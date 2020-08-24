Rick's Six: Hot, humid today, and many Iowa students return to the classroom

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

8/24/20

A good Monday to all. Temperatures in the mid 90s are expected this week so stay in the shade and drink plenty of water. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Hot and humid

Hot and humid conditions are expected today with afternoon heat-index readings expected to be in the upper 90s to around 100, according to a Harzardous Weather Outlook.

The hot and somewhat humid weather will continue for much of this week. Heat-index readings will reach the 90s, and possibly near 100 Tuesday through Thursday.

Look for patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, today will be sunny with a high near 94 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny and hot with a high near 96 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 101.

Tuesday night will be clear with a low around 70 degrees.

2. Iowa returns to the classroom

For most of the Iowa Quad-Cities’ school districts, next week means the start of classes for the new school year.