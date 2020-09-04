Rick's Six: Mild weekend, police shoot man with weapon in Bettendorf, and busy Davenport intersection to get traffic lights

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A good Friday to all. We're looking at a sunny Labor Day weekend with comfortable temperatures along with a chance of showers. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and mild

Today will be sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 60 degrees. West winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 63 degrees. There's a 40% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 67 degrees. There's also a 30% chance of overnight precipitation.

Labor Day Monday will see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 61 degrees. There's a 50% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms.

