Rick's Six: Hot and hazy, gun violence group leaves public out, and DeWitt punches ticket to state

A good Thursday to all. Hot and humid days are on tap for the Quad-City region heading into the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and into next week. Heat-index values could top 100 for several days at some locations, according to the National Weather Service.
Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
1. Hazy today
Fog and haze is reducing visibility to under a mile in some locations across the area. Here's a look at Iowa City and Davenport per @iowadot cams. If driving be alert for pockets of lower visibility & changes in visibility over short distances early this AM. #iawx #ilwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/P6f9jDRrad— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) July 22, 2021
Look for widespread haze before 9 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.
Tonight more widespread haze is expected. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 74 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 73 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.
2. Davenport leaders digging into gun violence don't want public involved, at least not now
Members of a task force deliberating ways to address what is arguably the most pressing issue facing the Quad-Cities — persistent gun violence — will continue to do so without the public's involvement.
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, who formed the task force in June in response to a surge of shootings that reached an all-time high in 2020, said he asked task force members last week — on behalf of the Quad-City Times — during a meeting behind closed doors if they were willing to open their deliberations to the public.
Matson said "it was unanimous by everybody there to not have it public.
"That was my decision to start," Matson said of holding closed-door meetings of the task force. "Now, this is a group decision."
Matson has expressed concerns that public meetings will squash candid discussion, saying he wanted to provide a "safe place" where task force members feel comfortable having direct and honest conversations about sensitive topics surrounding violence and trauma. Read more.
Crime, public safety headlines
3. Maher's blast lifts Sabers to state
Jacob Maher knew the ball was out when he hit it.
The fact that the outfield fence in straightaway center field at Tom Bruner Field was 370 feet away, not to mention at least 20 feet high, didn't dampen his confidence.
"I knew it was out as soon as I hit the ball. It was a good pitch. I found one I liked and I drove it," said Maher, a freshman whose three-run, nearly 400-foot home run in the third inning was the big hit as Central DeWitt rolled to a 6-1 win over Assumption in a Class 3A substate final Wednesday.
The win sends the Sabers to state for the fourth time in program history, and first since a runner-up finish in 2019. Read more.
4. About town: Non-Bix entertainment ideas for fun, relaxation
This week the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center in Dixon, Iowa, will offer several experiences to help get people outside to enjoy the summer.
First up will be Youth Birding Days from 8-10 a.m. Thursday at Scott County Park in Eldridge. Participants can join a guided hike to learn about the diversity of birds native to Iowa. Limited quantities of ID Guides and binoculars are available.
Then on Saturday, July 24, the Wapsi will host three events at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center: Summer Pollinator Hike at 10 a.m., Summer Wild Edible Workshop at 1 p.m. and All About Bees at 3 p.m.
During the Summer Pollinator Hike guests can explore the native prairie to learn about pollinators and the plants that support them with games and activities.
At the Summer Wild Edible Workshop you can learn about the many wild edibles in this neck of the woods with a focus on foraging basics, foraging safety, identifying plants and preparing wild edibles.
At All About Bees participants will learn about Iowa's amazing bees and their many benefits. This program will specifically focus on products that bees make as well as making three trial products to take home. There is a program fee of $10 per person for this event.
Registration is required for all events, and can be done, by calling 563-328-3286. More fun ideas.
5. Go Peds Jr. Bix @ 6 helps prepare kids for Friday Jr. Bix race
As 7-year-old Jackson Kuboushek was running his second lap around the Genesis Pediatric Therapy building Wednesday in Bettendorf for the Go Peds Jr. Bix at 6, physical therapist Katie Powers saw the boy’s face getting a bit pink.
Powers asked Jackson if he wanted to walk, to which he replied, “You walk; I’m running.”
Jackson was one of three children in the physical therapy and occupational therapy programs at Genesis Pediatric Therapy to run their version of the Bix at 6. Other runners were children of the staff. Read more.
Maher's blast lifts Sabers to state
Davenport would spend millions in COVID-19 recovery funds on a downtown 'destination play area'
Man gets 10-year sentence for fatal DUI in Henry County
What you going to do with all those humps? Davenport eyes new plan to slow speeding drivers
Centennial strikes late to upend PV in state semis
