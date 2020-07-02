Rick's Six: Jumer's Casino reopens, man charged in Rock Island shooting, and bars to close early in Rock Island

A good Thursday to all. A firecracker hot weekend is shaping up around the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. An afternoon high in upper 80s
Today there's a 20% chance of showers. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.
2. Flooding winding down in the Q-C
Area rivers and streams are slowly returning to their banks. Here are the latest river levels.
A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Sunday. The river is at 12.3 feet and falling. Flood stage is 11 feet. Water is affecting residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water also affects businesses along the river near Calamus.
A Flood Warning continues for the Cedar River near Conesville until Friday. The Cedar is at 13.8 feet and falling. Flood stage is 13 feet. Water is affecting yards and access roads of residences along Iowa 22. Water affects the lowest sections of campgrounds just north of I-80 along the river and the lowest sections of Jack Shuger Memorial Park in Moscow. Water is also on 152nd Street north of County Road F70.
A Flood Warning continues for the Iowa River at Wapello until Friday. The Iowa is at 22.2 feet and falling. Flood stage is 21 feet. Water is affecting residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.
3. Jumer's Casino reopens with masks and temperature checks
Masks are required for customers seeking to return to Jumer’s Casino and Hotel in Rock Island.
The gaming facility opened at 9 a.m. Wednesday for the first time in more than three months, as allowed under the Illinois’ economic reopening plan during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mitigation efforts to combat the virus will continue. Visitors and employees must wear masks and visitors will have their temperature taken upon entry. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed in, said Travis Hankins, general manager.
The facility will operate at 50% capacity, with every other table game chair and every other slot machine turned off to maintain social distancing. No one will be allowed to blow on dice to play craps, something a superstitious gambler might do. Read more.
5. Man charged in fatal Rock Island shooting
Brandon D. Motton, 35, Moline, has been arrested in Chicago on a warrant charging him with the first-degree murder of Kameron R. Moore, 23, in Rock Island.
Moore, from Moline, was shot around 10:17 p.m. June 7 in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue, according to the Rock Island police at the time. Officers found him after they were called for a gunfire complaint.
Motton was arrested on Wednesday by a federal fugitive task force. He is being held in Cook County pending extradition to Rock Island County.
He will be held on a $1 million, cash-only bond once he is in Rock Island County.
6. Mayor orders Rock Island bars to close at 2 a.m.
Rock Island bars will now close at 2 a.m.
Mayor Mike Thoms took that executive action this week, in his role as the local liquor control commissioner, to order an earlier closing time of 2 a.m. Previously, bars could stay open until 3 a.m.
“At this very moment, it is temporary, strictly because eventually it will take a city council vote, but right now, as liquor control commissioner, I can make it effective immediately,” Thoms said Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s really in relation to COVID-19 and continuing to keep the curve low so we don’t have major problems.”
He also said 2 a.m. matches the closing time at Davenport bars. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Muscatine, North softball
Concerned about COVID-19?
