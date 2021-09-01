 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: ICU bed shortage, pedestrian seriously injured when struck by SUV, and Eldridge City Administrator files gender discrimination complaint
0 Comments
alert featured

Rick's Six: ICU bed shortage, pedestrian seriously injured when struck by SUV, and Eldridge City Administrator files gender discrimination complaint

  • Updated
  • 0

A good Wednesday to all. We'll experience a cooler, less humid and more seasonable start to September. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and mild

Forecast

Today will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 54 degrees. Northeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 59 degrees. There's a 20% chance of showers after 2 a.m.

Dewitt

The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice. Early today the river was at 6.9 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. The Wapsi is expected to rise above flood stage late Sunday morning and continue rising to a crest of 12.8 feet Monday night.

At 9.5 feet, water affects Walnut Grove Park in Toronto.

At 10 feet, water affects a few residences along the river.

At 11 feet, water affects County Road E63 north of the river near Toronto and affects the lowest roads in Buena Vista.

At 11.5 feet, water affects homes along old U.S. 61.

At 12 feet, overbank flooding occurs. Water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water also affects businesses along the river near Calamus.

At 12.5 feet, water affects old U.S. 61 near the river.

At 13 feet, water affects many residences along the river.

This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.8 feet on June 30, 2020.

2. Bridge steel is gone from Moline's Ben Butterworth Parkway

083121-qc-nws-parkway-02.JPG

Fencing in front of Ben Butterworth Parkway, in Moline, Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Lunda Construction has nearly finished restoring city-owned riverfront land it leased as a laydown yard for steel for the new I-74 bridge.

Few signs remain that portions of Moline's Ben Butterworth Parkway have for several years been a storage yard for tons of steel.

Lunda Construction, the primary builder of the new Interstate 74 bridge, has been leasing city-owned riverfront land to use as a "laydown yard" for bridge steel. The company paid the city about $43,000 over a nearly 3-year lease that gave the company exclusive access to portions of the riverfront parkway and bike path.

The lease made two public picnic shelters inaccessible for rental, compelled a bike-path detour and took a Mississippi River boat ramp out of commission for the public.

Lunda also used a large private parcel across Old River Drive from the parkway.

But the land no longer is needed, and Lunda has been restoring it to a better-than-before state. Read more.

Related reading

• Major reconstruction of Marquette Street in Davenport starts this week

3. Eldridge City Administrator files gender discrimination complaint

Lisa Kotter

Lisa Kotter

Eldridge City Administrator Lisa Kotter has filed a gender discrimination complaint against three city officials.

The 10-page complaint, filed Aug. 16 with Eldridge city council member Bernie Peeters, was submitted one week after Kotter was placed on paid leave following two sexual harassment complaints by building inspector Ray Nees. 

Nees, Mayor Marty O'Boyle and city council member Brian Dockery are named in the complaint, which accuses them of making inappropriate comments to Kotter while berating, undermining and reprimanding her in front of city staff who report to her. Kotter stated no male city employees are treated in the same manner. Read more.

4. Weekend festival at the Pioneer Village

052613-PIONEER-VILLAGE7

File: Blacksmithing demonstration at the Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village near Long Grove.

The annual Pioneer Village Labor Day Weekend Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday-Monday, Sept. 5-6 at the Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, 18817 290th St., Long Grove.

Located just north of Scott County Park, the village will take families back in time, with blacksmithing demonstrations, live music, a Wild West show, weaving and basket-making, kids games and crafts and food. 

Tickets cost $2 adults, $1 kids, free for youth younger than five.

For more information, call 563-328-3283 or visit scottcountyiowa.gov/conservation/post/2021/09/05/pioneer-village-labor-day-weekend-festival.

Check out About Town later today for more fun things to do this Labor Day Weekend in the Quad-Cities.

5. One person seriously injured when struck by SUV

Pedestrian struck 2

Davenport Police Cpl. Kris Mayer, left, and Cpl. Michael Stegall investigate a vehicle versus pedestrian crash Tuesday in the 3500 block of West Locust Street. A 12-year-old was seriously injured after the child tried to run south across the four-lane road from Elsie Avenue. 

One person suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday after being struck by an SUV on West Locust Street at Elsie Avenue, Davenport Police said.

The crash was reported at 6:35 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Locust Street.

A Ford Escape was eastbound on West Locust Street when the pedestrian was struck. The SUV ran over a fire hydrant that remained under the vehicle when the Escape came to a stop in the front yard of a West Locust Street residence.

Police shutdown the eastbound lanes of traffic for about an hour to investigate the cause of the crash.

The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment.

More information will be released when it becomes available, police said.

Related reading

• Davenport mother of three young children killed in UTV crash

• One injured in Davenport structure fire Tuesday

• Three arrested in Carroll County, Illinois, on meth and weapons charges

6. ICU beds at capacity in Davenport and Silvis

031221-qc-nws-hospitals-003

Genesis Health System reported Tuesday there are no available beds in its intensive care units in Davenport and Silvis.

Genesis Health System reported Tuesday there are no available beds in its intensive care units in Davenport and Silvis.

Genesis confirmed 19 of the 20 ICU beds in Davenport are occupied. In Silvis, four — and perhaps five — of the six available beds are in use.

Genesis Senior Communications Specialist Craig Cooper said the ICU census at both locations fluctuated as patients moved in and out of ICU. He also stressed that a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations is not the sole culprit behind the shortage of ICU beds.

In Davenport and Silvis a total of 12 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU. Genesis had a total of 31 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Tuesday afternoon — an increase of seven patients in roughly 24 hours. Read more.

Related reading

• COVID-19 outbreaks reported at 26 Illinois schools, weeks after classes start

• Illinois Quad-Cities schools bracing for latest fight with COVID-19

Trending stories

Today's top videos

Pleasant Valley at North Scott volleyball

Davenport police investigate a vehicle versus pedestrian crash Tuesday in the 3500 block of West Locust Street. The person struck suffered what police described as life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred at 6:35 p.m.

Davenport firefighters were called Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, for a fire at 1224/1226 Perry St.

part 1

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Rockridge at Orion volleyball

+17 
+17 
083121-qc-spt-rock-orion vball-165
+17 
+17 
083121-qc-spt-rock-orion vball-149
+17 
+17 
083121-qc-spt-rock-orion vball-106
+17 
+17 
083121-qc-spt-rock-orion vball-094
+17 
+17 
083121-qc-spt-rock-orion vball-166
0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News