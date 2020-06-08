Rick's Six: Lots of rain, road updates, Davenport casino reopens, and police say woman fired gun to disperse crowd

A good Monday to all. Temps in the 90s and buckets of rain. It's all part of the latest National Weather Service forecast for the Quad-Cities.
We start off with a National Weather Service Outlook that speaks of heavy rains Tuesday as remnants of tropical storm Cristobal moves through the region. The best chance for 1 inch or more of rain is in the counties along and west of the Mississippi River. For 2 inches of rain or more, the most likely area is west of a line from Dyersville, Iowa to Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Heavy rainfall may result in localized flash flooding and eventual river flooding.
Also for Tuesday, the Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk for severe weather area-wide.
Windy conditions are forecast on Wednesday behind a cold front; westerly winds could gust over 40 mph.
A Flash Flood Watch for the region will go into effect Tuesday morning through Tuesday night.
One to 3 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts of 4 inches are possible. Rainfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour may cause flash flooding and flooding of low-lying or poor drainage areas and dangerous flash flooding on smaller creeks and streams. Significant rises on larger streams and rivers will also be possible.
A Flash Flood Watch means that flash flooding is possible.
1. High today in the 90s
Today will be sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.
Tuesday there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. The high will be near 80 degrees. East winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Showers are likely Tuesday night along with a possible thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 62 degrees. Southwest winds betweem 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
2. Numerous road work updates for Q-C roads
• Also, the ramp at the U.S. 30 connector carrying eastbound U.S. 30 to I-88 eastbound, 1 mile south of the Walmart Distribution Center in Whiteside County, will be closed beginning today until Friday to repair the bridge deck over I-88.
• Also, beginning today, 42nd Street West from 176th Avenue West to 190th Avenue West in Rock Island County will be closed to through traffic for road work. The road will be closed until June 15.
• Also, expect E. 46th Street between Brady Street and Welcome Way to reopen sometime today.
• Also, S. Concord Street between River Drive and Utah Avenue is closed due to water over the road.
3. Davenport woman faces charges involving gunfire to disperse crowd
A Davenport woman was held briefly in Scott County Jail to face weapons charges after she allegedly fired a gun to disperse a disturbance late Saturday.
Nancy Brandt, 60, posted bond early Sunday. She faces a felony charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor charge of reckless use of a firearm.
According to official records:
Brandt, with a semi-automatic Springfield Armory .380 handgun, went on foot about 9 p.m. Saturday to a disturbance near the 1300 block of Washington Street, about a block away from her home.
She fired the gun with the intent to disperse the disturbance, then pointed it at multiple people, “placing them in fear of possible serious injury.”
Brandt admitted to discharging the firearm and officers also saw surveillance video.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• Spaced out slots, betting on table tennis. Welcome to Iowa Quad-Cities casinos in the COVID-19 era
• There was record voter turnout in Iowa Tuesday. Now a Republican state senator from Davenport wants to curb absentee voting.
Tauna Thomas is finally settling into her new job.
Her first day as a sports book ticket writer at Rhythm City Casino and Resort was cut short back in March. What was expected to be a busy day with March Madness wagering was halted as the Davenport gaming facility voluntarily closed March 16.
That occurred across much of the American casino industry as a way to combat the growing spread of coronavirus, the infection that causes COVID-19.
But Thomas was back to work last week as Iowa has reopened its casinos. She has already had a couple future bets placed on which teams might win the 2021 Super Bowl, but has also had to learn new sports that have attracted bettors as many sports leagues continue to grapple with how to return to play. Read more.
