Rick's Six: More cold, 1 dead when vehicle crashes into river, and domestic dispute ends in fatal shooting in Bettendorf

Gault said that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the name of the man will be released some time Monday, and that an autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday.

The Moline Police Department Traffic Unit and the Criminal Investigation Unit have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or leave a tip on the P3 Tips app.

3. Winborns fix up another derelict home on Davenport's W. 14th Street

The Winborns are at it again. In late 2013, Ed and Sandy Winborn — he a former Davenport mayor and she a watercolor artist — bought the house that Ed had grown up in near 14th and Gaines streets.

It had been built in 1908 by Ed's grandfather and when Winborn grew up there in the 1940s and '50s, the neighborhood was as solid as the house.