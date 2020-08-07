You are the owner of this article.
Rick's Six: Heat returns, schools enter 'uncharted territory', 3 overnight shots fired calls in Davenport, and Hawks alter ticket plan
8/7/20

A good Friday to all. The heat and humidity return to the Quad-City area this weekend. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Mostly sunny today

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.

For the weekend,

Saturday: There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. and again overnight. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 73 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 73 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30% during the day and 40% overnight.

2. Back to the future: Steak 'n Shake brings back car hop service

080720-qc-nws-auction-002

Steak ’n Shake at 3333 W. Kimberly Road on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Davenport. Steak ’n Shake is auctioning off 15 restaurants that have been shuttered in the past 12 months, including the 3333 W. Kimberly Road location in Davenport. The 4,210 square-foot space sits on 1.02 acres.

Steak 'n Shake is bringing back its car-side service to Davenport and Moline. Meanwhile, a closed Steak 'n Shake in west Davenport is one of 15 locations set for sale at auction.

The national fast food chain announced this week it was reviving carhop dining, a practice popular in the 1950s as carhops weaved between rows of cars occupied by families, teenagers and couples on dates. Read more.

3. As schools start up again, school nurses say it will be 'uncharted territory'

080720-qc-nws-ickes-02.JPG

As school nurse Karen Baber heads back to work at George O. Barr Elementary School in Silvis, she says they will wear masks, face shields, gowns and gloves. Every student entering their buildings will have a temperature taken by staff and the threshold for isolating a student is a temperature of 100.4 or higher.

Imagine being a school nurse right now. Even they can't imagine it.

The bottom line is this: The multitude of symptoms associated with COVID-19 includes most of the same symptoms elementary school kids go to the nurses' office for every day.

"What it comes down to is there can be no sick children in school," said Karen Baber, the nurse at George O. Barr Elementary School in Silvis.

Having worked as an emergency room nurse, nurse practitioner and nursing-school instructor for 45 years, Baber is entering her second year as a school nurse. And it's like starting all over, because no one has experience with trying to identify and isolate this disease in public schools. Read more.

4.  Davenport police investigate three shots fired calls late Thursday, early today

Shots fired 1

Davenport police officers Joshua Derner, right with camera, and Austin Ryckeghem collect spent shell casings off West 35th Street late Thursday after a shooting incident. No injuries were reported. 

Davenport police are investigating three confirmed shots-fired calls that occurred late Thursday into early Friday. 

Two of the calls occurred at 10:54 p.m. Thursday, with one of the incidents occurring at West 14th and Vine streets. The other incident occurred in the 100 block of West 35th Street where an apartment building was struck numerous times by bullets. Read more.

5. Iowa caps Kinnick capacity, alters ticketing

111619-qct-spt-iowa-minn-foot-098a.jpg

Iowa football players take the field at sold-out Kinnick Stadium prior to a 2019 game against Minnesota. Things won't be as crowded at the 69,250-seat stadium this fall. Iowa announced Thursday capacity will be limited to 10,000-15,000 for Hawkeye games this season to meet social distancing requirements because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If Iowa plays its five scheduled home football games at Kinnick Stadium this fall, the experience will be extremely different.

Attendance will be limited to fewer than 15,000 fans and all spectators will be required to wear face coverings during a season impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa announced those moves, as well as a significant change in how football tickets for 2020 will be sold, on Thursday. Read more.

