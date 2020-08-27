Rick's Six: Hot and sticky, Davenport protesters call for police reform, and Ernst calls Trump ally in RNC convention

A good Thursday to all. We're looking at another day of hot and humid conditions with high temperatures in the lower to mid-90s and heat-index readings as high as 100 in the afternoon. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and hot
Today will be sunny with a high near 93 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.
Friday will see isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. It will be sunny with a high near 93 degrees with heat-index values as high as 100.
Friday night we can expect showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
2. Protesters demand vote on police reforms, call member racist at tense Davenport Council meeting
Wednesday's Davenport City Council meeting featured a surprise protest from individuals demanding council members vote on police reform proposals.
Roughly 20 people wearing Black Lives Matter and "Radical" T-shirts staged a sit-in in front of the City Council dais and accused an alderman of being a white supremacist during the public comment portion of the meeting.
The group chanted "call a vote" several times as speakers chided city officials for not taking action to quickly implement proposals to address police brutality and racial disparities in traffic stops and arrests. Read more.
3. Iowa officials confirm another COVID-19 related death in Scott County
Iowa health officials confirmed the 19th death of a Scott County resident Wednesday.
Scott County also confirmed 27 new infections, raising the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county to 2,047.
The state confirmed 951 new positive cases, raising the Iowa total to 58,234. The death toll stands at 1,071.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number to 2,106. There are 13 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County. The number of deaths remained at 56. Read more.
4. Man arrested for his role in burglary that led to man's shooting death Saturday
A Davenport man has been arrested for his role in the alleged burglary that led to the shooting death of 45-year-old Sylvester Eddings on Saturday.
Damarcus Laron Liddell, 33, is charged with one count of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Liddell also is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police, at 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Liddell and two other people went to 6537 N. Harrison St., Apt. 5, with the intent to commit a burglary.
The apartment was occupied at the time by three adults and a child. One of the adults was Eddings.
Eddings was shot and taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, where he died. Read more.
5. Ernst calls Trump an ally in the White House in RNC convention speech
Calling the 2020 election “a choice between two very different paths,” Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, praised President Donald Trump’s support for Iowa farmers and warned about the consequences for them under a Biden-Harris administration.
In remarks to the Republican National Committee national convention Wednesday evening, Ernst called the choices “freedom, prosperity and economic growth” offered by four more years of Trump and “an America where farmers are punished, jobs are destroyed and taxes crush the middle class” if Democrats Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris are elected.
Just as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds did Tuesday, Ernst praised Trump for his approval of a major disaster declaration in the aftermath of a hurricane-force derecho that hit Iowa Aug. 10. It made public assistance available to Iowa and local governments. It also made Linn County residents eligible for individual assistance, which is under review in other Iowa counties. Read more.
6. The Mississippi Valley Fair may be canceled, but the food will go on
Fried Oreos, and corn dogs, and funnel cakes — oh my! Find all of these delectable fair treats and more this weekend at the Fair Food Fest going on at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.
Roughly a dozen vendors will be on hand for the event, which will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday “until ?? or until sold out” at the fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport, according to a Facebook post. Admission is free.
The fest is slated to include barbecue pork, ribs, and mac and cheese (Saturday only); fried everything, such as pickles, Twinkies, Oreos, peaches, tomatoes and Milky Ways; corn dogs, funnel cakes, nachos and lemonade; bacon everything; frozen slushies; steak sandwiches; loaded and curly fries; wood-fired pizza and wings; sirloin tip dinners, bourbon chicken and rice, and chicken sandwiches; taffy; egg rolls, crab rangoon, steak and chicken kabobs, sweet and sour chicken and pork; and gyros. Read more.
