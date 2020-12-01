 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Miller-Meeks wins congressional race by 6 votes, 8 more COVID-19 deaths in Q-C, and family restaurant to open in Coal Valley
alert featured

Rick's Six: Miller-Meeks wins congressional race by 6 votes, 8 more COVID-19 deaths in Q-C, and family restaurant to open in Coal Valley

{{featured_button_text}}

A good Tuesday to all. It will be another sunny, but chilly, day in the Quad-Cities. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

1. A high today in the upper 30s 

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny, with a high near 37 degrees and a low around 20 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.

2. Miller-Meeks wins Iowa congressional race by 6 votes; legal challenge likely

Miller Meeks & Hart

Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, left, and Democrat Rita Hart.

Nearly four weeks after the election, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks was declared the official winner of the Iowa 2nd Congressional District race — by just six votes. It's the closest congressional race in the country, and flips a seat held by Democrats for the past 14 years.

The state canvass board on Monday officially certified results for the race, following a district-wide recount in all 24 counties, and officially declared Miller-Meeks as the winner of the race. Read more.

3. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Despite positive signs, Pritzker warns of another COVID-19 surge

• COVID-19 linked to 8 more deaths in the Quad-Cities

• Scott County certifies recount results, despite discrepancy

• Temporary COVID-19 test site opening in Moline this weekend

• Watch: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker COVID-19 update

• Iowa virus deaths increase, hospitalizations fall

• COVID-19 cases drop again, experts fear it won't last

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

4. Huey enforced ag preservation, did a lot of explaining

111720-qc-nws-huey-05.JPG

Tim Huey has submitted his resignation, effective in April, as Scott County's planning and development director. It's a job he's held for 25 years. He is the person people come to when they want permission to do something different with their land out in the county.

As Tim Huey prepares to leave his 25-year job as planning and development director for Scott County, he thinks he might be remembered as the guy who said "no" a lot.

That's because his office is the place people go when they want permission to do something different with their land out in the county, and a main reason Huey says 'no' is that in 1980 — before he was hired — the county adopted a very strong agricultural preservation zoning law. Read more.

5. Family restaurant opening soon in former Jack & Jill in Coal Valley

112020-qc-nws-cvrestaurant-040

Ellie Benedict, the manager of Mama B's restaurant in Coal Valley, which will also feature a children's play area.

Coal Valley is getting another new restaurant soon.

It’s located in the old Jack & Jill Grocery building, 201- West 2nd Ave, Coal Valley, behind Blackhawk Bank & Trust building and will offer plenty of parking.

112020-qc-nws-cvrestaurant-040

Ellie Benedict, the manager of Mama B's restaurant in Coal Valley, which will also feature a children's play area.

It’s a family restaurant serving breakfast and lunch for now, according to Ellie Benedict, the manager who had the idea and is more or less is part of the building owner’s Bryan Bealer’s family already. Read more. 

6. Trending stories

Today's top videos

Today's photo galleries

Photos: White House Christmas decorations unveiled

+21 
+21 
White House Christmas
+21 
+21 
White House Christmas
+21 
+21 
White House Christmas
+21 
+21 
White House Christmas
+21 
+21 
White House Christmas

Merriam-Webster's top words of 2020: The runners up

+10 
+10 
coronavirus
+10 
+10 
defund
+10 
+10 
mamba
+10 
+10 
kraken
+10 
+10 
quarantine

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Matherville woman found safe
Local News

Matherville woman found safe

  • Updated

The Mercer County Sheriff's Department confirmed Sunday that Taegan Randolph, a 20-year-old Matherville, Ill., woman has been located and is safe.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News