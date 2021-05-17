 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: More showers, kids get vaccinated, and fourth arrest in Bettendorf armed robbery
A good Monday to all. Welcome back to Rick's Six — your Monday through Friday update of the latest in Quad-City news and happenings. It's great to be back in the saddle after a three-month layoff while I was on the mend.  

Here's the latest

1.  Today's forecast: Showers this morning

Today

Showers are likely today before 2 p.m. with a high near 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight more showers are likely after 2 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 58 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday showers are likely with  possibly a thunderstorm. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 70 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

Tuesday night will see a 50% chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Later this week

2. Road work update for Davenport

From the city of Davenport:

Road sign

• Division Street and Northwest Boulevard intersection improvements are moving ahead. Most road work is expected to be completed by the end of the month. Traffic signal installation is expected to follow but could be delayed because of supply chain issues. 

• Iowa American Water Company plans to reduce East Locust Street to two lanes at Grand Avenue this week for hydrant work. Expect congestion when this happens. The lane reduction should be short term.

• Mississippi Avenue will be closed between Locust Street and Kirkwood Avenue through May 21 for water service repairs.

3. A new hope: Kids line up for COVID-19 vaccine

Daphne Brown vaccine

Daphne Brown, a 14-year-old from Aledo, receives her first dose of Pfizer vaccine Friday at the Camden Centre clinic in Milan.

Daphne Brown is a 14-year-old with blue hair who knows the obligations of responsibility, has a sense of community and harbors one personal wish.

"I decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine today because I want to help keep people safe," Daphne said Friday, just a few moments after receiving the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. "I think that's important for a lot of reasons."

Just this week the FDA and the CDC signed off on administering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to teens between the ages of 12 and 15. The Camden Centre COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Milan started jabbing the arms of young people at 8 a.m. Friday. Read more.

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• As vaccinations for Quad-Cities' kids expand, virus-related deaths stalked the area

• Pritzker urged to rescind order waiving pandemic rules for unemployment pay 

• Foot rash might be symptom of COVID-19

• Overcome fear of needles with these simple steps

• Now that you’re vaccinated, here's what you can and can’t do

5. Fourth person arrested in Bettendorf armed robbery

Ben Aaronson

Ben Aaronson

A fourth person wanted in connection with the Sept. 15 robbery of a man at gunpoint at the QC Mart on Central Avenue in Bettendorf has been arrested.

Ben William Robe Aaronson, 28, of Milan, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony under Illinois law that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70%, or 17 ½ years of which, must be served before parole can be granted. Read more.

6. Trending stories

Western Illinois University commencement ceremonies

St. Ambrose University commencement ceremonies

Artwork made by Rock Island-Milan School District students is on display inside the Young Artists Exhibition at the Figge Museum

