Rick's Six: Hot and humid, new road projects, mask mandate, 1 dead in Davenport shooting, and Q-C coaching legend dies

A good Monday to all. Has your hearing returned after a weekend of neighborhood fireworks? It's going to be another week of heat with temps in the 90s along with nasty heat indexes. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Hot and humid

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the region. It states, "Very warm and humid conditions will be seen today with peak afternoon heat-index readings of 90 to 95 degrees. Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms may be possible today but no severe weather is expected."

Tuesday through Sunday: "Hot and humid conditions will be seen through the period with afternoon heat index readings in the 90s. Thunderstorms will be possible each day. It is too early to determine any severe risk."

As for the Quad-Cities, today will be sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 73 degrees.

Tuesday will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 74 degrees.

2. New road projects in the Q-C