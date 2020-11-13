{{featured_button_text}}

A good Friday the 13th to all. In this crazy year of COVID-19, derechos and heavily-contested presidential election results, we pause for a very historical moment in the Quad-Cities — the opening of the Iowa-bound span of the Interstate 74 bridge across the Mississippi River between Moline and Bettendorf.

It's been a long-time coming. We've been talking about it for decades. We've endured months and months of delays, and the project is nowhere close to being finished as the Illinois-bound span is still under construction.

But beginning this morning, be a part of history and enjoy the ride into Iowa. But let's not forget the "Twin Spans." Check out these historic photos from days gone by.

Historic I-74 bridge photos

Toll booths on I-74 bridge
Toll booths on I-74 bridge
Toll booths on I-74 bridge
I-74 Bridge
Park Views

Historic off-limits places: Inside the I-74 bridge

Interstate 74 bridge
Interstate 74 bridge
Interstate 74 bridge
Interstate 74 bridge
Interstate 74 bridge

Photos: Clearing way for new I-74 bridge