Rick's Six: Iowa governor issues new mask requirement, rising COVID-19 tests hospital staffs, and socially-distanced Santa is coming to town

Iowans must wear a face mask or other face covering while indoors in public and near other people for at least 15 minutes under a new public health order issued Monday evening by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The face mask requirement is part of new orders issued as COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly through Iowa, creating the state’s highest rates of cases, hospitalizations and deaths during the pandemic. Read more.

