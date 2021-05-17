Rick's Six: More showers, kids get vaccinated, and fourth arrest in Bettendorf armed robbery

A good Monday to all. Welcome back to Rick's Six — your Monday through Friday update of the latest in Quad-City news and happenings. It's great to be back in the saddle after a three-month layoff while I was on the mend.
1. Today's forecast: Showers this morning
Showers are likely today before 2 p.m. with a high near 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight more showers are likely after 2 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 58 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 70 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.
Tuesday night will see a 50% chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
2. Road work update for Davenport
From the city of Davenport:
• Division Street and Northwest Boulevard intersection improvements are moving ahead. Most road work is expected to be completed by the end of the month. Traffic signal installation is expected to follow but could be delayed because of supply chain issues.
• Iowa American Water Company plans to reduce East Locust Street to two lanes at Grand Avenue this week for hydrant work. Expect congestion when this happens. The lane reduction should be short term.
• Mississippi Avenue will be closed between Locust Street and Kirkwood Avenue through May 21 for water service repairs.
3. A new hope: Kids line up for COVID-19 vaccine
Daphne Brown is a 14-year-old with blue hair who knows the obligations of responsibility, has a sense of community and harbors one personal wish.
"I decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine today because I want to help keep people safe," Daphne said Friday, just a few moments after receiving the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. "I think that's important for a lot of reasons."
Just this week the FDA and the CDC signed off on administering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to teens between the ages of 12 and 15. The Camden Centre COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Milan started jabbing the arms of young people at 8 a.m. Friday. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Fourth person arrested in Bettendorf armed robbery
A fourth person wanted in connection with the Sept. 15 robbery of a man at gunpoint at the QC Mart on Central Avenue in Bettendorf has been arrested.
Ben William Robe Aaronson, 28, of Milan, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony under Illinois law that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70%, or 17 ½ years of which, must be served before parole can be granted. Read more.
