Rick's Six: More heat and humidity, 1 dead in Rock Island crash, and to vaccinate or not to vaccinate?

A good Monday to all. We're looking at a little heat and humidity plus a threat of storms today around the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Heat advisory for areas south of the Q-C
A heat advisory is in effect for today and tonight for locations south of Interstate 80 with heat-index values of 100 to 105 degrees likely.
There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening for parts of northwest Illinois with a marginal risk extending westward into parts of eastern Iowa. The main threats are damaging winds and large hail.
Today there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees.
Tonight there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees.
For Tuesday there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be sunny with a high near 93 degrees and heat-index values as high as 106 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday night will see showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
2. One dead in crash Sunday in Rock Island
At least one person was killed early Sunday in a vehicle crash near Hasselroth Park in Rock Island.
A Rock Island Police Department incident report states the incident happened about 12:05 a.m. in the 2300 block of 78th Avenue West. The report described the incident as an accident involving death and indicated alcohol may have played a role.
An ambulance was sent at 12:07 a.m. to 2311 78th Ave. W. for a crash, according to police reports. It did not indicate whether that ambulance took anyone to a hospital.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed the incident involved at least one death, but did not provide further information Sunday afternoon.
Gustafson said the fatality was a female from Rock Island, but could not provide further details. The investigation is ongoing with the Rock Island police, the coroner's office, and the Illinois State Police. An autopsy was expected Tuesday.
A police arrest report did not list anyone being taken into custody because of the incident as of 7:10 a.m. Sunday.
A representative of the police department was not immediately available to provide further information.
3. More Iowa parents interested in teaching their kids to drive
The number of Iowa parents taking steps to teach their children how to drive skyrocketed more than 900 percent in the first month that a law allowing them to replace certified instructors took effect.
However, the more than 600 pre-qualification requests the Iowa Department of Transportation has received from those parents represents only about 2 percent or less of the more than 30,000 intermediate licenses the department issues to new drivers annually. Read more.
4. Q-C municipalities are not requiring workers to be vaccinated; UnityPoint Health and Genesis to require vaccinations
President Joe Biden announced July 29 that all federal employees and on-site contractors must be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Those who refuse must wear masks and undergo repeated testing.
With the delta variant of COVID-19 causing surges in large sections of the country, some local governments and employers are now requiring staff to be vaccinated. On Wednesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a state mandate requiring masks in public schools and for state employees in prisons and veterans homes to be vaccinated.
Read where local cities, counties and health care systems stand on the issue.
Related reading
5. Davenport man sentenced to three years probation for insurance fraud
A Davenport man was sentenced to three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to his part in a healthcare insurance fraud scheme, according to a press release from the Iowa insurance division.
Jonathan Adam Schlue used various schemes related to the sale of primary and supplementary health insurance to increase his commission compensation. A Clinton woman, Michelle Roth, was also part of the schemes and has also been sentenced to three years probation. The investigation of Schlue and Roth began in 2019. Read more.
Related reading
6. Trending stories
One killed in fatal crash early Sunday in Rock Island
Cyclones face tough questions ahead of 2021 season
Rock Island County board member, Moline Township Supervisor Don Johnston has died
Photos: Tammy Brewer evicted despite home being condemned by the city
Now hiring in Quad-Cities. Recently posted employment opportunities for job seekers
Today's top videos
Today's photo galleries
Photos: 50th Annual Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival
080821-qc-nws-bixfest-01.JPG
080821-qc-nws-bixfest-02.JPG
080821-qc-nws-bixfest-03.JPG
080821-qc-nws-bixfest-04.JPG
080821-qc-nws-bixfest-05.JPG
080821-qc-nws-bixfest-06.JPG
080821-qc-nws-bixfest-07.JPG
080821-qc-nws-bixfest-08.JPG
080821-qc-nws-bixfest-09.JPG
080821-qc-nws-bixfest-10.JPG
080821-qc-nws-bixfest-11.JPG
080821-qc-nws-bixfest-12.JPG
080821-qc-nws-bixfest-13.JPG
080821-qc-nws-bixfest-14.JPG
080821-qc-nws-bixfest-15.JPG
080821-qc-nws-bixfest-16.JPG
Tags
- Coronavirus
- Public Safety
- Crime
- Today
- Photo
- Rick
- Video
- Court
- Rock Island
- Davenport
- Highway
- Transports
- Motor Vehicle
- Gate
- Driver
- Government Bridge
- Viaduct
- Vehicular Traffic
- County Highway
- Henry
- Department
- Closure
- Attention
- Speed Limit
- Traffic
- Lane
- Repair
- Passing Lane
- Bridge Deck
- I-88
- Deck
- Thurs
- Work
- Disruption
- Detour
- Effort
- Travel
- Rock Falls
- Project
- Bridge
- Road
- Illinois
- Building Industry
- Farmhouse
- Villa
- Quad-cities
- Veterans Day
- Story
- Peek
- I-74
- Kevin Tippet
- Sport
- Uni-dome
- Semifinal
- Caden Kipper
- High
- Scott High School
- Durability
- Wind
- Meteorology
- South Wind
- I-74 Bridge
- Trend
- Copy
- Bettendorf
- Kimberly Road
- Contractor
- Closing
- Construction
- Surfacing
- Stage
- Painting
- Extra Time
- Delay
- The City
- Entering
- Patience
- Incident
- Thunderstorm
- Criminal Law
- Law
- Police Department
- Brian Gustafson
- Opportunity
- Shower
- Chance
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.