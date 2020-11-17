 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Iowa governor issues new mask requirement, rising COVID-19 tests hospital staffs, and socially-distanced Santa is coming to town
Rick's Six: Iowa governor issues new mask requirement, rising COVID-19 tests hospital staffs, and socially-distanced Santa is coming to town

A good Tuesday to all. We're looking at plenty of sun today but not a lot of warmth. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny with a high in the low 40s

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny with a high near 43 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 54 degrees. South winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 47 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph.

NWS

2. Iowa Gov. Reynolds issues new face mask requirement, limits gatherings, as COVID-19 cases surge

Changing course, Iowa governor enacts limited mask mandate

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gives a primetime televised address announcing new efforts to combat COVID-19 in the state, on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Iowa PBS, in Johnston, Iowa.

Iowans must wear a face mask or other face covering while indoors in public and near other people for at least 15 minutes under a new public health order issued Monday evening by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The face mask requirement is part of new orders issued as COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly through Iowa, creating the state’s highest rates of cases, hospitalizations and deaths during the pandemic. Read more.

3. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• YMCA's Turkey Trot road race to go virtual

• Orion approves COVID policy for village employees; sets levy

• COVID-19 surges: ‘We are in for a rough ride for the next 3 months’

• Geneseo High School goes remote through Dec. 3

• COVID-19 claims two more lives in Rock Island County, Quad-City infections at 15,570 since March

• Rep. Cheri Bustos tests positive for coronavirus

• Nursing homes in the Quad-Cities struggling with COVID-19

• Scott County supervisor: Hospitals have 'reached the brink of a breaking point'

• Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' news conference

• Judge finds Pritzker acted lawfully to mandate health guidance for schools; Lawyer representing parents says he plans to appeal

4. Chicago man jailed for kicking in door, threatening to shoot resident and then led police on chase

Ronald O. Sawyer

Ronald O. Sawyer, courtesy Scott County jail.

A Chicago man was in the Scott County jail after he allegedly fled from police after breaking into a Davenport home Saturday and threatening to shoot the resident.

Ronald O. Sawyer, 28, was arrested Saturday afternoon, and was still in custody Sunday night with bond set at $40,000.

According to Davenport police affidavits, Sawyer allegedly kicked in a locked front door of a home in the 2000 block of Warren Street at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. He was said to have had a firearm in his possession and allegedly threatened a resident of the house. Read more.

5. Ho, ho, ho: Socially-distanced Santa will arrive at Q-C malls in December

Virus Outbreak Mall Santas

Sydney Poulos, 8, gives Santa a fist bump through a transparent barrier at a Bass Pro Shop in Bridgeport, Conn., on Nov. 10. Santa Claus is coming to the mall — just don't try to sit on his lap.

Santa is returning to NorthPark and SouthPark malls this year, but at a distance.

He will be in the Von Maur court at the malls in Davenport, starting Dec. 4, and Moline, starting Dec. 1.

Both malls are requiring face coverings to be worn by Santa, his team and guests, aged 2 or older. Hand sanitizer will be on hand for those entering and exiting; social distancing will be in place between Santa and guests; and the area will undergo a "deep cleaning" each night. Read more.

Photos: Keeping Santa safe this season

6. Trending stories

Today's top videos

Today's photo gallery: COVID-19 testing

