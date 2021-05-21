Rick's Six: Moline wants city-wide surveillance cameras, a shooting in Davenport, and a warm weekend

A good Friday to all. We're looking at a summer-like weekend with temperatures in the mid 80s but with a chance of more rain.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Warm weekend

Today there is a chance of showers with thunderstorms possible after 11 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 79 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday sees a slight chance of showers with thunderstorms possible after 11 a.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees.