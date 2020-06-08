Rick's Six: Lots of rain, road updates, Davenport casino reopens, and police say woman fired gun to disperse crowd

1. High today in the 90s

Today will be sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.

Tuesday there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. The high will be near 80 degrees. East winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Showers are likely Tuesday night along with a possible thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 62 degrees. Southwest winds betweem 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

2. Numerous road work updates for Q-C roads

• Also, the ramp at the U.S. 30 connector carrying eastbound U.S. 30 to I-88 eastbound, 1 mile south of the Walmart Distribution Center in Whiteside County, will be closed beginning today until Friday to repair the bridge deck over I-88.