 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: More heat and humidity, 1 dead in Rock Island crash, and to vaccinate or not to vaccinate?
0 Comments
alert featured

Rick's Six: More heat and humidity, 1 dead in Rock Island crash, and to vaccinate or not to vaccinate?

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm

A good Monday to all. We're looking at a little heat and humidity plus a threat of storms today around the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Heat advisory for areas south of the Q-C

Radar

A heat advisory is in effect for today and tonight for locations south of Interstate 80 with heat-index values of 100 to 105 degrees likely.

There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening for parts of northwest Illinois with a marginal risk extending westward into parts of eastern Iowa. The main threats are damaging winds and large hail.

Today there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees.

Heat

Tonight there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees.

For Tuesday there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be sunny with a high near 93 degrees and heat-index values as high as 106 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday night will see showers and thunderstorms. Skies will  be mostly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

2. One dead in crash Sunday in Rock Island

CRASH LOGO

At least one person was killed early Sunday in a vehicle crash near Hasselroth Park in Rock Island.

A Rock Island Police Department incident report states the incident happened about 12:05 a.m. in the 2300 block of 78th Avenue West. The report described the incident as an accident involving death and indicated alcohol may have played a role.

An ambulance was sent at 12:07 a.m. to 2311 78th Ave. W. for a crash, according to police reports. It did not indicate whether that ambulance took anyone to a hospital.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed the incident involved at least one death, but did not provide further information Sunday afternoon.

Gustafson said the fatality was a female from Rock Island, but could not provide further details. The investigation is ongoing with the Rock Island police, the coroner's office, and the Illinois State Police. An autopsy was expected Tuesday.

A police arrest report did not list anyone being taken into custody because of the incident as of 7:10 a.m. Sunday.

A representative of the police department was not immediately available to provide further information.

3. More Iowa parents interested in teaching their kids to drive

20210805_DriversEd_003.JPG

Barry Bissell of Right Way Driver Education goes over parking tips with Linn-Mar senior Nahom Fikreselassie, 17, while stopped in a parking spot at Linn-Mar High School in Marion on Thursday.

The number of Iowa parents taking steps to teach their children how to drive skyrocketed more than 900 percent in the first month that a law allowing them to replace certified instructors took effect.

However, the more than 600 pre-qualification requests the Iowa Department of Transportation has received from those parents represents only about 2 percent or less of the more than 30,000 intermediate licenses the department issues to new drivers annually. Read more.

4. Q-C municipalities are not requiring workers to be vaccinated; UnityPoint Health and Genesis to require vaccinations

041621-qc-nws-camden-11.JPG

A nurse gives a COVID vaccines at a mass vaccination clinic in the Camden Centre, in Milan. With the Delta variant of COVID-19 causing surges in large sections of the country, some local governments and employers are now requiring staff to be vaccinated.

President Joe Biden announced July 29 that all federal employees and on-site contractors must be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Those who refuse must wear masks and undergo repeated testing.

With the delta variant of COVID-19 causing surges in large sections of the country, some local governments and employers are now requiring staff to be vaccinated. On Wednesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a state mandate requiring masks in public schools and for state employees in prisons and veterans homes to be vaccinated. 

Read where local cities, counties and health care systems stand on the issue.

Related reading

• Illinois artists create pieces about COVID-19 vaccination

• COVID-19 safeguards among new Illinois State Fair features

4 things to know about Illinois mask rule for students, state workers

+3 
+3 
STUDENTS
+3 
+3 
STATE WORKERS
+3 
+3 
​THE BACKGROUND
+3 
+3 
​WHAT'S NEXT

5. Davenport man sentenced to three years probation for insurance fraud

Jonathan Schlue and Michelle Roth.jpg

Schlue  and Roth

A Davenport man was sentenced to three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to his part in a healthcare insurance fraud scheme, according to a press release from the Iowa insurance division.

Jonathan Adam Schlue used various schemes related to the sale of primary and supplementary health insurance to increase his commission compensation. A Clinton woman, Michelle Roth, was also part of the schemes and has also been sentenced to three years probation. The investigation of Schlue and Roth began in 2019. Read more.

Related reading

• Moline Hy-Vee store robbed; suspect arrested after police pursuit

• Lowden man sentenced to five years in prison for stealing gun during burglary

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

6. Trending stories

Today's top videos

Rock Island police and fire on the scene of a crash about 4 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 17th Street. No injuries reported.

Chicago Bears right guard James Daniels is the latest offensive lineman to go out with an injury, bringing the total of starters to three out of the five who are sidelined.

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Sunday at the Mississippi Valley Fair

+24 
+24 
080921-qc-nws-fair-01.JPG
+24 
+24 
080921-qc-nws-fair-02.JPG
+24 
+24 
080921-qc-nws-fair-03.JPG
+24 
+24 
080921-qc-nws-fair-04.JPG
+24 
+24 
080921-qc-nws-fair-05.JPG
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN report: Global warming is likely to blow past Paris limit

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News