Rick's Six: Middle Road patching, string of break-ins frustrates west end businesses, and COVID-19 strikes prep teams

A good Wednesday to all. Flood warnings are in effect for some area rivers with more rain possible today. It will be another mild day with high temps in near 80 degrees.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Increasing clouds and mild
Today scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after 5 p.m. There will be increasing clouds with a high near 80 degrees. West winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible before 11 p.m then isolated showers between 11 p.m. and midnight. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 60 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees.
Thursday night there's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Flood Warnings continue for the Wapsipinicon, Cedar and Iowa rivers.
• Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt is at 10.9 feet and falling. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to fall to 10.8 feet, then begin rising to 13 feet Sunday. At 13 feet water affects many residences along the river.
• Cedar River near Conesville is at 12.8 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage tonight and continue rising to 15.9 feet Saturday. At 15.5 feet water affects residences along County Road G28 and affects several gravel roads.
• Iowa River at Wapello is at 19.2 feet and rising. Flood stage is 21 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday and continue rising to 24.5 feet Sunday. At 22 feet water affects residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.
2. Repair work begins on Middle Road in Bettendorf
The City of Bettendorf reports that beginning today and continuing through mid-August, Middle Road will be under construction between Belmont Road and Woodfield Drive.
The work will consist of full-depth concrete patching and storm intake reconstruction.
Construction will be phased in two stages.
• The first stage will close the two westbound (north) lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the eastbound (south) lanes.
• The second stage will close the two eastbound (south) lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the reconstructed westbound (north) lanes. The start date and duration of the project is dependent on weather.
3. Davenport's West end business owners frustrated by break-ins
They came, prepped with question after question, searching for answers to ease their minds and their fears.
The room — West end business owners and representatives of two Davenport churches — was a meeting of hard-working sorts, roll-up-your sleeve types, all wanting the same thing from Davenport Police and city leaders.
Rudy's Tacos, Cedar Memorial Christian Church and Sweet Delite Ice Cream Shop, each suffered loss and damages after Father's Day weekend break-ins.
This after a string of burglaries to Scott's Shovelhead Shed, St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Wooden Nickel saloon and GruBeez eatery, respectively, in city's western corridor.
Sgt. Dennis Colclasure, supervisor for detectives for Davenport Police, Mayor Mike Matson and Rick Dunn, Davenport's 1st ward alderman, were on hand to support and answer questions of those gathered at the Cedar Street Rudy's Tacos.
The group asked thorough, thought-provoking questions and showed all the care and concern. Given a variety of options to help them move ahead, the solution to its problem appears to lie within the courts. Read more.
4. Mussels were once big business
If you have ever fished or boated on the Mississippi River, at some point you probably saw a pile of old “clam shells” along the bank of some river town.
Possibly you have pollywogged along the shore and found a live mussel down in the sand. Believe it or not, a century ago the Mississippi River was known more for those mussels than the fish or other wildlife along it.
“Mississippi River mussels were the gold rush of the Midwest,” said Terry Eagle, director of the National Pearl Button Museum at the History & Industry Center, located in Muscatine. The museum is one of many Interpretive Centers on the Great River Road Network. Read more.
5. At least 5 Iowa high school baseball teams have players or coaches with COVID-19
The coaches and high school student-athletes playing baseball and softball across Iowa are doing their best to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, state athletic association officials say.
The fans who are attending those games, on the other hand, are not always as cooperative in practicing social distancing.
Iowa is believed to be the first state where high school student-athletes resumed athletic competition. The state’s summer baseball and softball seasons resumed with practices on June 1 and games on June 15.
Roughly a week into the season, at least a half-dozen Iowa high school baseball and softball teams have experienced disruptions due to players or coaches contracting the new coronavirus, state association officials confirmed. Read more.
