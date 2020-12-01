Rick's Six: Miller-Meeks wins congressional race by 6 votes, 8 more COVID-19 deaths in Q-C, and family restaurant to open in Coal Valley

A good Tuesday to all. It will be another sunny, but chilly, day in the Quad-Cities. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
1. A high today in the upper 30s
Today will be sunny, with a high near 37 degrees and a low around 20 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.
2. Miller-Meeks wins Iowa congressional race by 6 votes; legal challenge likely
Nearly four weeks after the election, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks was declared the official winner of the Iowa 2nd Congressional District race — by just six votes. It's the closest congressional race in the country, and flips a seat held by Democrats for the past 14 years.
The state canvass board on Monday officially certified results for the race, following a district-wide recount in all 24 counties, and officially declared Miller-Meeks as the winner of the race. Read more.
3. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
4. Huey enforced ag preservation, did a lot of explaining
As Tim Huey prepares to leave his 25-year job as planning and development director for Scott County, he thinks he might be remembered as the guy who said "no" a lot.
That's because his office is the place people go when they want permission to do something different with their land out in the county, and a main reason Huey says 'no' is that in 1980 — before he was hired — the county adopted a very strong agricultural preservation zoning law. Read more.
5. Family restaurant opening soon in former Jack & Jill in Coal Valley
Coal Valley is getting another new restaurant soon.
It’s located in the old Jack & Jill Grocery building, 201- West 2nd Ave, Coal Valley, behind Blackhawk Bank & Trust building and will offer plenty of parking.
It’s a family restaurant serving breakfast and lunch for now, according to Ellie Benedict, the manager who had the idea and is more or less is part of the building owner’s Bryan Bealer’s family already. Read more.
