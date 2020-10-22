Rick's Six: More rain, Heritage faces uncertain future, and things to do this weekend

A good Thursday to all. That was some thunderstorm that rumbled through the area last night. And we're not out of the woods yet.

According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service, "scattered thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall will continue this morning generally for locations along and north of Interstate 80.

'There will also be areas of fog through the mid morning hours, with dense fog reducing visibilities to a quarter mile or less across in far southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri, and west central Illinois.

"Thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and into the overnight hours ahead of an advancing cold front. Isolated severe storms are possible, mainly between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Threats with any storms later today include damaging wind gusts and large hail, while a tornado cannot be ruled out.

"The Storm Prediction center has a Marginal Risk for severe storms across the entire area with a Slight Risk for severe storms for locations north and west of a line from Iowa City to Dubuque.

1. Showers today, but warmer