Rick's Six: Hot, humid, Assumption advances at girls state soccer tournament, and potential site for East Moline 10,000-job development

A good Wednesday to all. A chance of showers in the afternoon with temps near 90 degrees. That pretty much sums up today's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Here are the weather details.
1. Hot and humid
There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon today. We'll see increasing clouds with a high near 90 degrees. Calm wind will become east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees.
The 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into Thursday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.
2. Bridge steel soon to leave Moline bike path
As the new Interstate-74 bridge nears completion, the city-owned land on the eastern end of Moline's Ben Butterworth Parkway is getting closer to a return to public use.
For more than two years, primary bridge builder, Lunda Construction, has been renting portions of the riverfront park, bike path and surrounding roadway to stage steel for bridge construction. The company's use of the property has made it largely off limits to the public and led to a bike-path detour and lost access to the popular boat ramp on the East Moline border.
When a rental agreement was reached, then-mayor Stephanie Acri referred to it as "a modest inconvenience" to the public.
City leaders said they were happy to cooperate, given their offering of riverfront land promised to expedite the bridge-building process by sparing Lunda the need to lay out 130-foot-long pieces of steel on barges in the Mississippi River.
Instead, the company used a large city parking lot to store steel and raised portions of the riverfront to accommodate a steel-loading system. A track-like conveyor rolls the giant girders from the parking lot across Old River Drive (temporarily closed) to the riverfront, where they are loaded onto a barge and moved the short distance downstream to the bridge-construction site.
Before the public can return to that spot, Lunda has considerable restoration work to do on the land it has been using. Read more.
3. Knights close with flurry, advance to 1A semifinals
This was hardly a pushover.
The heat, multiple injuries and a stingy Sioux City Heelan goalkeeper provided the top-seeded Davenport Assumption girls’ soccer team with a firm test Tuesday.
Eventually, the Knights found their footing and finished with a flurry.
Assumption scored three goals in the last 8 minutes, 46 seconds to clip Heelan 4-0 in a Class 1A state quarterfinal at the Cownie Soccer Complex. Read more.
4. Could the proposed 10,000 job development be built at East Moline's intersection of I-80, I-88?
Intersect Illinois, a Chicago-based state economic development organization, is working with the site selector for the 10,000 job development considering East Moline. Its website markets only one East Moline property of the proposed size — agricultural land at the intersection of interstates 80 and 88, near the former Quad-City Downs.
A potential development project in East Moline would create 10,000 jobs and could quickly become the largest employer in the Quad-Cities. It also has the potential to exponentially change the face of East Moline, which has just under 21,000 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
East Moline is among four Illinois cities vying for the project, along with other sites nationwide. A decision may be made this summer. Non-disclosure agreements prevent those in the know from talking about who the company is, or what it would do here.
During Monday's East Moline Council meeting, members were told the project would require 2,000 acres, or about three square miles. Read more.
6. Two Davenport men arrested for stealing catalytic converters
Two Davenport men were arrested early Tuesday for stealing catalytic converters off cars in a parking lot on Brady Street.
Justin Lee Mayo, 38, and Christopher Ben Curler, 43, were arrested at 5915 Brady St., according to court documents. Davenport police were called to the area just before 4 p.m. for reports of two men and a woman looking under cars.
Officers found Curler actively sawing a catalytic converter from a car. Mayo was in the back of a Toyota Camry that belonged to Curler. Another catalytic converter cut from a different car was in the Camry, court documents state.
The men have been charged with two counts of third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a felony. Mayo was also charged with harassment and fifth-degree theft.
Curler is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $9,000 bond and Mayo is being held on a $5,500 bond.
