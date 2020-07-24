Rick's Six: Heat, humidity return, Davenport wants waiver to allow online-only classes, and arrest made in Riverdale shooting

7/24/20

A good Friday to all. The heat and humidity — Bix 7 weather — returns today and will continue to hang around through the weekend. There's still time to run the race — virtually.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Heat-index values push into the 90s

Today will be sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 74 degrees.

Sunday: There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the evening hours. The overnight low will be around 73 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.

According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service afternoon heat-index values will push into the mid-to-upper 90s today with very warm temperatures and high humidity expected Saturday into Sunday where heat indices may reach near 100 degrees.

2. Arrest made in Riverdale shooting