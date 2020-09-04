 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Mild weekend, police shoot man with weapon in Bettendorf, and busy Davenport intersection to get traffic lights
Rick's Six: Mild weekend, police shoot man with weapon in Bettendorf, and busy Davenport intersection to get traffic lights

9/4/20

A good Friday to all. We're looking at a sunny Labor Day weekend with comfortable temperatures along with a chance of showers. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and mild

NWS: Weekend

Today will be sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 60 degrees. West winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 63 degrees. There's a 40% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 67 degrees. There's also a 30% chance of overnight  precipitation.

NWS: Labor Day

Labor Day Monday will see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.  Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 61 degrees. There's a 50% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms. 

• Scott County issues burn ban

2. Bettendorf police officer kills man wielding sharp weapon

090420-qc-nws-shooting-06.JPG

The Home where according to a news release issued by the City of Bettendorf, at 11:53 a.m., Bettendorf officers were sent to 1111 16 ½ St., to investigate someone bleeding and a person holding a knife to the throat of a 4-year-old, September 3, 2020.

A man holding what Bettendorf police are describing as a “sharp-edged weapon” was shot and killed by an officer Thursday.

The man who was killed is described as a 53-year-old white man.

According to a news release  from the City of Bettendorf, at 11:53 a.m., Bettendorf officers were sent to 1111 16½ St., to investigate someone bleeding and a person holding a knife to the throat of a 4-year-old.

Multiple officers responded to the home. Police announced their presence and went inside. An officer made contact with a man holding “a sharp-edged weapon,” and was a threat to the officers and the young children present.

An officer fired his weapon, and the man was struck once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured. Read more.

3. Work begins to install temporary traffic lights at busy Davenport intersection

090320-qct-trafficsignalinstall

Workers install temporary traffic signals at Veterans Memorial Parkway and Eastern Avenue in Davenport.

Work delayed by derecho storm recovery to install temporary traffic signals at Veterans Memorial Parkway and Eastern Avenue in Davenport began Thursday.

Workers with Davenport Electric Contract Company began digging holes to place wooden poles to string the temporary traffic lights.

Installation was to begin last month, but was delayed due to the Aug. 10 windstorm. Extending electricity to the intersection had been hampered as the city's electrical contractor has been preoccupied with storm recovery, city officials said. Read more.

4. Q-C COVID-related death toll mounts as virus claims 2 more in Rock Island County

For the third time in as many days COVID-19-related causes claimed the lives of multiple people in Rock Island County.

The RICO Health Department reported a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized and a woman in her 90s who had been living in a long-term care facility are the latest to die. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from this virus is now 67. Read more.

coronavirus logo

• Illinois surpasses 240,000 COVID-19 cases

• Former Iowa spokeswoman alleges governor’s office restricted public information regarding COVID-19

5.  Decadent modern cakes meet crazy cute cookies and more at new Milan bakery

090420-QC-NWS-QCSWEETBOUTIQUE-03.JPG

Addie Corby-Winn one of the owners of QC Sweet Boutique icing a cake in her shop in Milan, September 2, 2020.

After years of dreaming, hard work and building their businesses, QC Sweet Boutique is the icing on the cake — or cookie — for bakers Rebecca Mabis and Addie Corby-Winn.

Mabis, of Hampton, who makes cookies and more for her business, Sugar* A La Mode, and Corby-Winn, of Rock Island, who crafts modern cakes and more for her business, Little Sweets Cake Design, have joined forces for QC Sweet Boutique, an amalgamation of the two’s delectable and beautiful treats.

The two will celebrate the bakery’s grand opening Saturday, Sept. 5, at their new spot, 133 1st Ave. W., Milan, from 7 a.m. to noon, which will be its operating hours every Saturday. (It will be open by appointment only for custom orders during the week.) Read more.

6.  Kaiserslautern Square in downtown Davenport will be renovated

090420-qc-nws-square

Davenport wants to make Kaiserslautern Square more inviting with space for music and events. It has awarded a construction company a $770,00 contract to renovate it. The renovation is expected to be completed by spring.

A roughly two-year effort to renovate an overlooked patch of downtown Davenport is poised to move forward, thanks to private fundraising.

Davenport City Council members this week received an update on efforts to upgrade Kaiserslautern Square and award a $770,450 contract to a Dubuque, Iowa, construction company for improvements and park renovations.

Commonly known as "K-Square," the pocket park on E. 3rd Street across from the historic Adler Theatre honors Davenport’s "sister city," Kaiserslautern, Germany. Read more.

Today's top video: How to vote safely this fall

• Related reading: Debate with candidates for Iowa's 2nd Congressional seat planned

Assumption tops Central in football

