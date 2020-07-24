Rick's Six: Heat, humidity return, Davenport wants waiver to allow online-only classes, and arrest made in Riverdale shooting

A good Friday to all. The heat and humidity — Bix 7 weather — returns today and will continue to hang around through the weekend. There's still time to run the race — virtually.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Heat-index values push into the 90s
Today will be sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 74 degrees.
Sunday: There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the evening hours. The overnight low will be around 73 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.
According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service afternoon heat-index values will push into the mid-to-upper 90s today with very warm temperatures and high humidity expected Saturday into Sunday where heat indices may reach near 100 degrees.
2. Arrest made in Riverdale shooting
A Davenport man awaiting trial on weapons and drug charges is now charged in a July 17 shooting incident that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Mark Timothy Hudson Sr., 26, of 621 Myrtle St., Davenport, who also uses the aliases Rickey Nebunger and Ricky Nebinger, is charged with one count each of attempted murder, going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Hudson is alleged to have shot a man in the face in Friday's incident. Read more.
3. Davenport schools to ask for state waiver to allow online-only classes
The Davenport Community School District plans to request a state waiver to allow it to offer online-only classes when school begins in August.
On Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that districts would be required to adopt either a fully in-person model or a mixed model with at least 50% of instruction in the classroom. The governor’s plan does allow families to opt out of in-person teaching in favor of online classes.
Reynolds said Friday that districts could seek waivers to the 50% requirement from the state Education Department, which would consider making exceptions if there are local surges in virus cases
Robert Kobylski, superintendent of Davenport schools, said Thursday that he intended to ask for that waiver.
“It’s based upon Dr. (Louis) Katz’s ongoing concern at the current state of the virus in Scott County and the city of Davenport in particular,” Kobylski said. Read more.
4. Quad-City estate sales remain a treasure hunt, even during a pandemic
In spite of COVID-19 and the politics surrounding the guidelines to stop its spread, estate sale hosts and goers are rolling with the punches and working to establish a new normal.
It’s very challenging,” said Jennifer Goldsberry of Bettendorf who owns Doodads in Davenport, which hosts more than 90 estate sales a year around the Quad-Cities. Read more.
5. Work begins on Bettendorf senior living co-op
Grading and infrastructure work has begun for a three-story, 62-home senior living cooperative going up on six acres behind Bettendorf's Cumberland Square/Northwest Bank at Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive.
Called the Vintage Cooperative of Bettendorf, the building is being developed by Ewing Development, based in Pella, Iowa, on a land-locked piece of ground that formerly was a farm field.
A formal ground-breaking will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with completion of the building in 14 to 16 months.
In addition, Ewing hopes to begin construction yet this fall on a single-story, assisted living/memory care building on another section of the property that is 15.5 acres total and includes a now-vacant single-family house facing Middle Road, Rhonda Ludwig, marketing manager, said.
Plans for a third buildable site on the property have not yet been finalized, she said. Read more.
