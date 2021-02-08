Rick's Six: More cold, 1 dead when vehicle crashes into river, and domestic dispute ends in fatal shooting in Bettendorf

A good Monday to all. We're starting our day with temperatures in the negative numbers. And it doesn't look like things are going to change any time soon. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
A band of snow will continue to affect counties along the Interstate 80 corridor through 6 a.m. Additional accumulations should be under 1 inch and visibilities may briefly drop below 2 miles. The very cold temperatures will cause the fluffy snow to accumulate on area roadways, leading to slippery conditions for the morning commute. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination safely.
1. More light snow this afternoon
Snow is likely between noon and 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy and cold with a high near 7 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -15 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tonight there is a 50 percent chance of snow before 9 p.m. The overnight low will be around -6 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -20 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 11 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -20 degrees.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 2 degrees.
2. One dead, one injured when vehicle crashes into Mississippi River
One man is dead and another was injured after the vehicle they were riding in went into the Mississippi River near the I-74 bridge construction area early Sunday, Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said in a news release.
Gault said that at about 6:15 a.m. a Lunda Construction employee arrived at work and saw tire tracks in the snow and missing barricades along the east side of the parking lot.
The worker then noticed a hole in the ice in the river and heard someone yelling for help a few feet away.
Moline police and firefighters responded to the scene. A 21-year-old Davenport man with life-threatening injuries was taken to a hospital via Med Force Air Ambulance.
Police also located a white Chrysler 300 that was submerged in about eight feet of water at the edge of the shoreline.
The Mississippi River was covered with ice and the ambient air temperature was about minus 4 degrees.
The Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team was called in and with the help of the Moline Fire Department, Moline Public Works and Cantrell’s Towing the submerged car was recovered.
A 32-year-old Davenport man was inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Gault said that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the name of the man will be released some time Monday, and that an autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday.
The Moline Police Department Traffic Unit and the Criminal Investigation Unit have taken over the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or leave a tip on the P3 Tips app.
3. Winborns fix up another derelict home on Davenport's W. 14th Street
The Winborns are at it again. In late 2013, Ed and Sandy Winborn — he a former Davenport mayor and she a watercolor artist — bought the house that Ed had grown up in near 14th and Gaines streets.
It had been built in 1908 by Ed's grandfather and when Winborn grew up there in the 1940s and '50s, the neighborhood was as solid as the house.
Through the years, Winborn watched as his old haunts fell into disrepair, and when the home came up for auction to settle an estate, he and Sandy bought it to fix up and make into their home, doing their part to try to rebuild the neighborhood.
First, though, there was the matter of the duplex next door, which was fire-damaged, vacant and boarded up. So, before turning full attention to Ed's boyhood home, they bought the duplex and restored it for rental.
Now, after getting both buildings restored and living in their home for three years, they are rounding the corner on fixing up a third property across the street. It, too, had gone vacant, and they bought it in 2018 for $21,000. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• IOWA MOURNS: As a devout Catholic and fierce advocate for her small town, Joan Ann Bauer ‘didn’t see roadblocks’
• Chicago mayor: Schools, teachers union reach "tentative" deal over COVID-19 protections, potentially averting strike
5. One man killed by Bettendorf Police early Sunday
One man was killed by Bettendorf Police early Sunday morning.
In a release from the Bettendorf Police Department, at approximately 12:18 a.m. Sunday, Bettendorf police officers were dispatched by the Scott Emergency Communication Center to the 2100 block of Central Avenue in response to a domestic disturbance.
Upon arrival, officers discovered the involved parties of the disturbance left prior to their arrival.
At approximately 1:51 a.m., the SECC received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Kimberly Ridge Road.
Upon responding, officers located subjects related to the earlier domestic disturbance. According to the release, a female voluntarily exited the vehicle and during a field interview stated the driver threatened to kill her with a handgun.
According to the release, initial evidence indicates the driver failed to comply with officers and produced a handgun.
During the incident, a Bettendorf police officer discharged their weapon and the male was pronounced dead at the scene. One officer received minor injuries to their hand and was treated and released from Unity Point Hospital.
No other officers or citizens were injured and there is no threat to the public.
The decedent's name is not being released pending notification of the family and the investigation has been turned over to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave and their name will not be released pending a formal interview to be conducted by the Iowa DCI.
