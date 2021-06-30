Rick's Six: Humid today, rising concerns about Alleman's future, and where to go to celebrate the Fourth of July

A good Wednesday to all. Humid conditions, dense fog, and light rain are on tap for the day as we bid "farewell" to the month of June. As for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, it's looking dry and comfortable.

A National Weather Service dense fog advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. for Clinton and Jackson counties in Iowa. Expect visibility of less than one half mile. If you are driving in the area exercise caution and be alert to rapidly changing conditions.

1. Sticky with scattered showers

Today scattered showers with thunderstorms are possible after 3 p.m. Skies will be cloudy and humid with a high near 80 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible until 10 p.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.

