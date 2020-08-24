Rick's Six: Hot, humid today, and many Iowa students return to the classroom

-
A good Monday to all. Temperatures in the mid 90s are expected this week so stay in the shade and drink plenty of water. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Hot and humid
Hot and humid conditions are expected today with afternoon heat-index readings expected to be in the upper 90s to around 100, according to a Harzardous Weather Outlook.
The hot and somewhat humid weather will continue for much of this week. Heat-index readings will reach the 90s, and possibly near 100 Tuesday through Thursday.
Look for patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, today will be sunny with a high near 94 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.
Tuesday will be sunny and hot with a high near 96 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 101.
Tuesday night will be clear with a low around 70 degrees.
2. Iowa returns to the classroom
For most of the Iowa Quad-Cities’ school districts, next week means the start of classes for the new school year.
Those districts and others across Iowa have been readying for weeks to teach their students during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including preparing different models of instruction.
Under state guidelines, a mixed virtual/traditional model and a 100% in-person plan are the primary options from which districts can choose. Planning for the mixed model has largely involved dividing the students into separate groups that attend on specific days.
State guidelines require the mixed model have at least 50% of instruction in the classroom, though families can choose fully virtual instruction regardless of the model their districts select.
Districts can petition Iowa to go fully virtual, but only under specific criteria and with state approval. Read more.
3. COVID-19 claims the life of a child in Iowa
A child under the age of 5 died of COVID-19 in Iowa in June.
The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed the death — the first of a child — on Sunday, noting the child had "significant underlying health conditions."
The state medical examiner confirmed COVID-19 as the cause of the child's death on Aug. 6, according to a news release from the health department.
Also Sunday, the Iowa coronavirus website noted another Scott County resident has died of COVID-19. It's the second death in the county this weekend.
The death toll in the county is now 19. Read more.
• Do Iowans think Gov. Reynolds is doing a good job with the COVID-19 pandemic? It depends on the poll.
4. Davenport man dies of gunshot wound in Harrison Street apartment
A man died of a gunshot wound he sustained in a Harrison Street apartment Saturday morning.
Davenport Police were called to 6500 Harrison Street at 6:46 a.m. for a report of a shooting inside an apartment.
They found Sylvester Edding, 45, whose last known address was in Moline, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Genesis East in Davenport, where he died.
The investigation is ongoing.
Today's photo galleries
Photos: Rally to end mass incarceration and to raise awareness to inmate’s conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic
Protest against police burtality
