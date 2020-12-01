Rick's Six: Miller-Meeks wins congressional race by 6 votes, 8 more COVID-19 deaths in Q-C, and family restaurant to open in Coal Valley

A good Tuesday to all. It will be another sunny, but chilly, day in the Quad-Cities. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

1. A high today in the upper 30s

Today will be sunny, with a high near 37 degrees and a low around 20 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.

2. Miller-Meeks wins Iowa congressional race by 6 votes; legal challenge likely

Nearly four weeks after the election, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks was declared the official winner of the Iowa 2nd Congressional District race — by just six votes. It's the closest congressional race in the country, and flips a seat held by Democrats for the past 14 years.

The state canvass board on Monday officially certified results for the race, following a district-wide recount in all 24 counties, and officially declared Miller-Meeks as the winner of the race. Read more.