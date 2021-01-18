 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Local Illinois restaurants may now open for limited indoor dining, I-280 bridge work, and Scott County man faces sex charges
Rick's Six: Local Illinois restaurants may now open for limited indoor dining, I-280 bridge work, and Scott County man faces sex charges

A good Monday to all. Scattered flurries are possible today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Scattered  flurries today

Snow

Look for scattered flurries before 7 a.m., then cloudy skies with a high near 27 degrees and a low around 15 degrees.

Tuesday there is a 40% chance of snow after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 28 degrees.

Tuesday night brings a chance of snow and freezing rain before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 13 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

• Today we celebrate the birthday of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King's April 28, 1965 Davenport speech as read by 2015 St. Ambrose University students

The life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in 23 iconic images

+22 
+22 
March 22, 1956
+22 
+22 
July 2, 1964
+22 
+22 
Feb. 12, 1965
+22 
+22 
Feb. 18, 1966
+22 
+22 
March 25, 1967

2. I-280 Mississippi River bridge closures begin today

070314-aerials-flood31

A towboat pushes a barge beneath the I-280 bridge.

Temporary lane closures on the Interstate 280 Mississippi River bridge (Sergeant John F. Baker Jr. Bridge) will begin today, weather permitting, and last through February, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The closures are necessary to prepare the bridge for a multiyear deck replacement project this spring.

There will be temporary daytime and nighttime lane closures in the eastbound and westbound directions on the bridge. Work will include deck inspection, installing netting and patching.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area or use alternate routes should be considered. 

The $49.7 million deck replacement project will begin in early spring with replacement of the westbound bridge deck. The eastbound bridge deck will be replaced in 2022. The approach from the bridge to the Illinois 92 interchange will be resurfaced in 2023. The bridge also will be painted. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction during all stages of construction. The overall project is scheduled to be completed in late 2023.

3. Cistern 'dig' unearths early works of Davenport sculptor

in ground

This was the scene on Saturday, Aug. 22, when Mike Burggraaf, of Fairfield, Iowa, pulled an Isabel Bloom statue from an old cistern in the yard of Anne Taylor (middle with tie-dyed shirt), who was astonished. Others, from left, are Anne's sister, Sara Bartholomew, Sara's husband, Steve, and Frank Juarez.

Anne Taylor was astonished. Flabbergasted. Blown away.

All those words describe how she felt that Saturday in August when a man digging in her Davenport yard reached into the ground and pulled out a statue of a girl holding a rabbit, a statue created in the unmistakable style of famed Davenport sculptor Isabel Bloom.

"It was unbelievable," Taylor said.

Here — in Taylor's yard that had once been the home of Isabel and John Bloom — were pieces of Isabel's early art work that she had thrown away, cast into an old cistern, an underground tank for storing water, because for whatever reason, she did not think they were worth keeping.

And now, 60 to 80 years later, they were being dug up, piece by piece. In addition to several renditions of the girl with the rabbit, there was a woman holding a child, a cat, a boy holding a cat, a donkey with two children on its back, a boy with a lamb and parts of an angel, identifiable by its wings. Read more.

Photos: Bloom discovery collection

+22 
+22 
surprise
+22 
+22 
in ground
+22 
+22 
cat
+22 
+22 
bottles
+22 
+22 
more bottles

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Local Illinois restaurants may now open for limited indoor dining

• Iowa food pantries weather COVID, face unprecedented storm coming this winter

• COVID-19 WEEK IN REVIEW: Rock Island, Stark and Henry counties COVID-19 mitigation measures relaxed

• Iowa mourns: Helen Mae Lowery a good, old soul

• MARK-TO-MARKET: COVID-19 surge hits labor market

• Person tests positive after visiting Iowa Capitol

• Hinson waiting to see details of Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief plan

• Davenport schools readying for possible increase in in-class learning

• New guidance on indoor dining, vaccination plan, new virus strain, sports

• COVID-19 restrictions eased in Rock Island County; virus kills one in the Quad-Cities

• Iowa virus hospitalizations continue to decline

 

5. Registered sex offender accused of soliciting 13-year-old for photos and sex over Facebook

William Lee Foster II

William Lee Foster II

A registered Scott County sex offender has been arrested for allegedly attempting to entice a 13-year-old to send him nude photographs and meet for sex.

William Lee Foster II, 25, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. Read more.

• Two Davenport residents arrested on meth-related charges

• Additional charges filed against man who allegedly shot Clinton County Deputy

• Commission: Davenport landlord owes $35K for evicting woman and her pregnant teen

Scott County Jail

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

Photos: Midwest Shootout Wrestling Tournament

+16 
+16 
011621-qc-spt-midwest-shootout-01.JPG
+16 
+16 
011621-qc-spt-midwest-shootout-02.JPG
+16 
+16 
011621-qc-spt-midwest-shootout-03.JPG
+16 
+16 
011621-qc-spt-midwest-shootout-04.JPG
+16 
+16 
011621-qc-spt-midwest-shootout-05.JPG

Photos: Muscatine at Davenport West boys basketball