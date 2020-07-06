Rick's Six: Hot and humid, new road projects, mask mandate, 1 dead in Davenport shooting, and Q-C coaching legend dies

A good Monday to all. Has your hearing returned after a weekend of neighborhood fireworks? It's going to be another week of heat with temps in the 90s along with nasty heat indexes. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Hot and humid
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the region. It states, "Very warm and humid conditions will be seen today with peak afternoon heat-index readings of 90 to 95 degrees. Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms may be possible today but no severe weather is expected."
Tuesday through Sunday: "Hot and humid conditions will be seen through the period with afternoon heat index readings in the 90s. Thunderstorms will be possible each day. It is too early to determine any severe risk."
As for the Quad-Cities, today will be sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 73 degrees.
Tuesday will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 74 degrees.
2. New road projects in the Q-C
• Davenport: Beginning today, Division Street will be reduced to one southbound lane as significant street reconstruction and sewer improvement project begins. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route to avoid travel delays and follow the signed detour when traveling north.
• Davenport: Water main improvements will close Jersey Ridge Road between Garfield Street and George Washington Boulevard beginning Tuesday through Tuesday, July 14. Resurfacing work will begin when water main improvements are complete.
• Bettendorf: Beginning today and continuing until mid-September, the 18th Street reconstruction project will continue with one-way traffic being allowed southbound on 18th Street for the remaining stages of the project.
Northbound traffic will be detoured to 23rd Street. On-street parking will not be allowed within the project limits until project completion.
• Rock Island: Beginning today, 31st Avenue between 30th and 34th streets will be closed to thru traffic for culvert repairs. Pending favorable weather, this area should be reopened in the first week of August.
Travel delays can be expected; follow the posted detour. Drivers are encouraged to use Blackhawk Road via 30th and 38th streets to detour this work.
3. Muscatine mayor issues mask mandate
Mayor Diana Broderson was unable to finish reading a proclamation requiring the use of masks or face coverings Sunday afternoon when a group of about 50 residents gathered in front of Muscatine City Hall to protest the requirement disrupted her speech to the point she had to end it. According to the proclamation, which can be viewed on the City of Muscatine Web page, beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, July 6, masks will be mandatory inside public areas as a way to stop the spread of COVID-19. Read more.
4. One dead, 3 injured in Sunday shooting in Davenport; 1 shot in The District of Rock Island
One man is dead and three other people are injured in a shooting after a large crowd gathered in the 1000 block of West 3rd Street in Davenport early Sunday. It was one of a number of gun-related incidents Saturday and Sunday in Davenport, Bettendorf and Rock Island. Read more.
5. Local coaching legend Bob Reade passes away at age 87
Bob Reade, the man who put Geneseo High School football on the state map in Illinois and turned the Augustana College program into a national power, passed away over the weekend.
The local coaching legend was 87.
Reade coached 16 years at Augustana, compiling an incredible 146-23-1 record and leading the Vikings to four straight NCAA Division III national championships from 1983-86. That title string followed a loss in the 1982 Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl game. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Outdoor wedding
