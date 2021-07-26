Rick's Six: Hot and steamy, bridge inspection brings lane closures, and Scott County man faces attempted murder charge

A good Monday to all. Mother Nature is turning up the heat this week along with the humidity so expect a muggy, steamy start to your work week.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Hot and muggy
Today will be sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 69 degrees.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 91 and a low around 72 degrees.
Daily highs in the 90s will hang around until Friday.
2. Talbot (Centennial) Bridge inspections begin today
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that inspection of the Talbot (Centennial) Bridge carrying U.S. 67 across the Mississippi River from Rock Island to Davenport will begin today.
The work will require daily lane closures through Friday, Aug. 6.
Work will begin on the northbound side of the bridge and the outer lane will be closed from Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30.
Work will later shift to the southbound side of the bridge on Monday, Aug. 2, and the outer lane will be closed through Friday, Aug. 6. The lane closures will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic.
The use of alternate routes should be considered.
Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Other traffic news
• Traffic control will change on E. 53rd Street beginning Tuesday. Work at the intersection of Tremont Avenue and E. 53rd Street will move to the south side. North and southbound travel between 46th and 53rd streets will be via Grand Avenue, Brady Street, or Eastern Avenue. Work at the intersection is expected to be completed by the second week of August when traffic control will change again for the final project phases.
3. DeWitt asks RAGBRAI riders — can you handle us?
DeWitt resident Tom Tiefenthaler got his first glimpse of his future hometown on RAGBRAI in 1994, the last time the route passed through the city.
"I was never in DeWitt before in my life," Tiefenthaler said. Years later, he moved to the eastern Iowa town because it was close to his business, and realized his first trip to where he'd eventually raise three kids was actually by bike.
This year, Tiefenthaler, a long-time biker, has been busy planning for months with dozens of other volunteers to set up entertainment, beverage gardens, and logistics for DeWitt’s first overnight stop on what is colloquially known as the biggest mobile party in Iowa.
Friday night, DeWitt will swell with people and bikes traversing the state for the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, and the planning committee has mainstage entertainment planned, local food vendors scattered across town, and a beverage garden serving cocktails, beers, and non-alcoholic drinks. The seven-day, 426-mile route will finish in Clinton on Saturday. Read more.
4. Historic one-room school in Bettendorf to hold vintage classes for area students this fall
The bell of Bettendorf’s Forest Grove School No. 5 will ring students to class again this fall.
The Forest Grove School Preservation group, which restored the one-room school, is planning to hold slice-of-life immersion events where modern students will experience the types of lessons and routines used to instruct their early 20th Century counterparts, Sharon Andresen, project coordinator for the preservation group, said.
The school, 24040 Forest Grove Drive, Bettendorf, was restored from 2012 to 2019. It recently opened to the public for tours. The school, from 1873, was returned to the appearance it would have had in the 1920s. Read more.
5. Scott County man charged with attempted murder
A rural Scott County man is charged with shooting and wounding the father of a woman with whom he was having a domestic dispute Saturday night, Scott County Sheriff’s investigators said.
The incident led to a three-hour manhunt.
Taurus Kyle Puckett, 47, of New Liberty, is charged with one count of attempted murder. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years. Read more.
