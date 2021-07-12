Rick's Six: More rain, a different, successful JDC, and overnight road closures in Bettendorf

It was also totally different than the 50th anniversary celebration that was planned for 2020 that ended up being shelved by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On property, there were no fancy hospitality builds around holes 17 and 18 for the long-awaited 50th PGA Tour event in the Quad-Cities.

The bleachers on hole No. 1 that served as a welcome to the property and a backdrop to the opening hole were gone.

The way fans bought tickets and watched the tournament were different.

Buying concessions was a different process this year.

Even the weather was different as cool temps in the 70s and rain replaced the usual blistering heat and high humidity that envelops the course each July for the annual event.

Lee Garlach, tournament volunteer chairman, praised the tournament staff, volunteers and community for making this tournament work around the hurdles.

“There were non-stop changes, but you were flexible and resilient to make it the best tournament it could be,” he said.