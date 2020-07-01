Rick's Six: Hot and humid, 5 hurt in Davenport shooting, and say goodbye to one ways in downtown Davenport

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
A good Wednesday to all. It's the start of a new month. Here's hoping it is better than the past few. Hot and humid conditions will usher in July. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A chance of showers
There's a slight chance of thunderstorms after noon today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 86 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.
Thursday will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.
A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Sunday. The Wapsi is currently at 12.6 feet and falling. Flood stage is 11 feet. At 12.5 feet, major flood stage, water affects old U.S. 61 near the river.
A Flood Warning also continues for the Cedar River near Conesville until Thursday. It is at 14.9 feet and falling. Flood stage is 13 feet. At 14.5 feet water affects residences along Iowa 22, Hoot Owl Jct. and Elder Avenue south of Iowa 22.
A Flood Warning also continues for the Iowa River at Wapello until Thursday. The Iowa is at 23.1 feet and falling. Flood stage is 21 feet. At 22 feet water affects residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.
2. Five hurt in Davenport shooting
Five people were wounded Tuesday night in a shooting on Pershing Avenue between East 14th and East 15th streets in Davenport.
The shooting took place about 10 p.m., according to police.
Two Davenport police officers were patrolling the area when they encountered an adult male who had been shot lying on the ground, according to a news release from the police department.
While providing medical treatment officers learned there were three additional adult male gunshot victims.
All four victims were transported to Genesis East for non-life threatening injuries.
A canvass was done of the area where several spent shell casings were found in the middle of 1400 Pershing Avenue. Two vehicles parked in the area sustained damage and appeared to have been struck by gunfire.
During the investigation, an adult male arrived at Trinity Hospital in Bettendorf with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Police believe this subject was also involved in the incident on Pershing Avenue.
Police remained on the scene late Tuesday canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and collecting evidence.
The condition of the victims was not available late Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 53-326-6125 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”
3. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
4. Davenport's 3rd, 4th streets to become two-way in 2022-2023
Converting Third and Fourth streets in downtown Davenport to two-way traffic is planned for 2022-2023, according to city documents.
That is part of the city’s five-year capital improvement plan, but has not yet been an approved budget item, a city spokesman confirmed Tuesday.
It would change the one-way streets to have both east and west motorists on Third and Fourth streets, between Marquette Street and River Drive.
The city has estimated the project would cost $1.7 million, with the Downtown Davenport Partnership giving $600,000 toward that work. Read more.
Related reading
5. Davenport landlord faces federal lawsuit for sexual harassment of tenant
A Davenport landlord is facing a sexual harassment lawsuit filed Monday by the U.S. Department of Justice for the Southern District of Iowa.
The lawsuit alleges that Juan Goitia, the sole owner of 908 Bridge Cooperative, an Iowa corporation formed in 2011 that owns at least nine multi-family rental properties in Davenport, sexually harassed a female tenant from March 2018 through August 2018 when she canceled her lease and moved.
According to the suit filed in U.S. District Court, Davenport, in March of 2018, the victim signed a lease with 908 Bridge Cooperative to rent a unit.
From March through July 2018, Goitia is alleged to have offered the victim massages, making unwelcome comments of a sexual nature as well as asking about her sexual experiences with her boyfriend; propositioning the victim, including asking her if she had ever thought of “having something on the side;” and repeatedly knocking on the victim’s door late at night or entering her apartment without permission or justification, even when she was in the shower, and reaching under the victim’s skirt and touching her. Read more.
6. With fight on the horizon, Miletich arrested for DWI
Pat Miletich, who has a July 18 kick-boxing match against former boxing champion Michael Nunn scheduled at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, was arrested early Monday by Moline Police for driving under the influence.
Miletich, 54, of Bettendorf, was pulled over in the 4300 block of River Drive at 12:30 a.m. Monday, according to arrest reports provided by Moline Police.
He was booked into the Rock Island County Jail at 2 a.m. on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. The initial charge does not say if he was above or below the legal limit of .08.
Under Illinois law, any amount of alcohol that impairs a person’s ability to operate a motor vehicle can lead to a charge of operating while intoxicated. Read more.
Related reading
Today's photo galleries
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.