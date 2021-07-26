Rick's Six: Hot and steamy, bridge inspection brings lane closures, and Scott County man faces attempted murder charge

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic.

The use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Other traffic news

• Traffic control will change on E. 53rd Street beginning Tuesday. Work at the intersection of Tremont Avenue and E. 53rd Street will move to the south side. North and southbound travel between 46th and 53rd streets will be via Grand Avenue, Brady Street, or Eastern Avenue. Work at the intersection is expected to be completed by the second week of August when traffic control will change again for the final project phases.

