Rick's Six: Hot, humid, Assumption advances at girls state soccer tournament, and potential site for East Moline 10,000-job development

A good Wednesday to all. A chance of showers in the afternoon with temps near 90 degrees. That pretty much sums up today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Here are the weather details.

1. Hot and humid

There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon today. We'll see increasing clouds with a high near 90 degrees. Calm wind will become east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees.

The 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into Thursday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.

2. Bridge steel soon to leave Moline bike path

As the new Interstate-74 bridge nears completion, the city-owned land on the eastern end of Moline's Ben Butterworth Parkway is getting closer to a return to public use.