Rick's Six: More showers, kids get vaccinated, and fourth arrest in Bettendorf armed robbery

A good Monday to all. Welcome back to Rick's Six — your Monday through Friday update of the latest in Quad-City news and happenings. It's great to be back in the saddle after a three-month layoff while I was on the mend.

Here's the latest

1. Today's forecast: Showers this morning

Showers are likely today before 2 p.m. with a high near 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight more showers are likely after 2 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 58 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 70 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

Tuesday night will see a 50% chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Wet weather and warmer temps in store for Quad-City region The Quad-City region is expected to receive about 1 ½ inches of rain through 7 p.m. Wednesday and much warmer temperatures by the end of the w…

2. Road work update for Davenport