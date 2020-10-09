Rick's Six: Man seriously wounded on Brady Street, PV gets revenge with win over North, and Q-C farmers feeling optimistic

A good Friday to all. Warm temperatures, gusty winds, and dried crops will combine for a very high threat of field fires today. Burning is strongly discouraged.

Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and breezy

Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 83 degrees. South winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 62 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 59 degrees. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night.

2. One wounded in Davenport shooting

One man was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening at the Brady Mart convenience store, 3107 Brady St., Davenport police said.

The shooting was reported at 7:32 p.m.