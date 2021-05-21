 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Moline wants city-wide surveillance cameras, a shooting in Davenport, and a warm weekend
Rick's Six: Moline wants city-wide surveillance cameras, a shooting in Davenport, and a warm weekend

A good Friday to all. We're looking at a summer-like weekend with temperatures in the mid 80s but with a chance of more rain.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service. 

1. Warm weekend

NWS: Summary

Today there is a chance of showers with thunderstorms possible after 11 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 79 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday sees a slight chance of showers with thunderstorms possible after 11 a.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees.

Sunday has a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 68 degrees. There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. 

2. Moline to install city-wide surveillance camera system

052121-qc-nws-moline-034

The parking lot next to the Bierstube at 15th street and Fourth Avenue in downtown Moline. The Moline city council approved the installation of a city-wide camera surveillance system to install cameras in the Bierstube and Bad Boyz parking lots, along with the downtown parking ramp, and Bass Street Landing.

Moline is one step closer to installing a city-wide camera surveillance system.

Council members this week approved spending $214,000 to purchase an Avigilon video surveillance system for 16 camera locations downtown. The purchase is Phase I of a city-wide system said to provide enhanced security in troubled areas.

Alderman Pat O'Brien, Ward 6; and Alderman Michael Waldron, Ward 7, opposed.

"It seems like a little Big Brother here," O'Brien said. "I know they're for security, but has there been an uptick in crime down here? Are we having problems with security in the downtown? Do we need to look at hiring some more police?" Related reading.

4. Person injured in shooting Thursday on Gaines Street

Davenport shooting 1

Davenport police search the side yard of 1327 N. Gaines St. late Thursday after a person was wounded in a shooting at the home. 

Davenport Police are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of North Gaines Street.

At least one person was wounded in the incident. 

Police were called to 1327 N. Gaines St. at 8:57 p.m. Thursday. Police found blood at the scene. 

The shooting caused police to close Gaines Street between 13th and 14th streets while officers searched for other evidence. 

Police confirmed that a wounded person was being treated at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. The name, age and condition of the victim was not released Thursday night. 

Neighbors reported hearing a loud boom in the area at about 8:30 p.m. About 20-25 minutes later, neighbors reported hearing four to five shots and then five minutes later another round of gunfire, about four to five shots. 

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

5. Man arrested in Bettendorf for sexual assault of 7-year-old pleads not guilty 

Anthony Welter

Anthony Welter

A man who was arrested in Bettendorf in April for sexually abusing a 7-year-old pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed Tuesday. 

Anthony Michael Welter, 31, of Clarion, Iowa, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault, a class C felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Welter sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl on April 9 in Bettendorf, court documents state. 

In the arraignment, Welter pleaded not guilty and demanded his right to a speedy trial. 

6. Class of 2021 Salute to Academics & Achievements

Academics

Check out the top high school students in the Quad-City Area.

