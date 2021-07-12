Rick's Six: More rain, a different, successful JDC, and overnight road closures in Bettendorf

A good Monday to all. Cooler, wet weather continues in the Quad-Cities for the start of our work week. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
Today there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 76 degrees.
Tonight there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
2. Grant Street lane, road closures in Bettendorf, other Q-C road work
Contractors will be setting steel beams over U.S. 67 in Bettendorf which will require overnight lane and road closures between Kimberly Road and 18th Street for about two weeks.
Beginning today northbound U.S. 67 (to LeClaire) will be reduced to one lane overnight for about one week, weather permitting. The lane closures will begin each night at 7 p.m. through 6 a.m.
Beginning July 19, both directions of traffic on U.S. 67 will be closed overnight for about one week, weather permitting. U.S. 67 will be reduced to one lane in each direction beginning at 7 p.m. and then fully closed at 10 p.m. The road will reopen each morning by about 6 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to Mississippi Boulevard.
Watch for changing traffic patterns and detour signs.
Detour:
Northbound Grant Street/U.S. 67 traffic will be directed to Kimberly Road, right on Mississippi Boulevard, right on 18th Street, to Grant St./U.S. 67.
Southbound Grant Street/U.S. 67 traffic will be directed to 18th Street, left on Mississippi Boulevard, left on Kimberly Road, to Grant St./U.S. 67.
Drivers will have access to the I-74 ramps.
• The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that, weather permitting, cleaning and painting of I-280 bridges over Case Creek in Milan will begin today.
The bridges are located 2 miles west of I-74.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction during the work.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic.
Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
• In Davenport, Division Street remains closed between 13th and 15th streets through Friday for sewer repairs.
• Beginning today Hickory Grove Road in Davenport will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Pine Street and Duck Creek for road resurfacing. Work will begin in the westbound lanes and flip to eastbound lanes once westbound work is completed. Work is estimated to be done by mid-September.
• The IDOT will be patching Brady Street in Davenport between Kimberly Road and 53rd Street beginning today through the end of July. Travel will be reduced to two lanes while patching is performed.
• Southbound Gaines Street in Davenport is closed between Locust and 16th streets through Thursday for water main repairs.
• Rockingham Road will be closed at S. Concord Street through Friday for emergency sewer repairs. Follow signed detour.
3. It was a different, but successful, John Deere Classic
A walk around the TPC Deere Run property this past week proved one thing — the 2021 John Deere Classic was much different than what most had become accustomed to.
It was also totally different than the 50th anniversary celebration that was planned for 2020 that ended up being shelved by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On property, there were no fancy hospitality builds around holes 17 and 18 for the long-awaited 50th PGA Tour event in the Quad-Cities.
The bleachers on hole No. 1 that served as a welcome to the property and a backdrop to the opening hole were gone.
The way fans bought tickets and watched the tournament were different.
Buying concessions was a different process this year.
Even the weather was different as cool temps in the 70s and rain replaced the usual blistering heat and high humidity that envelops the course each July for the annual event.
Lee Garlach, tournament volunteer chairman, praised the tournament staff, volunteers and community for making this tournament work around the hurdles.
“There were non-stop changes, but you were flexible and resilient to make it the best tournament it could be,” he said.
According to tournament director Clair Peterson, everything still worked. Read more.
4. Q-C bike shops get by as business booms without supply to support it
Dean Wright opened his bicycle shop in October 2020. Not once has it been fully stocked.
Some bikes and parts have taken months to come in, while others have yet to reach Wright Cycles, 2018 16th St., Moline, at all. Wright has resorted to buying parts from Amazon at full retail price or doing what he can to make old parts new again to keep bikes moving through the store and customers happy.
“It’s been an exercise in creativity,” Wright said.
In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic’s second summer, demand for bikes is still high and supply is still behind. Local bike shops are getting by with what they’ve got as orders for parts and whole bicycles run months behind schedule and customers keep coming by to buy up what they have. Read more.
5. Davenport man arrested Sunday on burglary charge just 4 days after being sentenced to probation on burglary conviction
Just four days after a Scott County judge sentenced him to probation on a burglary conviction, a Davenport man was arrested Sunday morning on a new burglary charge.
Ryan Adam Franklin, 28, is charged with one count of first-degree burglary. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Michael Catton, at 12:29 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to 3205 W. 46th Place to investigate a disturbance. The address is part of the Wood Dale Mobile Home Park.
Officers found Franklin being held down by another person so he couldn’t run away. Police took Franklin into custody. Read more.
• Everyday People: 'Life is solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short' — Marking one year since Breasia disappeared
