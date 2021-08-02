Rick's Six: Mild temperatures, road work update, and a stolen vehicle epidemic

• The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting bridge painting on Interstate 80 in Henry County will begin today. The work will require daily lane closures.

The work will occur on the bridges crossing Mineral Creek about 2.5 miles east of the I-74/280 interchange and U.S. 6 over I-80 located 2.5 miles east of the Atkinson interchange (exit 27).

Work is expected to be completed by August 29.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic.

• Repairs to the bridges carrying Interstate 88 across the Hennepin Canal in Rock Falls in Whiteside County begin today. The bridges are just west of the Illinois 40 interchange (exit 41).

Work will involve deck patching, expansion joint replacement, concrete overlay installation and structure repairs. One lane in each direction will be closed during the $1,444,157 project. Work is expected to be completed by Nov. 4.

• Beginning today Grant Street (U.S. 67) between Kimberly Road and 18th Street will be reduced to one lane from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. for about one week for work on overhead I-74 structures.