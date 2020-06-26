Rick's Six: More rain, weekend bridge closure, Deere buyouts, and 'worst' cook

-
A good Friday to all. Some more heavy rains are likely to hit the Quad-Cities later today. Here's how the weather is shaping up for today, and the weekend outlook, from the National Weather Service.
1. Partly sunny with a chance of rain
Look for a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 89 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees.
For Saturday night there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday there is a 50% chance of showers. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. There's a 50% chance of showers overnight with a low around 72 degrees.
A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice. The Wapsi is currently at 11.4 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. The Wapsi is expected to rise 13 feet Monday, then begin falling. At 13 feet, water affects many residences along the river.
A Flood Warning continues for the Iowa River at Wapello. The Iowa is currently at 20.5 feet and rising. Flood stage is 21 feet. The river is expected to rise to 23.9 feet Monday. At 22 feet, water affects residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.
A Flood Warning continues for the Cedar River near Conesville until further notice. The Cedar is currently at 14.6 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. The Cedar is expected to rise to 15.6 feet Saturday then begin falling. At 15.5 feet water affects residences along County Road G28 and affects several gravel roads.
2. Government Bridge to temporarily close Saturday
The Government Bridge roadway will be closed for maintenance from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday.
The closure will include vehicular, pedestrian, rail, and river traffic.
3. Several men facing federal gun, drug charges in Scott County
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa announced a number of arrests related to gun-and-drug investigations through its Scott County branch.
In early June, a federal grand jury have recently handed down 11 indictments and updated one older indictment, all involving gun and/or drug charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The investigations were divided between federal authorities in the Davenport and Des Moines branches of the district.
Not all of the indicted individuals had been arrested as of Thursday, but the release identified those that had been. Read more.
4. Davenport man competes on Food Network’s 'Worst Cooks in America'
Not long ago, Johannes “Yo” Phelps’ go-to dishes for his family were cereal, driving to a restaurant, or ordering delivery.
His lack of even the most basic culinary skills prompted his fiance, Jami, to sign him up to audition for the Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America” season 20, the 46-year-old Davenport man said.
“She thought it’d be a riot,” he said. “I thought it was a joke.”
Then he started getting phone calls. Read more.
5. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
6. Deere & Co. rolls out another buyout program
Deere & Co. rolled out another round of buyouts for U.S. salaried employees Thursday.
The voluntary severance program is for U.S. active salaried employees. Some positions are exempt, such as workers in the Moline-based manufacturer’s precision ag, data and analytics and IT departments, said Jen Hartmann, Deere’s director of public relations.
The company could have further reductions, such as layoffs, of salaried employees beyond the buyouts offered, which was part of the announcement that went out to employees Thursday. Read more.
