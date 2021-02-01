 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Illinois I-74 bridge span ahead of schedule, weekend shooting in Davenport, and church becomes a home
Rick's Six: Illinois I-74 bridge span ahead of schedule, weekend shooting in Davenport, and church becomes a home

A good Monday to all. Out with January and in with February. We picked up 3.3 inches of weekend snow in Moline and 4.1 inches in Davenport according to the National Weather Service.

Here's how the week is shaping up from the National Weather Service.

Jan. review

1. Mostly cloudy today

Forecast

Today will be cloudy with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 17 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 15 degrees.

Cold

• Dry conditions for the Quad-Cities for the next three days

2. Arch timeline ahead for Illinois-bound bridge

013021-qc-nws-arches-001

Illinois bound arches on the I-74 bridge progress as seen near the Isle Casino Friday in Bettendorf.

The arch for the new Illinois-bound span of the I-74 bridge is more than half assembled and is ahead of the timeline for the Iowa-bound span. Read more.

3. Weber Auto Group's new store is off to a fast start in Silvis

Things are off to a fast start at the Weber Auto Group in Silvis. It not only has a new showroom/service center/body shop to go with its lot of more than 250 pre-owned cars, but lots of customers coming in to check out the new digs.

“Everything is going great,” said owner Brian Weber, who not only owns but runs the Weber Auto Group at 205 1st Ave. in Silvis. “It’s been excellent.”

The facility opened Jan. 4, and Weber is amazed at all the old and new customers who keep stopping in. Customer demand was one of the reasons for the expansion which includes a 26,000-square foot, $2-million building that has 25 bays, 12 each for service and body work, a lounge for customers, a new showroom and office space.

The east end is all body shop with five employees and a manager; the west is all service with eight technicians plus the showroom. Read more. 

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination in the Quad-Cities?

• Two more COVID-related deaths reported in Scott County

• The week in COVID-19: More deaths, Iowa public schools must offer in-person option

• Iowa reports record 250 deaths linked to the coronavirus

• Illinois logs 2,428 more COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths

• COVID-19 claims five lives in the Quad-Cities, vaccination slots filling quickly at public clinics

• Vaccinations up again in Illinois as positivity rate continues to decline

5. One person wounded in Davenport shooting

crime scene tape 3

Davenport police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning in which one person was wounded.

Davenport Police Lt. Kyle Chisholm said officers were sent to 604 Fillmore St. at 11:49 a.m. to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a person with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment. The victim’s name was not being released Saturday night.

According to the Scott County Assessor’s online records, the home is a two-story frame, two-family conversion house built in 1900. It is owned by DLH Capital LLC of Peyton, Colorado.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com."

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

6. An open house: Church-to-home conversion provides room, a place 'to feel at peace'  

Nope, no way. That was the reaction Tom Lynch got from his family when he first showed them the for-sale church in west Davenport that he thought could be turned into a home.

Lynch, founder of Lynch Heating & Plumbing, had long wanted to convert a church or some kind of commercial building into a residence, and when he spotted the church while driving around on business, he was drawn to the interior space it offered. With a soaring ceiling — 19 feet — he could be inside but never feel cooped up. Read more.

Photos: Mississippi Athletic Conference wrestling Tournament