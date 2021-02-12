Rick's Six: Into the deep freeze, school delays and Davenport hotel to be razed

A good but cold Friday to all. We are looking at a bitterly cold weekend with temps and wind-chill values in the negative numbers.
The Quad-City region is currently under a Wind Chill Advisory until noon.
Here are the details from that advisory.
"Arctic air and northwest winds will lead to bitter cold wind chills of 20 below to 30 below zero this morning. Bitter cold temperatures and wind chills will continue tonight and through much of the weekend.
"The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves."
1. Bitter cold, dangerous wind chills
There's a 20% chance of snow today after 5 p.m. with a high near 5 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -20 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight snow is likely after 9 p.m. The overnight low will be around -3 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -20 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Saturday: Snow before noon. The high will be near 5 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -20 degrees. Northwest winds will be between 10 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy with a low around -8 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cold with a high near 0 and a low around -11 degrees.
2. School delays because of the weather
Some area schools are delaying the start of classes today because of the weather. Check out the list to see if your school is on it.
3. Closed Davenport hotel to come down; owner mulling future options for site
A closed Davenport hotel that has faced a number of fire, life safety and health code violations will come down this spring.
Davenport city officials said they had been working with the owner of the former Hotel Davenport and Conference Center, located at 5202 Brady St., to demolish the vacant approximately 125,000-square-foot building and market it for new development. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Davenport man arrested for kidnapping, sexual abuse
A Davenport man was arrested for one count of kidnapping and one count of sexual abuse Wednesday afternoon.
Adrian Israel Castillo, 39, allegedly took the victim to Credit Island Park in Davenport, without the victim's consent, by threatening with a dangerous weapon, according to court documents. Castillo then reportedly sexually abused the victim, while continuing to display the weapon, according to the documents.
The victim is not being identified, Davenport Police Department said in a news release Thursday.
Both charges are class B felonies that carry a prison sentence of 25 years. Both are considered forcible felonies, meaning if Castillo is proven guilty he would have to serve 70% of each sentence, or 17.5 years, before he would be eligible for parole.
Castillo is currently being held at the Scott County Jail.
Davenport Police Department ask anyone with information to call them at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online.
