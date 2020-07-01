Rick's Six: Hot and humid, 5 hurt in Davenport shooting, and say goodbye to one ways in downtown Davenport

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

7/1/20

A good Wednesday to all. It's the start of a new month. Here's hoping it is better than the past few. Hot and humid conditions will usher in July. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. A chance of showers

There's a slight chance of thunderstorms after noon today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 86 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.

Thursday will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.

A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Sunday. The Wapsi is currently at 12.6 feet and falling. Flood stage is 11 feet. At 12.5 feet, major flood stage, water affects old U.S. 61 near the river.

A Flood Warning also continues for the Cedar River near Conesville until Thursday. It is at 14.9 feet and falling. Flood stage is 13 feet. At 14.5 feet water affects residences along Iowa 22, Hoot Owl Jct. and Elder Avenue south of Iowa 22.