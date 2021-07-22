 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Hot and hazy, gun violence group leaves public out, and DeWitt punches ticket to state
A good Thursday to all. Hot and  humid days are on tap for the Quad-City region heading into the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and into next week. Heat-index values could top 100 for several  days at some locations, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

1. Hazy today

NWS

Look for widespread haze before 9 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.

Tonight more widespread haze is expected. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 74 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 73 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.

• Watch now: Smoke from Western wildfires blankets U.S.

2. Davenport leaders digging into gun violence don't want public involved, at least not now

060821-qc-nws-shots2-069

From left, Rev. Dr. Melvin Grimes, Rev. Stephen Echols, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski and Davenport Mayor Mike Matson take part in a news conference at the Davenport Police Department to address the shots-fired incident in June at the Redstone parking Ramp. All are members of a gun violence task force formed by Matson to address persistent gun violence that will continue to do so without public involvement.

Members of a task force deliberating ways to address what is arguably the most pressing issue facing the Quad-Cities — persistent gun violence — will continue to do so without the public's involvement.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, who formed the task force in June in response to a surge of shootings that reached an all-time high in 2020, said he asked task force members last week — on behalf of the Quad-City Times — during a meeting behind closed doors if they were willing to open their deliberations to the public.

Matson said "it was unanimous by everybody there to not have it public.

"That was my decision to start," Matson said of holding closed-door meetings of the task force. "Now, this is a group decision."

Matson has expressed concerns that public meetings will squash candid discussion, saying he wanted to provide a "safe place" where task force members feel comfortable having direct and honest conversations about sensitive topics surrounding violence and trauma. Read more.

• Davenport would spend millions in COVID-19 recovery funds on a downtown 'destination play area'

• Residents advised to avoid portion of Walnut Creek due to sewer overflow in Davenport

• Cambridge man found guilty of sex assault offenses to victim under 13

• Man gets 10-year sentence for fatal DUI in Henry County

• Crime Stoppers seeks information about stolen credit card

3. Maher's blast lifts Sabers to state

CDW-DA 6.jpg

Central DeWitt celebrates after receiving its Class 3A state qualifying banner after beating Assumption 6-1 Wednesday at Tom Bruner Field in Muscatine.

Jacob Maher knew the ball was out when he hit it.

The fact that the outfield fence in straightaway center field at Tom Bruner Field was 370 feet away, not to mention at least 20 feet high, didn't dampen his confidence.

"I knew it was out as soon as I hit the ball. It was a good pitch. I found one I liked and I drove it," said Maher, a freshman whose three-run, nearly 400-foot home run in the third inning was the big hit as Central DeWitt rolled to a 6-1 win over Assumption in a Class 3A substate final Wednesday.

The win sends the Sabers to state for the fourth time in program history, and first since a runner-up finish in 2019. Read more.

• Clausen pitches PV baseball to state tourney

• Centennial strikes late to upend PV in state semis

• Knights cruise through semifinals this time

• Hempstead edges North Scott in substate final

Wapsi River Center

Located along a one-mile stretch of the Wapsipinicon River, about 30 miles northwest of the metro Quad-Cities, the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center consists of 225 acres of upland and bottomland forests, grasslands and wetlands. 

This week the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center in Dixon, Iowa, will offer several experiences to help get people outside to enjoy the summer.

First up will be Youth Birding Days from 8-10 a.m. Thursday at Scott County Park in Eldridge. Participants can join a guided hike to learn about the diversity of birds native to Iowa. Limited quantities of ID Guides and binoculars are available.

Then on Saturday, July 24, the Wapsi will host three events at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center: Summer Pollinator Hike at 10 a.m., Summer Wild Edible Workshop at 1 p.m. and All About Bees at 3 p.m.

During the Summer Pollinator Hike guests can explore the native prairie to learn about pollinators and the plants that support them with games and activities.

At the Summer Wild Edible Workshop you can learn about the many wild edibles in this neck of the woods with a focus on foraging basics, foraging safety, identifying plants and preparing wild edibles.

At All About Bees participants will learn about Iowa's amazing bees and their many benefits. This program will specifically focus on products that bees make as well as making three trial products to take home. There is a program fee of $10 per person for this event.

Registration is required for all events, and can be done, by calling 563-328-3286. More fun ideas. 

5. Go Peds Jr. Bix @ 6 helps prepare kids for Friday Jr. Bix race

0702221-qc-nws-jrbix6-080

Jax Powers 4 and Bobby Schmidt 5 of Bettendorf during the Go Peds Jr. Bix at 6, Wednesday at Genesis Pediatric Therapy in Bettendorf.

As 7-year-old Jackson Kuboushek was running his second lap around the Genesis Pediatric Therapy building Wednesday in Bettendorf for the Go Peds Jr. Bix at 6, physical therapist Katie Powers saw the boy’s face getting a bit pink.

Powers asked Jackson if he wanted to walk, to which he replied, “You walk; I’m running.”

Jackson was one of three children in the physical therapy and occupational therapy programs at Genesis Pediatric Therapy to run their version of the Bix at 6. Other runners were children of the staff. Read more.

• Check out the latest in Bix coverage.

• 20-year-old sprints have become a Bix fixture

• 5 things to know about Quad-City Times Bix 7 weekend

• Bix bands: Matt Tolentino will perform Bix-era music at the Quad-City Times Bix 7

