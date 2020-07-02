Rick's Six: Jumer's Casino reopens, man charged in Rock Island shooting, and bars to close early in Rock Island

× Celebrate the Bix with a free trial of the E-Edition! Now through July 25, the digital copy of the Quad-City Times is available for FREE when you sign up for an account. No credit card required. Already a subscriber? Click Log in. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

7/2/20

A good Thursday to all. A firecracker hot weekend is shaping up around the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. An afternoon high in upper 80s

Today there's a 20% chance of showers. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.

2. Flooding winding down in the Q-C

Area rivers and streams are slowly returning to their banks. Here are the latest river levels.

A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Sunday. The river is at 12.3 feet and falling. Flood stage is 11 feet. Water is affecting residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water also affects businesses along the river near Calamus.