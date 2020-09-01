Rick's Six: Jersey Ridge Road closure, arrest in fatal Rock Island shooting, and Augie, Ambrose begin classes under shroud of COVID-19

A good Tuesday to all. It will be another cooler day with a chance of showers. Here's how the forecast from the National Weather Service is shaping up.
1. A high in the lower 70s
Today there's a chance of showers before 11 a.m., a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers after 4 p.m. There will be increasing clouds with a high near 73 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 58 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.
2. Jersey Ridge Road work begins today
Resurfacing work on Jersey Ridge Road between George Washington Boulevard and Central Park Avenue in davenport begins today.
Jersey Ridge Road will be closed in that area with work is expected to be completed September 8. If work cannot be completed in this time frame, the contractor will re-open the roadway to two-way traffic during that week, and will return to finish the work on September 12.
Local traffic will be maintained during construction. Follow the signed detour, not residential streets, to bypass the closure.
Work to update curb ramps has already started.
3. Man charged in fatal Rock Island shooting held on $5 million bond
Rock Island Police have charged a man in connection to the shooting early Saturday in The District in downtown Rock Island.
Dewaun Anthony Berry, 42, is charged with first-degree murder, a class M felony and three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony. He is being held on a $5 million cash-only bond, according to Rock Island Police.
Berry was taken into custody without incident in the 1700 block of 2nd Street at 2:54 a.m. Monday, police said.One person, a bystander, was killed and five others wounded during the shooting around 2 a.m. near Smoking Dog Pub, 1800 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Read more.
4. Augustana, St. Ambrose under way with Covid-19 in mind
St. Ambrose University and Augustana College have both started their fall semesters with many changes in place because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to officials, the two campuses have about 5,500 students combined, with hundreds of them living on campus. Both have adopted combinations of virtual and in-person instruction, procedures for screening and testing for the coronavirus and other measures designed to minimize or respond to the risks posed by COVID-19 to their campus communities. Read more.
5. National Railroad Equipment's Silvis plant to close in company-wide consolidation
Approximately 40-50 workers at its Silvis plant are expected to be directly affected in the coming months by National Railroad Equipment’s consolidation. The Silvis plant will close in March, meaning all workers at the plant will eventually be affected. Read more.
6. Iowa State plans for 25,000 at fall football games
Iowa State unveiled plans to welcome approximately 25,000 fans to Jack Trice Stadium for the Cyclones’ Sept. 12 football opener against Louisiana.
The plan announced Monday morning by director of athletics Jamie Pollard in a letter to Cyclone fans indicates that attendance will be limited to fans who have already purchased ISU season tickets and it includes a detailed list of mitigation measures that will be required. Read more.
