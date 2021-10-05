Rick's Six: Illinois eviction moratorium expires, Eldridge building inspector suspended for 5 days, and trick-or-treating times for Bettendorf, Davenport

A good Tuesday to all. The countdown to nasty weather continues but today we will get a reprieve of sorts. While skies will be mostly cloudy, temps will reach the mid-70s.
Here are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Rain possible on Wednesday
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 60 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will become northeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday brings a 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 78 degrees. East winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night will see a 50% chance of showers with thunderstorms also possible after 11 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
2. Here's what you need to know about today's Davenport city primary election
A group of Davenport voters will have options to choose from today when picking a permanent replacement to fill a city council seat vacated this spring.
Four candidates are running for the open 7th Ward alderman in the Oct. 5 city primary.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. for four north-central Davenport precincts. Davenport's 7th Ward stretches roughly east to west from Eastern Avenue to North Division Street and north to south from 53rd Street to Central Park Avenue.
Those listed on the ballot are: Alexandra Dermody, a volunteer organizer with Quad Cities Interfaith and part-time student at Scott Community College; Derek Cornette, a retired Rock Island Arsenal health physicist; Rory Nimtz, a business analyst at John Deere; and William Pamperin, a retired railroad engineer. Read more.
3. Illinois' eviction moratorium expired Sunday, but an eviction diversion program can help tenants stay in their homes
Residents of the Oak Grove Mobile Home Park in Milan stood outside their homes Monday morning, gathering in the yard of a trailer filled with skeleton heads, floating ghosts and pumpkin lights.
As Rock Island County sheriff's deputies and several work vehicles appeared, they whispered, asked questions and kept their distance as deputies enforced an eviction order served on a tenant Friday.
A man, appearing to be in his late 20's, pleaded with deputies Joe Causemaker and Manuel Rivera to give him more time. The request was denied. After the deputies completed a walk-through of the trailer, they signaled to work crews to begin the process of clearing out furniture and possessions and changing the locks.
"We are expecting more (evictions), but there are more steps added; there are programs for them to get help," Causemaker said. "I do foresee more evictions to start coming in."
With the end of Illinois' eviction moratorium on Sunday, eviction orders can now be enforced. Millions of dollars in rental assistance from the American Rescue Plan remains available — but tenants need to apply for the county's eviction diversion program and provide the necessary documents. Read more.
4. In wake of charge of unprofessionalism, Eldridge building inspector suspended without pay for five days
The Eldridge building inspector will be suspended for five days without pay, the city council decided Monday night.
A resident had credibly accused the inspector, Ray Nees, of acting in an unprofessional manner.
Nees will also have a note of the incident added to his personnel file.
He was not at the meeting. He has been on paid leave and is on vacation out of state, according to Mayor Marty O'Boyle.
The vote was 3-2 with councilors Bruce Cheek and Frank King voting against. Both wanted harsher penalties. Cheek said he wanted Nees terminated. Read more.
Related reading
5. Bettendorf, Davenport Halloween parades are Oct. 30, trick-or-treating is Oct. 31
Bettendorf and Davenport are seeking entries for their annual Halloween parades.
Both parades are set for Saturday, Oct. 30.
Bettendorf's parade will begin at 6 p.m. at the intersection of 23rd Street and Middle Road, then continue onto Spruce Hills Drive.
The procession will travel to 18th Street, turning left onto 18th Street, continuing to Middle Road, turning left on Middle Road, and finishing at the entrance of the Life Fitness / Splash Landing parking lot.
Entry forms are available at City Hall, 1609 State St. or online at www.bettendorf.org/register. Questions concerning the parade should be directed to Family Museum Director Kim Kidwell at 563-344-4106.
Bettendorf’s annual Trick-or-Treat is from 5-7:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31.
Davenport's parade kicks off from 3rd and Pershing street and continues along 3rd Street to Ripley, where it turns for one block and continues east on 2nd Street back into downtown. It turns north on Iowa Street, and disbands at 3rd and Iowa.
Businesses, non-profits, youth groups, activity clubs and families are welcome to take part in the parade, at no fee. Political entries are not accepted. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Volunteers are also needed. Contact halloweenparade@davenportiowa.com or call 563-888-2066 for more information.
Davenport's citywide Trick-or-Treat is 4:30-7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31.
