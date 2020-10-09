Rick's Six: Man seriously wounded on Brady Street, PV gets revenge with win over North, and Q-C farmers feeling optimistic

A good Friday to all. Warm temperatures, gusty winds, and dried crops will combine for a very high threat of field fires today. Burning is strongly discouraged.
Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and breezy
Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 83 degrees. South winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 62 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 59 degrees. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night.
2. One wounded in Davenport shooting
One man was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening at the Brady Mart convenience store, 3107 Brady St., Davenport police said.
The shooting was reported at 7:32 p.m.
Witnesses at the scene who assisted the victim said he was wounded in the groin. The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.
Davenport police said two people were shooting at one another and that the man who was struck suffered a serious injury.
Both Scott County Sheriff’s deputies and Davenport police officers were taking part in the investigation as Scott County deputies helped to locate a possible suspect vehicle.
Davenport officers located three spent shell casings north of the store in the two right-hand lanes of Brady Street.
Police searched for evidence around the Trophy Shoppe and Hippie Life Clothing and Gifts, which are both north of the convenience store on the same side of Brady Street.
Officers also searched for evidence around The Green Thumbers, which is west of the Brady Mart across Brady Street.
Police also were talking to numerous people who possibly witnessed or heard the incident.
3. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
4. Spartans wallop Wildcats, finish regular season unbeaten
Since the high school football schedule came out, this game had been circled for the seniors at Pleasant Valley High School.
Davenport North beat PV for the first time in more than a decade last year. The Spartans were not going to let it happen two years in a row.
Behind a rushing attack that accumulated 353 yards and a defense that forced three turnovers and made North one-dimensional, Class 4A fifth-ranked PV finished the regular season with a convincing 40-7 victory Thursday night at Brady Street Stadium. Read more.
5. Quad-City farmers feeling optimistic for harvest after recent price rallies for corn, soybeans
Farmers across Iowa and Illinois have been taking advantage of “ideal conditions” to harvest their crop in recent days.
The past few days of dry, clear and sunny days combined with a recent price rally for corn and soybeans have the ag community feeling more optimistic after three rollercoaster years of unpredictable weather and trade wars.
The impact of the Aug. 10 derecho storm wiped out some of Iowa’s expected crop, but drought conditions in the Great Plains as well as drought conditions delaying Brazil from planting its next crop have led markets, such as China, to look to American goods being harvested now. Illinois farmers also said at least one wind storm from July had impacted crops in their state. Read more.
