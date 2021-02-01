Rick's Six: Illinois I-74 bridge span ahead of schedule, weekend shooting in Davenport, and church becomes a home

Things are off to a fast start at the Weber Auto Group in Silvis. It not only has a new showroom/service center/body shop to go with its lot of more than 250 pre-owned cars, but lots of customers coming in to check out the new digs.

“Everything is going great,” said owner Brian Weber, who not only owns but runs the Weber Auto Group at 205 1st Ave. in Silvis. “It’s been excellent.”

The facility opened Jan. 4, and Weber is amazed at all the old and new customers who keep stopping in. Customer demand was one of the reasons for the expansion which includes a 26,000-square foot, $2-million building that has 25 bays, 12 each for service and body work, a lounge for customers, a new showroom and office space.

The east end is all body shop with five employees and a manager; the west is all service with eight technicians plus the showroom. Read more.