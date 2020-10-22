Rick's Six: More rain, Heritage faces uncertain future, and things to do this weekend

A good Thursday to all. That was some thunderstorm that rumbled through the area last night. And we're not out of the woods yet.
According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service, "scattered thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall will continue this morning generally for locations along and north of Interstate 80.
'There will also be areas of fog through the mid morning hours, with dense fog reducing visibilities to a quarter mile or less across in far southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri, and west central Illinois.
"Thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and into the overnight hours ahead of an advancing cold front. Isolated severe storms are possible, mainly between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Threats with any storms later today include damaging wind gusts and large hail, while a tornado cannot be ruled out.
"The Storm Prediction center has a Marginal Risk for severe storms across the entire area with a Slight Risk for severe storms for locations north and west of a line from Iowa City to Dubuque.
1. Showers today, but warmer
Look for patchy dense fog between 7 a.m. and 9 a. m. Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 10 a.m. then a slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and noon. Otherwise the day will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees. East wind between 10 to 15 mph will become south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 p.m. with a low around 43 degrees. South winds around 15 mph will become northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday showers and thunderstorms are likely before 10 a.m. then a chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 46 degrees. Northwest wind around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees.
2. I-88 bridge deck repairs set today, Friday
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that an overnight lane closure will be installed in Whiteside County. The lane closure will be on Interstate 88 over Polo Road, 2 miles east of the Illinois 40 interchange.
The lane closure will be in the eastbound passing lane beginning today at 9 a.m. and conclude Friday.
IDOT workers will be performing bridge deck repairs. Slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones
3. ICKES: Do you remember? Moline police shot, killed an unarmed Black man in 1993; officer was acquitted of 2nd-degree murder
If only someone had a cellphone.
Maybe a video would have shown what really happened all those years ago. It may have helped, or it may have made things worse.
We'll never know.
On July 9, 1993, a white Moline police officer shot and killed an unarmed black man. Shot at least four times, the two fatal shots struck Otha "O.J." Moore in the back.
Moore, 23, had called Moline Police, asking that someone stand by while he removed his belongings from his girlfriend's apartment in the housing complex known at the time as Springbrook Courts. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Aldermen to continue discussion of sale of the Heritage
The Davenport City Council discussed the proposed sale of the Heritage property, located at 501 W 3rd Street, to Foundation Housing on Wednesday.
Davenport aldermen will continue their discussion of the proposed sale of the city-owned Heritage for $6.35 million to the nonprofit Foundation Housing at the next City Council meeting Wednesday.
In a presentation to city council Wednesday during the committee of the whole meeting, Bruce Berger, the city’s director for community and economic development, said that the goal has been to find a buyer who will keep the units affordable, specifically as Project Based Section 8.
Additionally, Berger said the 120-room Heritage, a low-income apartment building located at 501 W. 3rd St., is getting on to 40 years and the buyer will need to not only maintain the building but have the financial resources to make “significant improvements that are likely on the horizon.” Read more.
6. About Town: See Day of the Dead catrinas or a play, or take a cruise along the Mississippi River
Check out these cool things to do this weekend in the Quad-Cities. Read more.
