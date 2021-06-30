Rick's Six: Humid today, rising concerns about Alleman's future, and where to go to celebrate the Fourth of July

A good Wednesday to all. Humid conditions, dense fog, and light rain are on tap for the day as we bid "farewell" to the month of June. As for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, it's looking dry and comfortable.
A National Weather Service dense fog advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. for Clinton and Jackson counties in Iowa. Expect visibility of less than one half mile. If you are driving in the area exercise caution and be alert to rapidly changing conditions.
1. Sticky with scattered showers
Today scattered showers with thunderstorms are possible after 3 p.m. Skies will be cloudy and humid with a high near 80 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible until 10 p.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.
2. List of fireworks shows, other Q-C Fourth of July activities
For those looking to get outside and enjoy celebrating with the community this Fourth of July, there are numerous events to attend both in and around the Quad Cities. Check out this list of local fireworks shows and other Independence Day celebrations.
3. Q-C margarita contest to fund educational scholarships
The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and VIVA Quad Cities want citizens to find the best margarita in town.
Throughout the month of August, the Quad Cities Best Margarita contest will encourage patrons to order margaritas from restaurants registered with the contest. Customers will have the option to cast their vote in a canister inside each participating restaurant, according to Yvonne Savala, a board member for VIVA and the Chamber. Read more.
4. Quad-City hospital networks not yet requiring employees to be vaccinated
Quad-Cities hospitals are reporting higher-than-average vaccination rates among employees, but major health networks in the area are still holding off on requiring workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more.
5. Police say Davenport man set fire to car
A Davenport man was arrested Monday for allegedly lighting someone's car on fire.
Aaron George Munn, 29, is charged with second-degree arson, a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
The amount of damage to the car was over $750, according to court documents.
Munn is currently being held in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only $10,000 bond and a $300 bond.
6. Social media posts show rising concern about Alleman High School's future
A pair of staff dismissals, teacher-certification shortages and declining enrollment are creating a climate of concern at Alleman High School in Rock Island.
Some Alleman parents and alumni are rallying behind former business manager Dave DeJaegher, who reportedly was asked to resign recently after 35 years with the Catholic school. Support is coming in the way of social-media posts and letters to the diocese listing concerns about declining enrollment and Alleman's future. Read more.
