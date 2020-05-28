Rick's Six: Heavy rain, police shut down tent city in Davenport and Q-C COVID-19 update

A good Thursday to all. We're looking at the threat of heavy rains from a slow-moving storm with the threat of flash flooding west of the Quad-Cities.
According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook, "Slow moving storms with embedded thunder will bring heavy downpours today, with rain rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour possible. This may result in flash flooding of low-lying or poor-drainage areas."
1. Heavy rains possible today
For the Quad-Cities proper, showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 54 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will become north in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 51 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
The Flood Warning continues for the Rock River at Moline until Friday morning. The Rock is currently 12.2 feet and falling. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring. The Rock is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning.
2. E. 46th closed in Davenport
E. 46th Street will close between Brady Street and Welcome Way in Davenport beginning today for asphalt replacement. Expect this stretch of road to remain closed through June 5. Use Kimberly Road as an alternate route.
3. More on the coronavirus and its impact on the Quad-Cities
4. Man arrested after house shot in Rock Island
A Rock Island man was arrested on suspicion he shot a nearby home.
The shooting happened about 10:09 p.m., Tuesday, in the 2400 block of 20th Avenue, according to the Rock Island Police Department. A residence was damaged by the gunfire, but no one was reported injured.
Arrested was Grant L. Carlson, 63, police said. He is suspected of aggravated discharge of a firearm and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
Carlson was in custody Wednesday morning and was awaiting his first appearance in court, according to the Rock Island County Jail.
At a first appearance, a judge explains whatever charges prosecutors have chosen to file in the case, notifies defendants of their bail amount and determines whether or not they can afford legal counsel.
5. About Town: Need a change of scenery for movie night?
Here's an idea to help your family ride out the pandemic. Hop in the car and head to one of our area drive-in theaters this weekend for kid-friendly shows such as “Trolls World Tour” and “Sonic the Hedgehog” at the 61 Drive In Theatre near Maquoketa and the Blue Grass Drive-In, or for those with teens or older children, “The High Note” and “Bad Boys for Life” at the Blue Grass Drive-In. Read more.
6. Davenport Police shut down tent city behind Elmore Avenue Walmart
Ryan Kelley is like many other 21-year-olds — he lives with his parents.
Home is three tents located at the bottom of the small valley between the back of the Walmart Supercenter on Elmore Avenue and the busy lanes of Interstate 74. Kelley shares a tent with his 19-year-old brother. His 18-year-old sister has a tent, and his parents sleep in yet another.
Surrounded by trees and the remnants of an old wood farm fence, Kelley and his family were nearly hidden from the world.
But the Davenport Police visited the three-tent, single-family encampment just before noon Wednesday. Visits from law enforcement are nothing new for Kelley. Moving at a moment’s notice is the norm, too.
“We’ve been here a week, maybe a week-and-a-half,” Kelley said over the sound of the traffic on I-74. “We were living across Elmore, in a field across from the Walmart here, and we were run off from there.
“So we came down here. Honestly, I prefer to camp.”
Kelley said his family ended up without a home and in Davenport by happenstance. Read more.
