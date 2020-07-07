Rick's Six: Hot and muggy, bear's journey ends near St. Louis, historic Rock Island, and mask mandate debate in Scott County

-
A good Tuesday to all. Mother Nature is throwing another day of heat and humidity our way. But that is pretty typical of July, so we should be used to it. The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Quad-City region.
It states, "Very warm and humid conditions will be seen today with afternoon heat-index readings of 92 to 97. Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible but no severe weather is expected."
Wednesday through Monday: "Hot and humid conditions will be seen on Wednesday with afternoon heat-index readings around 100. There may be some isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms but no severe weather is expected. The very warm and humid conditions will continue Thursday through Monday with afternoon heat index readings in the 90s. Thunderstorms will be possible each day through Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk of severe storms for Thursday. Beyond Thursday it is too early to determine any severe risk."
1. Hot and humid II
Today there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be sunny with a high near 92 degrees with an overnight low around 74 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 94 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 101 degrees. The overnight low will be around 74 degrees.
2. Bruno the Bear's journey ends in St. Louis
ELSBERRY, Mo. — Bruno's multi-state journey has come to an end.
Bruno, a black bear whose travels in recent weeks gained a following on social media, was tranquilized by the Missouri Department of Conservation as he wandered into the St. Louis metro region.
The bear was seen in the Quad-Cities area a few weeks ago.
Police said Bruno was tranquilized for the safety of the public and for the bear, Elsberry police said in a Facebook post.
Bruno had become something of a sensation on social media as people spotted him trekking hundreds of miles through Iowa, Illinois and into Missouri over the span of a month. He started his journey in Minnesota or Wisconsin in early June.
The bear was seen Thursday south of Elsberry, about 60 miles northwest of St. Louis, Dan Zarlenga, a spokesman for the Department of Conservation, previously said. Bruno by Sunday had walked into St. Charles County, outside of Wentzville.
It's unclear where Bruno was taken after he was tranquilized. The bear was not taken to the St. Louis Zoo, zoo staff confirmed Monday.
3. Croken: Wearing a mask will help keep Quad-City businesses open
Tony Knobbe isn’t surprised by phone calls and emails. It goes with the territory when you serve as chair of the Scott County Board of Supervisors. And then last Friday board member Ken Croken asked the supervisors to consider making face coverings mandatory attire for every county employee and every resident who ventures out into the public.
Croken’s request for face coverings in public — a move that may be impossible without an order from Gov. Kim Reynolds — will be discussed during Tuesday’s committee-of-the-whole. Any possible action will require a vote during Thursday’s regular board meeting. Read more.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
4. Discussions about policing under way in the Quad-Cities
Local government officials and various groups advocating for racial equality and social justice are discussing policing and other issues in the Quad-Cities.
How law enforcement agencies police and the prevention of abuse of police powers, particularly against people of color, has been the focus of debate and protest in the United States since the May death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.
The Quad-Cities area has been no different. There have been a number of protests, and government officials and representatives of the NAACP and other groups said recently they have been discussing those issues together.
The NAACP has been meeting with the police agencies in Scott County — the county’s sheriff’s office and the Davenport and Bettendorf police departments — to discuss concerns over restraint tactics like choke holds and racial profiling as a problem, Larry Roberson, president of the Davenport branch of the NAACP, said Monday. Read more.
5. Arconic Davenport Works lays off 30 salaried employees
Arconic Davenport Works recently laid off 30 salaried workers.
“As a result of reduced demand due to COVID-19, we are eliminating approximately 30 salaried positions at Davenport Works, effective June 30," read an Arconic statement on the matter.
That is in addition to the previously announced 154 hourly workers at the Riverdale facility to be placed on indefinite layoff, effective July 19. Read more.
6. Downtown Rock Island added to the National Register of Historic Places
Standing on Rock Island's Great River Plaza on 2nd Avenue, surrounded by historic buildings, Mayor Mike Thoms stated the obvious — Downtown Rock Island is a historic area.
The significance of Monday's announcement, though, is that now everyone else knows it too, as the multi-block area between 1st and 6th avenues, from roughly the Centennial Bridge on the west to 21st street on the east has been officially added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The listing administered by the National Park Service adds an element of prestige and means that people wanting to redevelop historic buildings in the area will be eligible for both federal and state historic tax credits to help finance their projects. Read more.
