrollment numbers for the fall semester are not yet complete, he hopes to see the numbers "stabilize" by August. Read more.
5. Woman charged in Walcott hotel theft pleads guilty to lesser charges
A woman who was accused of helping with the theft of $33,000 worth of property from a hotel in Walcott entered a plea agreement last Wednesday that dropped all charges except conspiracy.
Christina Trudeau, 40, of Princeton was taken into custody when she turned herself in on May 17. She was originally charged with first- and second-degree theft and conspiracy. Read more.
