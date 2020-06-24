Rick's Six: Middle Road patching, string of break-ins frustrates west end businesses, and COVID-19 strikes prep teams

If you have ever fished or boated on the Mississippi River, at some point you probably saw a pile of old “clam shells” along the bank of some river town.

Possibly you have pollywogged along the shore and found a live mussel down in the sand. Believe it or not, a century ago the Mississippi River was known more for those mussels than the fish or other wildlife along it.

“Mississippi River mussels were the gold rush of the Midwest,” said Terry Eagle, director of the National Pearl Button Museum at the History & Industry Center, located in Muscatine. The museum is one of many Interpretive Centers on the Great River Road Network. Read more.

