Rick's Six: Local Illinois restaurants may now open for limited indoor dining, I-280 bridge work, and Scott County man faces sex charges

A good Monday to all. Scattered flurries are possible today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Scattered flurries today
Look for scattered flurries before 7 a.m., then cloudy skies with a high near 27 degrees and a low around 15 degrees.
Tuesday there is a 40% chance of snow after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 28 degrees.
Tuesday night brings a chance of snow and freezing rain before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 13 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
• Today we celebrate the birthday of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Martin Luther King's April 28, 1965 Davenport speech as read by 2015 St. Ambrose University students
2. I-280 Mississippi River bridge closures begin today
Temporary lane closures on the Interstate 280 Mississippi River bridge (Sergeant John F. Baker Jr. Bridge) will begin today, weather permitting, and last through February, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The closures are necessary to prepare the bridge for a multiyear deck replacement project this spring.
There will be temporary daytime and nighttime lane closures in the eastbound and westbound directions on the bridge. Work will include deck inspection, installing netting and patching.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area or use alternate routes should be considered.
The $49.7 million deck replacement project will begin in early spring with replacement of the westbound bridge deck. The eastbound bridge deck will be replaced in 2022. The approach from the bridge to the Illinois 92 interchange will be resurfaced in 2023. The bridge also will be painted. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction during all stages of construction. The overall project is scheduled to be completed in late 2023.
3. Cistern 'dig' unearths early works of Davenport sculptor
Anne Taylor was astonished. Flabbergasted. Blown away.
All those words describe how she felt that Saturday in August when a man digging in her Davenport yard reached into the ground and pulled out a statue of a girl holding a rabbit, a statue created in the unmistakable style of famed Davenport sculptor Isabel Bloom.
"It was unbelievable," Taylor said.
Here — in Taylor's yard that had once been the home of Isabel and John Bloom — were pieces of Isabel's early art work that she had thrown away, cast into an old cistern, an underground tank for storing water, because for whatever reason, she did not think they were worth keeping.
And now, 60 to 80 years later, they were being dug up, piece by piece. In addition to several renditions of the girl with the rabbit, there was a woman holding a child, a cat, a boy holding a cat, a donkey with two children on its back, a boy with a lamb and parts of an angel, identifiable by its wings. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• COVID-19 WEEK IN REVIEW: Rock Island, Stark and Henry counties COVID-19 mitigation measures relaxed
5. Registered sex offender accused of soliciting 13-year-old for photos and sex over Facebook
A registered Scott County sex offender has been arrested for allegedly attempting to entice a 13-year-old to send him nude photographs and meet for sex.
William Lee Foster II, 25, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. Read more.
