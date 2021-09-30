Rick's Six: Homicide in East Moline, investigation finds building inspector had unprofessional interactions with resident, and Eldridge boy killed in Indiana honored

A good Thursday to all. Partly sunny skies will prevail over the Quad-City region with a chance of showers returning to the forecast for the weekend.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A high in the mid-80s
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees.
Friday night brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%
2. Investigation finds Eldridge building inspector had unprofessional interactions with a resident
At a marathon meeting where the Eldridge City Council ousted the city administrator in a split vote, they also tabled consequences for the building inspector credibly accused of acting in an unprofessional manner.
An Eldridge resident told council members on Tuesday that Ray Nees repeatedly caused delays and gave her wrong information about a building project, and harassed her and emailed her employer with complaints.
Eldridge resident Ashley Atkins said she sold her house and bought two acres of property in Eldridge, and bought a camper to live there while waiting for a builder, on advice from Nees.
When she contacted Nees to verify whether she needed a concrete slab for a camper, she alleged he told her: "Get a man for your project. This is not a world for a woman," and said she couldn't live in a camper on her property.
She said he also declined to fill out paperwork for a contracted builder because her project was "silly," she added.
She said Nees then contacted her employer.
"He contacted (her employer) about my job, and told them ... I'm a liar, and he would expect nothing less than to get me fired," she said.
Annette Snyder, hired by the city to investigate the two unrelated claims against city officials and elected officials, also investigated the Nees claim. During the meeting, Snyder verified the resident's account for council members.
"I looked at everything that she submitted and she was right," Snyder said. "Absolutely unprofessionalism."
Nees declined to comment when reached by a reporter. Read more.
3. 'Brantley left a mark on everyone's heart': Eldridge boy killed in Indiana honored on aunt's website
When Jenna Bruck started a website to honor her late 4-year-old nephew, she never expected it to get as much attention as it did. She's hoping she can use it to make a difference in children's custody decisions.
Bruck saw one of these decisions first-hand, when her nephew and niece were returned to the custody of her sister, Victoria Welford, on April 1 of this year. Bruck's 4-year-old nephew, Brantley Welford, was killed a little less than five months later while under the care of his mother's boyfriend in Indiana.
After Brantley's death, Bruck set up a Facebook page and a website, both titled "Justice for Brantley."
"Brantley left a mark on everyone's heart. He was just a loveable kid. Now there is just a huge void in all of our lives. He will forever be missed," Bruck said. "He was a kid that just wanted to please everyone. He wanted to do well, he wanted to succeed." Read more.
4. East Moline Police investigating homicide
One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in East Moline.
East Moline Police Lt. Jason Kratt said in a news release that officers were sent to Genesis Medical Center-Illini Campus, Silvis at 6:19 p.m. to investigate a man who had a gunshot wound.
The man died from his injuries.
Kratt said investigators determined the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of 8th Avenue.
Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene.
The name of the victim will be released after family has been notified.
Kratt said East Moline Police are actively investigating the homicide and will release information when it becomes available.
East Moline Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call the department at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.
5. About Town: Eat your fill at a barbecue festival
There are plenty of things to do each weekend in the Quad-Cities. Here's just one of them and its happening this Friday and Saturday:
The Jaycees of the Quad-Cities are bringing a barbecue event back to the Q-C with its newest fundraiser, Bar-B-QC. Showcasing barbecue from local and national vendors and a craft beer tasting, the event pays homage to the Brew-Ha-Ha and Quad-Cities Rib Fest events. Attendees can vote for the "People’s Choice" ribs and sauce.
The festival is Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport.
Checkout a schedule of bands and events at barbqc.com.
Admission is free from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a $5 charge from 5-11 p.m. For an additional charge on Saturday afternoons, there is a tasting of craft beers from local brewers. Check out other things to do in the Q-C.
