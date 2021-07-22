Rick's Six: Hot and hazy, gun violence group leaves public out, and DeWitt punches ticket to state

4. About town: Non-Bix entertainment ideas for fun, relaxation

This week the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center in Dixon, Iowa, will offer several experiences to help get people outside to enjoy the summer.

First up will be Youth Birding Days from 8-10 a.m. Thursday at Scott County Park in Eldridge. Participants can join a guided hike to learn about the diversity of birds native to Iowa. Limited quantities of ID Guides and binoculars are available.

Then on Saturday, July 24, the Wapsi will host three events at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center: Summer Pollinator Hike at 10 a.m., Summer Wild Edible Workshop at 1 p.m. and All About Bees at 3 p.m.

During the Summer Pollinator Hike guests can explore the native prairie to learn about pollinators and the plants that support them with games and activities.

At the Summer Wild Edible Workshop you can learn about the many wild edibles in this neck of the woods with a focus on foraging basics, foraging safety, identifying plants and preparing wild edibles.